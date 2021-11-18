Is Former First Minister Bashing Scotland Or IS He Right To Say That Scotland IS “Stuck In Treacle”?editor
From the Daily Record…
A former First Minister has claimed Scotland is “worse than it ever has been” due to the constitutional standoff over independence.
Jack McConnell said the country is “struck in treacle” and he does not know how to get out of it.
The former Scottish Labour leader served as First Minister from 2001 until narrowly losing the 2007 election to the SNP.
His administration pushed through the smoking ban in public places and focused on education reform, international aid and combating sectarianism.
Although a [lifetime] advocate of devolution, McConnell gave a downbeat assessment of the state of Scottish politics since the independence referendum in a recent interview.
Speaking to Holyrood magazine, he said: “I just find the polarisation of politics, and of debate since the referendum in 2014, has now got us essentially stuck. We’re really no further forward than we were in the autumn of 2014.
“Putting the pandemic to one side, almost nothing has changed in Scotland since the referendum.”
He said there is “no potential” in the immediate future to improve public services as “all we are doing is waiting for the next referendum”.
McConnell said: “I think we’re in a situation now where probably Scotland is worse than it has ever been. And I find that just incredibly sad. I’m really, really, sad.”
On the drugs death emergency, he said: “The drugs issue, for example, yes, it is complicated, but we’ll be no further forward on it, I guarantee you, by this time next year.”
He added: “The idea of devolution was to create better public debate in Scotland and more accountability. And it seems to me that we’ve ended up in a place where we have the opposite. And I don’t know how to change that.
“Right now, I genuinely feel like we are stuck in treacle and I don’t know how we get out of it.”
He also spoke at length about the decline of Scottish Labour, which has gone backwards at every Holyrood election:
McConnell said there had been a “real split” after 1999 between Labour MSPs who believed in devolution and MPs who found it “difficult to come to terms” with the Parliament.
He said: “I have always talked about the four nations, I always talked about the United Kingdom, rather than Britain.
“I strongly objected when different Labour leaders in the post-Blair era talked about one nation and not four nations.” Click here to read at source…
Editor writes…
As a point of interest, I once attended a diocesan meeting in Motherwell, where a well known historian quoted Jack McConnell on the subject of the oft-criticised “sectarian problem” in Scotland – McConnell had allegedly opined that we don’t have a “sectarian problem”, we have an “anti-Catholic problem” in Scotland. For the record, Mr McConnell is not a Catholic.
That suggests that the former First Minister has the ability to be objective and honest in his appraisal of issues affecting the country. But is he right about the years since the independence referendum in 2014 – has nothing really changed? If so, why are the Scottish Bishops not speaking out about the matters which affect us all, Catholics and non-Catholics alike.
The US bishops have just failed – painfully publicly – to uphold Catholic teaching on abortion by refusing to apply Canon 915 which prohibits those causing public scandal from approaching for Holy Communion during Mass. Game, set and match to Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi. But, make no mistake about it, the Scottish Bishops are likewise failing to apply Church law to pro-abortion politicians, causing untold scandal to the faithful and endangering souls, including the souls of the pro-abortion politicians themselves. They just avoid broadcasting the fact in the mainstream media.
Hence, I find myself agreeing with Jack McConnell; Scotland is much worse now that it’s ever been and it really IS stuck in treacle and doesn’t know how to get out of it. The same is true of the Catholic Church. The key question, then, has to be – what, if anything, can be done about that treacle?
Comments (11)
As requested, I’m reposting the tale about my ‘no entry without face-nappy’ experience ….
You will no doubt be aware that Mass attendance on Holy Days of Obligation has been temporarily suspended. However, on All Saints Day I made a special effort to try attending Holy Mass at a nearby chapel. Despite having donned my ‘I am exempt’ lanyard, to my astonishment I was flatly denied access by some officious git of a pass-keeper.
…’This is a private chapel and WE make the rules’…. was the response I got when I pointed out that the natural pores in face-nappies are 10 times BIGGER than any virus, also that this ‘coronavirus’ tyranny would never end until we all stop complying with it. I could cheerfully have given this dictator a right-hander, except I was in a holy place and didn’t want to cause an ugly scene. So, I ‘bit the bullet’ and left, fuming.
Incidentally, there’s nothing ‘private’ about them when they’re selling their Christmas raffle tickets. They’ve had their very last from ME. Prior to March 2020, when all this ‘3 weeks to flatten the curve’ started, absolutely anyone could have attended Mass in this place – and was of course expected to contribute when the hat was passed around!
But wait, there’s more …. I actually complained to Police Scotland about the matter, as I considered this action had contravened the Disability Discrimination Act, 2010. Police Scotland immediately tried to pass the buck onto the Local Government Authority, who promptly passed it back to THEM c/w snotty e-mail (I have a copy). Farcical!
The official response from Police Scotland …..’the disability discrimination act 2010 is not for police to enforce, the onus is on the person who feels discriminated against to contact the organisation/person whom they feel has been at fault, at such time mediation should be undertaken and a plan for reasonable adjustments to be made’…..(ends) This does rather beg the question – what’s the point of having laws if Police Scotland can’t be bothered enforcing them?
Is Scotland the pits? From this experience, I would say a resounding AYE!
Pat McKay,
I’m not so sure about “temporarily suspended”. I think the Scottish clergy are now in favour of not enforcing the Sunday/Holyday obligation at all – ever.
Whoever that gatekeeper was, he was breaking the law. He has no authority to deny anybody entrance to a church, whether it’s a “private chapel” or not – I’ve never heard of such a thing. Even if it’s a convent chapel or the shrine at Carfin (I assume you are in Scotland, so that’s the only places I can think of where you would find “private” chapels) it is not above the law. I’m forgetting that in some parts of Scotland people call a Catholic church a “chapel” and they call the Protestant church a “church” but a chapel is strictly speaking a small church inside another building, such as a convent or a monastery. If you are talking about your local parish church, I hope you have already complained to your PP.
I think you should definitely write to your bishop and report that man, and the priest if he won’t reprimand the man. I would demand a fulsome apology.
I agree – they’ve stopped the obligation for good. That’s really obvious.
Pat,
It’s a pity the name of the church isn’t given – and the name of the bossy parishioner, if you know it.
I will send the link to the Bishop tomorrow (I believe it’s Toal, but correct me if I’m wrong – before I send the link!) However, without specifics like the name of the parish, he’s got a cast iron excuse to do nothing.
Pat just my Opinion. But I wonder if your complaint would have been dealt differently had you been a member of the Alphabet Squad. Or God forgive me a Moslem.
But as I said it’s Just an Opinion, and you will obviously know the Old Saying about Opinions ?
Faith of our Fathers,
I don’t think many Moslems would be trying to attend Mass on All Saints LOL!
Lily,
You never know – I read in one report about the Liverpool bombing that there had been a rush on “Christian converts” who really weren’t converts at all. It didn’t stop the tabloids from publishing headlines about the bomber being a Christian convert!
I do agree with Jack McConnell that Scotland is “stuck in treacle” and doesn’t know how to get out. That’s why the SNP keep banging on about independence, it’s putting off the day of reckoning for them.
As for the Catholic Church in Scotland – that’s over, IMHO.
I wouldn`t be kidded by anything Jack McConnell had to say about anti-catholicism in Scotland. He had the power, and still has to a certain extent, to do something about it and did hee-haw.
I remember him accepting the opportunity to go to Rome for the investiture (?) of Cardinal Winning despite the fact that, as he stated at the time, he was an atheist. He decided to go along anyway for the freebie, looking at it, I would assume, as an exercise in hocus-pocus, a phrase which was used around that time
in derogatory terms for the Holy sacrifice of the Mass.
Well, at least he admitted that there was anti-Catholicism. Just because he’s an atheist doesn’t mean he hadn’t noticed. They say that the onlooker sees the best of the game.
Again, just because he didn’t fix it doesn’t mean he didn’t know about it – when did you ever hear of any politician fixing a problem, LOL!
I’ve just received this in my inbox – Scotland’s NHS, like everything else, leaves a lot to be desired.
https://www.msn.com/en-gb/news/uknews/fmqs-senior-glasgow-doctor-warns-claims-doctors-act-in-secret-or-conceal-information-could-damage-public-confidence-as-andrew-slorance-widow-claims-details-of-husbands-death-were-covered-up/ar-AAQRpXo?ocid=mailsignout&li=AAnZ9Ug