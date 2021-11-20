Austrian Catholics To SSPX: Please Stop Vaccine Support… Fight This Lying Dictatorship!editor
Editor writes…
I received the following email this morning…
Dear Friends and Family,
The continued insistence on the part of the SSPX leadership regarding conditional acceptance of the deathvaxx is heartbreaking. Catholics all over the world have expressed their disappointment in the Society. Our fellow Catholics in Austria have originated an international effort to respectfully request the Society leaders specifically asking:
We therefore request that the leadership of the Priestly Society unequivocally strengthen the faithful in their decision for uncompromising good and against the defilement by a lying dictatorship in the name of hygiene.
You can read all about it here
Please read it over and, if you agree, send your name right away to Mr. Franz Kalwoda at franz_kalwoda@yahoo.com
God bless you.
In Christo,
Tony and Vickie Ambrosetti Ends.
Editor continues…
I have emailed to add my name to the list, and encourage others to do the same. Why? Because, quite aside from the many health issues, known side-effects and deaths resulting from these vaccines, the vaccine non-compliance issue is being openly used as a tool with which to control us in Communist-style tyrannical governance. Scenes coming out of Austria are as frightening as those we have seen in Australia and now we are increasingly being prepared for more winter restrictions/lockdowns in the UK. For churchmen to be complicit in the spread of Communism – which is what it all boils down to, in the end – is unconscionable. The SSPX has been happy to take the credit for being the God-given lifeboat to see us through the crisis in the Church to date, so now, with the Fatima prophecies ABOUT the crisis in the Church and the world unfolding at breath-taking speed before our very eyes, they must act courageously to change their position and start opposing, loud and clear, the imposition of vaccine mandates. That it is left to the lay faithful to persuade them to thus act, is a matter, surely, of great shame. Let’s pray that this lay initiative from Austrian Catholics, bears much fruit. God bless them in their efforts – and He will!
Comments (18)
Perhaps a strategy used with some effect in the diocesan parishes would work here:
Withhold your donations, and urge others to do the same.
One of the reasons I left an SSPX chapel after almost 8 years was their constant obsession about money.
RCA Victor,
To be fair, I don’t think the SSPX in Scotland is obsessed about money. Whatever, if I reduced my humble offering any further, they’d be sending me a weekly cheque 😀
The SSPX priests here locally have been exemplary – even when one was in hospital on a respirator – but the international statements have been dreadful.
Signed, thank you.
Graeme,
I, too, signed, but can’t see my name, nor yours. I hope they’re not trying to work out where to find Scotland on a map! After seeing the ignorance of Obama thinking he was in Ireland during his visit to Glasgow recently, I wouldn’t be surprised!
Editor,
Never fear! I too signed but it’s possible he has to add the signatures manually. Or he hasn’t got round to adding the names yet given the letter has gone around the world and there are likely many to add.
Or he may have gone protesting for all we know!😀
Warydoom,
Well, you are very charitable but since Kim from Korea has been published on the list, I’m none too hopeful – I mean Scotland is very left-wing but not quite THAT left wing… yet! 😀
Editor,
Not to worry re Kim from Korea. The good Lord disposes as He sees fit!
Maybe you and Scotland will just have to take a back seat this time.😀
The SSPX in Austria are quite right to support vaccinations, being anti-vaccine is a libertarian, civil rights cause, nothing to do with the Church.
In Russia the Orthodox Church is also strongly supporting the campaign to get everyone vaccinated.
Mikail,
That means Bishop Schneider and other good bishops are in the wrong to oppose these abortion-tainted vaccines. Is that what you think?
https://www.lifesitenews.com/opinion/bp-schneider-theres-a-basic-error-in-vatican-documents-on-material-cooperation-with-abortion-tainted-vaccines/
The Orthodox Church is in schism, that is not the true Church, so it’s understandable that they would be wrong on this.
But Bishop Schneider is wrong about the Novus Ordo, unlike the SSPX.
Andrew,
The issue under discussion is the abortion-tainted vaccines. I hope nobody would so lack elementary intelligence as to dismiss the Bishop’s sound warnings about the vaccines on the grounds that he is a novus ordo Bishop. Non sequitur, my dear Watson… Nor would I admire any attempt by anyone to redirect the conversation from the topic of vaccines towards the entirely different topic of the Mass. That would lead to me and moi deleting such off topic posts and we don’t want that do we. thee and moi?
Rhetorical question – no need to reply, better just get back on topic and tell us what can be done to correct the SSPX leadership in the matter of the vaccines and whether you think the Austrian initiative will make a difference. Let’s hear it!
Mikail,
I am not sure that I follow your argument; and I certainly don’t understand how broad-brush categorizing (libertarian) is really helpful to the debate. Certainly you can see that the exploitation of murdered babies extracted ex utero for “medical research” is indeed a moral issue and consequently, has everything “to do with the Church.”
As Lily correctly points out, appeals to what a schismatic group does do not really hold much weight in a Catholic discussion centered on the moral liceity (or lack thereof) of what have come to be called “abortion-tainted vaccines”. We look to our Catholic religious authorities, of course, and in previous times we would have been able to turn to Rome for moral guidance, not to Moscow (or Kiev or Athens or any of the schismatic Eastern Churches). More importantly, however, in the Catholic Church we have a moral theological treasury — a Magisterium — that goes back two millennia. This patrimony includes the works of the greatest minds in history — Catholics theologians like Augustine and Albert the Great and Aquinas. I am mentioning these because my schismatic eastern church acquaintances do not seem to value these great Doctors of the Church as we in the Catholic Church do.
Therefore, since you seem a bit confused (I hope that does not offend), I want to take a moment and walk you through the logical reasoning that brings us to the inescapable fact that acceptance of these vaccines is evil. I would ask that you allow me to start with the Fathers and Doctors of the Catholic Church and with their unanimous conclusion that “we may never do evil in the hope of deriving a good from it.” It is true that Almighty God is able to bring about good from evil; but we may not attempt to arrogate that to ourselves. It is a presumptuous and dangerous way to approach any apparent “dilemma.” Now St. Thomas is clear that in reality, there is no such thing as a dilemma. Between the “horns” of the dilemma, there will always be a right or moral way forward. The problem in the current debate is that moral theology professors in the Society of St. Pius X (Fr. Selegny, Fr. Iscara, and Fr. MacPherson) have morally twisted themselves into pretzels to show that the jab is not objectionable due to not being “formal” cooperation in evil. They are using sophistry to meet the basic criterion that “we may never do evil in the hope of a good result”. If they can show that we are not actually participating in the original evil acts when we accept abortion-derived vaccines, they try to convince themselves and us that we are not sinning by accepting the jab. But they are missing the main point. I’ll explain.
You should know that, from a Catholic perspective, there are two significant moral objections to the jab. The first and primary objection to the COVID-19 inoculations currently available is that they were all either tested and developed using stem cell tissue/DNA from aborted babies (Pfizer and Moderna), or they contain actual tissue from those aborted babies in their injected serum (Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca). Consequently, no Catholic may, by traditional Church teaching, partake of the ill-gotten goods of these murdered children, as it makes us partakers of the fruits of those evil actions. St. Thomas Aquinas, St. Alphonsus Liguori, and countless other theologian saints have given us the foundations that guide us in situations such as these. Furthermore, moral theologian authors such as Father Dominic Prümmer (who authored The Handbook of Moral Theology) was instrumental in compiling compendia on the practical application of moral theology. Prümmer, Koch, and many others, plainly show that we become “accessory to another’s sin” when we partake of another’s ill-gotten goods.
We do not necessarily say that we formally cooperate in the original evil act, for it is in the past. But by acquiescing to these abortion-tainted inoculations, we do indeed become accessory to evil-doers by exploiting stem cells and organs stolen from murdered human beings. Moreover, by accepting immorally developed pharmaceuticals, we contribute to the demand for more “medical research” to be accomplished, now and in the future, using fetal stem cells as well as organs from babies extracted ex utero. Dr. Stanley Plotkin, the “godfather” of vaccines, under sworn testimony in 2018, was forced to admit that the standard procedure for procuring fetal stem cells and organs was (and continues to be) to deliver the child “caesarian,” then butcher the newborn for their body parts, before murdering them.
I regret that this became such a long response, but I do not know about your religious background and if some of this seemed a bit pedantic, I just wanted to make the matter as clear as possible for you.
Marinaio,
Thank you and God bless you for such a clear understanding of the position of the Fathers and Doctors of the Church.
But I will say there are also many (I would say most) Catholics who don’t grasp the gravity of the foetal cannibalism in the medical and scientific world, even those who are orthodox Catholics and well-versed in Thomism, which astounds me to no end, given the babies are given no anaesthetic before being butchered so as not to taint the specimens. The cruelty and evil knows no bounds! Granted this is fairly recent knowledge but even now when they are informed of this, they try to justify their support for their positions by saying “but there are people dying from covid…or I don’t want family breakups…!”.
The mind boggles! Very sad, really.
There are 2 different Andrews on this thread. Mine is the first comment only. To avoid confusion I’ll add something to distinguish us.
Editor: Thank you for this – I’ve now gone into your comment and added Q to your username above, so the record is clear now.
This latest from Neil Oliver on GB News really demands a thread of its own, but since this one is so fresh and since Neil mentions Austria, I’ve decided to split the difference and post it here 😀 At the very least, it ought, surely, to make the SSPX clergy reading this thread, think again…
Still vaccine free here. I didn’t even wear a mask at Halloween, either.
This week our Catholic governor in Florida signed a bill into law making it illegal for companies to impose vaccine mandates on employees. Say a prayer for the man: he’s doing no little good, and he has many fanatical enemies.
Excellent letter from the Austrians (and a beautiful wayside crucifix!). It deserves reply. I’m still learning about the SSPX but I understand the Superior General is in Switzerland and directs all the society’s seminaries in some way? If Fr. Selegny and others can issue erroneous letters condoning the evil of these injections, there are two main dangers: to the laity who rely on the hierarchy for instruction in the Faith, and to the seminarians who will rely on the Society for ordination. Particularly with the SSPX refusal to sign exemption letters, whether that be a directive from the superiors or up to the priest in question, is a dangerous precedent on top of the convoluted statements by Fr. Selegny and others which approve of these injections.
My point is that I am not sure what authority the Superior General or SSPX hierarchy has when they make errors such as this, but if they were in the right on some other issue, that only the Pope has infallibility in matters of faith and morals, because the Deposit of Faith never updates or can be altered or twisted to fit an agenda. It’s up to the laity to know the true Church teachings of all ages which some priests are still faithful to, but which increasingly we must learn on our own. There is an excellent comment by Marinaio, by the way, as a starting point. The lack of condemnation of these injections from the Superior General is concerning, and I am wondering if there is too much closeness growing between the Vatican and the SSPX, or some hidden financial donors pushing the globalist agenda into the SSPX in Switzerland. We must follow our consciences which can lead to the truth, but that Gospel must be defined and then preached loud and clearly firstly by the hierarchy and our priests, who were instructed by God Himself. Notably the recanting of Fr. Stefan Frey, ordained by Archbishop Lefebvre, District Superior for Austria who initially condemned these injections and then flip-flopped. What are we to make of it?
I believe the SSPX is unwilling to openly condemn these “jabs” because that would make them a target of the forces of the world and the devil, and they wish to keep functioning during this trial in apparent “lock step” with the Pope Francis. It may be false logic again in the same way a priest would accept these “vaccines” in order to enter a hospital which otherwise bars him entrance in order to adminster the Extreme Unction.