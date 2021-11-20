Austrian Catholics To SSPX: Please Stop Vaccine Support… Fight This Lying Dictatorship!

Editor writes…

I received the following email this morning…

Dear Friends and Family,

The continued insistence on the part of the SSPX leadership regarding conditional acceptance of the deathvaxx is heartbreaking. Catholics all over the world have expressed their disappointment in the Society. Our fellow Catholics in Austria have originated an international effort to respectfully request the Society leaders specifically asking:

We therefore request that the leadership of the Priestly Society unequivocally strengthen the faithful in their decision for uncompromising good and against the defilement by a lying dictatorship in the name of hygiene.

You can read all about it here

Please read it over and, if you agree, send your name right away to Mr. Franz Kalwoda at franz_kalwoda@yahoo.com

God bless you.

In Christo,

Tony and Vickie Ambrosetti Ends.

Editor continues…

I have emailed to add my name to the list, and encourage others to do the same. Why? Because, quite aside from the many health issues, known side-effects and deaths resulting from these vaccines, the vaccine non-compliance issue is being openly used as a tool with which to control us in Communist-style tyrannical governance. Scenes coming out of Austria are as frightening as those we have seen in Australia and now we are increasingly being prepared for more winter restrictions/lockdowns in the UK. For churchmen to be complicit in the spread of Communism – which is what it all boils down to, in the end – is unconscionable. The SSPX has been happy to take the credit for being the God-given lifeboat to see us through the crisis in the Church to date, so now, with the Fatima prophecies ABOUT the crisis in the Church and the world unfolding at breath-taking speed before our very eyes, they must act courageously to change their position and start opposing, loud and clear, the imposition of vaccine mandates. That it is left to the lay faithful to persuade them to thus act, is a matter, surely, of great shame. Let’s pray that this lay initiative from Austrian Catholics, bears much fruit. God bless them in their efforts – and He will!

