UK Health Secretary’s Contemptuous Disregard For Damage Caused By Covid… So What?

A CONTEMPTUOUS tweet sent by Health Secretary Sajid Javid to journalist David Atherton this week should be seen as a seminal moment in the battle against state tyranny. If Javid’s open disdain fails to open the eyes of those who have complied with Covid insanity from day one, nothing will.
Atherton had tweeted his concern to Javid that whilst his first two jabs had been Pfizer, the offered booster shot was Moderna. The mix-and-match approach to inoculation had clearly rattled him, hence his tweet to the Health Secretary.
Instead Atherton received a disdain-dripping ‘so what?’ as a response. His legitimate concerns merited no more than a scornful verbal shrug. To add insult to injury he was suitably chastised for failing to ‘show some respect for the NHS.’
Javid has shown his true colours. There will be no Brownie points earned for those who continually submit to the state’s demands. Is there any doubt that the dismissive reply received by Atherton mirrors our government’s derisive attitude to the devastating impact of lockdown?
Shutting down our country.
So what?
Massive socio-economic damage caused by lockdown.
So what?
Increase in suicides, loneliness and anxiety.
So what?
Backlog of 6million NHS elective procedures.
So what?
Some 27million fewer outpatients’ appointments.
So what?
Almost 20million fewer dental appointments leading to severe impact on oral health.
So what?
Disadvantaged students almost two years behind educationally.
So what?
Over a million reported adverse reactions to Covid vaccine.
So what?
Vaccinating healthy children and risking vaccine-induced myocarditis.
So what?
Jabs or no job policy costing thousands their livelihood.
So what?
Medical apartheid.
So what?
Two-tier society.
So what?
My body but not my choice.
So what?
The Conservative Party implodes, never to hold power again, with its ministers held criminally accountable for the carnage they have inflicted.
So what?
Editor writes…
The above list represents SO much immorality – it’s difficult to identify the single most obnoxious “so what” in the list above. Medical apartheid? I had to pay my first visit to my local GP surgery earlier this week, the first since the beginning of this Covidiocy, and to say I felt “unclean” is to say they have cool winters in Siberia. I was there to see the nurse for a minor procedure, and when I explained that I don’t wear a mask, she pulled up one of the plastic face shields saying, just short of panicking, that I wasn’t vaccinated (I interjected that I never would be) so I must wear this shield. Then, at the end, as I gathered my belongings ready to leave, I almost laughed out loud watching her just outside the room thoroughly wiping the chair in which I’d been sitting in the waiting room. Unbelievable. So, with that memory fresh in my mind, I’m tending to go with medical apartheid. What about you?
What sickening contempt from this Javid minister! (who is unelected and has only been appointed by Boris, correct?)
Editor, I’m sorry to hear about your experience! That’s firsthand discrimination and nothing but a two-tiered medical apartheid. It’s truly sickening what’s happening all over the world. In Latvia they have banned unvaxxed members from parliament, who will be banned from voting and denied pay, effectively shut out of society for good. That country is also going into another hard lockdown and has curfews, it’s just disgusting what they’re doing.
In the USA where I live it’s almost laughable if it weren’t so evil, the FDA has asked – and will no doubt get – that they do not have to disclose any information about approval of the “vaccines” until 2076, despite stamping the experimental concoctions at warp speed beyond any normal regulatory process or even partially completed safety trials, they can’t produce a slant on what they’ve done for a full 55 years! It’s beyond comical at this point. A couple months ago a two top FDA officials resigned rather than try to fight from within over the “booster” injections now being forced on people who have to choose between them or their jobs. I have no doubt we will be locked down here this winter again as well for one excuse or another.
Victor,
Sajid Javid is an elected Member of Parliament – i.e. MP although I don’t know his area. I think all cabinet members have to be elected MPs – then they are chosen by the Prime Minister for cabinet jobs.
Javid is the MP for Bromsgrove, which I presume is an area in London.
He’s a shark, IMHO. He gave the impression he was all for ending the covid restrictions when first appointed to HS, and now look at him, expressing total contempt for the people of Britain.
Thanks for clearing that up, Lily. I should do more reading about the UK government before posting next time! I guess it’s correct that Javid is partially elected since only one section of London voted for him, and then he was appointed Health Secretary?
I’ve heard that research also that said the most “vaccine” hesitant groups are the most educated and the least educated who are refusing these injections. Now whether that’s because they know more than the average person, through either learning or through instinct, or because they are in the best position to resist the pressures of the world, through either having enough not to be economically coerced or having too little and nothing to lose, I wouldn’t know.
Victor,
I’m happy to suffer this particular “discrimination” – remember, there was an early survey which revealed that it was the allegedly more intelligent among us who showed vaccine “hesitancy” – so as long as I’m counted into the “more intelligent among us” category, I’m fine with it 😀
The nurse seemed to be quite young (hard to tell with these awful facemasks) so I’m sure she is having to go along with the propaganda in the face of mortgage and car payments 😀 She certainly did not encourage me to speak at all, so apart from my initial remarks about the uselessness of masks and that I had no intention of ever taking “the vaccine”, I knew it was pointless to say any more.
I am finding it hard to choose from that list, because they all overlap, really. It boils down to the fact that if we don’t comply with the Covid narrative, that it’s deadly and we need to live differently until it’s gone (which means never), then we are not going to enjoy life, now known as the “old normal”.
If I had to choose just one, probably “My body but not my choice” – since it’s now all about the vaccines.
I think most people realise that the population is held in contempt by politicians, so no change there.
As for which “so what?” is the worst…it’s a tough call, but I’ve settled on “jab or no job” – that will destroy families.
I agree about the politicians’ contempt for voters – this is hardly breaking news.
I also can’t pick between the “so what?” list – the government’s covid policies have destroyed the country and they are determined that we won’t get our freedoms returned. That’s the least we can say.
I think that surely was his response when, as Home Secretary, he was challenged about the tide of illegal immigrants (sorry, ‘asylum-seekers’) stepping ashore at Dover
‘SO WHAT?’
I agree with everyone – Sajid Javid is a shady character, not trustworthy at all, in my view.
“No jab no job” is a disgrace and it will ruin the lives of so many people, all because they don’t want to be part of a medical experiment. This is tyranny, no question about it.
I agree with everyone so far. I did expect more of Javid when he became Heath Secretary because he did seem to be in favour of easing us out of restrictions, but he’s clearly either changed his mind or was lying in the first place. Hard to know which…
To which I’d like to add:
We’re in the process of eliminating a substantial percentage of the world’s overpopulation.
So what?
That Javid is a nasty Piece of Work and it shows. Lots can be told by Reading a Man’s Face. Javid professes to be an Atheist. Also you would actually THINK that those dishing out these Injections would at least have SOME Medical Knowledge but it appears not.
Also a good question was raised by a Women on the Remnant about the Mandates in the U.S.A. She asked if it was Mandatory for all of those now on Joe Bidens Welfare to Have The 3 Jabs or does it just Apply to those who work. As Nurses.Doctors. Medics. Policemen. Firemen Etc .
It’s certainly a legitimate question as almost 20% of Fire Stations in New York have had to close as lots have refused the Injections. Also good on Novak Djokovic for refusing to take these Injections into His Body. So the Australians have banned Novak from the Men’s Tennis tournament this year . Novak informed them that He would take one of the Chinese Disease Tests everyday, but no He has to be jabbed.
Of course He doesn’t need the Money, but Novak is Very Very Particular what He puts into His Billion Dollar Body and rightly so. Good on Him for it’s one in the Eye For Gates and Fauci. After all Novak is the number one Tennis Player in the World. Also He’s read the News that we follow and knows without that Fool Javid telling Him that these Injections are certainly not good from an Elite Athletes point of view. Too Many Elite Athletes who were forced to take these Injections or leave their Professions. Have now left their Profession and some are that Badly Harmed ( as we know) that their Bed Ridden, maybe for the rest of their lives. BTW ED Kudos for You for not putting a Mask on Am not so Brave. In any case I have been refused on a Bus because I had no Mask.
Editor: legally, nobody can refuse you entry anywhere for not wearing a mask – YOU, for example, have read here about the damage to the brain caused by masks, and so you have one particular exemption listed on the Scottish Government website – that wearing a mask would cause you anxiety (and given the number of comments you’ve posted here on your medical life, I’m sure you’ll have other exemptions as well! Not that it matters, one is sufficient). You just say you are exempt from wearing a mask and nobody can say another word about it. Nobody is permitted to ask you anything about your exemption(s) – they must take your word for it, that you are exempt… End of.
ED I in know way intended my deleted comment to be Racist and it was posted out of Personal Experience.
But your the Boss and I respect your Rules.
But I Am not a Racist.
Now I also know that you did not call me a Racist only that MY comment was Racist ,but Javid answered that question Himself.
FOOF,
I know that you have a heart of gold (and probably teeth to match!) and that you are no racist, but you have a way with words that might lead others to believe that you are such, and since I don’t want you to be defamed, I do my mother-hen bit to protect you from yourself.
Anyway, don’t get hung up on racism – I have often wondered about the statement that all Chinese people are the same, for example. I’m not sure if that’s racism or Communism… 😀