UK Health Secretary’s Contemptuous Disregard For Damage Caused By Covid… So What?

A CONTEMPTUOUS tweet sent by Health Secretary Sajid Javid to journalist David Atherton this week should be seen as a seminal moment in the battle against state tyranny. If Javid’s open disdain fails to open the eyes of those who have complied with Covid insanity from day one, nothing will.

Atherton had tweeted his concern to Javid that whilst his first two jabs had been Pfizer, the offered booster shot was Moderna. The mix-and-match approach to inoculation had clearly rattled him, hence his tweet to the Health Secretary.

Perhaps he sought reassurance, a word of praise for having done his ‘civic duty’. Having followed government instructions to become a protector of the nation’s grannies, he could have expected at the very least a degree of civility from a cabinet minister.

Instead Atherton received a disdain-dripping ‘so what?’ as a response. His legitimate concerns merited no more than a scornful verbal shrug. To add insult to injury he was suitably chastised for failing to ‘show some respect for the NHS.’

Javid has shown his true colours. There will be no Brownie points earned for those who continually submit to the state’s demands. Is there any doubt that the dismissive reply received by Atherton mirrors our government’s derisive attitude to the devastating impact of lockdown?

Shutting down our country.

So what?

Massive socio-economic damage caused by lockdown.

So what?

Increase in suicides, loneliness and anxiety.

So what?

Backlog of 6million NHS elective procedures.

So what?

Some 27million fewer outpatients’ appointments.

So what?

Almost 20million fewer dental appointments leading to severe impact on oral health.

So what?

Disadvantaged students almost two years behind educationally.

So what?

Over a million reported adverse reactions to Covid vaccine.

So what?

Vaccinating healthy children and risking vaccine-induced myocarditis.

So what?

Jabs or no job policy costing thousands their livelihood.

So what?

Medical apartheid.

So what?

Two-tier society.

So what?

My body but not my choice.

So what?

The Conservative Party implodes, never to hold power again, with its ministers held criminally accountable for the carnage they have inflicted.

So what?

Editor writes…

The above list represents SO much immorality – it’s difficult to identify the single most obnoxious “so what” in the list above. Medical apartheid? I had to pay my first visit to my local GP surgery earlier this week, the first since the beginning of this Covidiocy, and to say I felt “unclean” is to say they have cool winters in Siberia. I was there to see the nurse for a minor procedure, and when I explained that I don’t wear a mask, she pulled up one of the plastic face shields saying, just short of panicking, that I wasn’t vaccinated (I interjected that I never would be) so I must wear this shield. Then, at the end, as I gathered my belongings ready to leave, I almost laughed out loud watching her just outside the room thoroughly wiping the chair in which I’d been sitting in the waiting room. Unbelievable. So, with that memory fresh in my mind, I’m tending to go with medical apartheid. What about you?

