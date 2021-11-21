Diocese of Motherwell: Spiritans Community Enforces Face Coverings… No Mask, No Mass

Editor writes…

After reading Pat McKay’s comment on the blog here, I suggested he contact the priest concerned. Turned out, he had been refused entry to Mass on All Saints Day at the Spiritans chapel at Carfin. Pat lodged a complaint and I followed it up with a supporting email – see below:

Dear Father …

After reading a comment on our blog about a gentleman who had been refused entry to Mass on All Saints Day because he was not wearing a facemask despite having evidence of his exemption, I emailed the blogger for further details. He had not published the details of location, or any identifying features in his comment, and so I was disappointed to learn that this shocking incident took place in Carfin, at the Spiritans’ chapel. Below, the link to our discussion, where the first comment is the focus of this email. For the record, I am copying this email to the Chancellor of the Diocese of Motherwell, which I trust he will bring to the attention of Bishop Toal, and, of course, to Patrick McKay.

Is Former First Minister Bashing Scotland Or IS He Right To Say That Scotland IS “Stuck In Treacle”? – Catholic Truth (catholictruthscotland.com)

Mr McKay tells me that he has now emailed the Community Fathers to lodge an official complaint – no doubt aiming to ensure that this scandal does not continue so that others, perhaps of weaker Faith, are not driven from the Church. The tsunami of scandals in recent years has already hugely diminished the standing of the Church and churchmen – and so to further alienate hitherto committed Catholics is unlikely to bring God’s blessing on your work.

Clearly, the officious bully who refused Mr McKay entry to Mass on the Feast of All Saints must be reprimanded. Not to do so, is uncharitably to permit him to continue to cause scandal. Indeed, I would be grateful if you would forward this email to him, since he needs to be confronted with the fact that he IS a bully – and the country is full of similarly officious little bureaucratic tyrants operating in the name of “the virus” since the onset of Covid-19, a virus from which 99.97% of those who become infected with it, recover. The first two publicly reported recoveries featured on the mainstream TV news (BBC) were of elderly people, one male, one female, both well over 100 years of age (one, the woman was 112).

So, officious bullies like your gatekeeper need to be told to stop their nonsense. For Catholics to be so terrified of death, in any case, is scandal enough but to refuse entry to anyone wishing to attend Mass in the name of this non-deadly virus is unconscionable. Maybe that man needs to read over Our Lord’s treatment of the lepers – and His obvious disapproval of lockdowns, given that He ignored them in order to touch and heal the lepers.

I look forward to your assurance that you will, in fact, correct this person who has taken it upon himself to turn people away from Mass.

Thank you. Ends.

Editor continues…

Promptly, and very humbly, the priest replied to apologise and promised to investigate the matter, expressing his regret that this had happened. I shot back a brief “thank you” and thought that would be the end of the matter. Imagine my surprise, then, to read the following second email from the same priest this afternoon, which I consider to be beyond scandalous:

Dear Patricia,

I appreciate your email, and i hope this email meet you well.

I have been able to investigate the complaint i received from both you and Patrick McKay yesterday been the 20th of November 2021 for an incidence that happened since the 1st of November 2021. It is my pleasure to inform you that our workers or “gatekeepers” as you called them did not act on their own. They were only carrying out the instruction given to them by Fr Terry the community leader before he died on the 7th September 2021.

First of all, the chapel at the Spiritan community Carfin is a private chapel, and it is within our sole responsibility to protect ourselves; especially as we have elderly, sick, and vulnerable priests in the house who also make use of the chapel, and also to protect those who may wish to worship with us. Hence, the decision of not allowing any exemption in our chapel, and that anyone who wish to worship with us must wear a face covering was taken because of the fact that it is our chapel and a private chapel at that, and also because we have the obligation to protect ourselves and those who worship in our chapel. More so, the fact that we have sick and vulnerable priests in the house with severe health conditions like MND, and these too make use of that chapel, justifies the decision made by the community leader. Therefore, it becomes necessary that such instruction should be enforced to protect everyone who uses the chapel.

Again, inasmuch as i have already apologised to Patrick Mckay, it is pertinent to still stressed that the Spiritan community Carfin do not allow any exemptions as regards face covering, as we are not yet ready to change this decision. Therefore, if Mr Mckay or anyone else who wishes to worship with us in our private chapel moving forward, MUST as a matter of charity for the protection of our sick priests and others who use the chapel, put on a face covering.

I have also copied my provincial superior into this email for his record.

Regards,

Fr. Jude Kurumeh, C.S.Sp.

Community Bursar Ends.

Editor adds…

For the up-to-date ruling from the Scottish Government on face masks click here where you will read the following about exemptions…

There are exemptions to this rule for some people and situations. If exempt, you may choose not to wear a face covering. This would be the case if, for example:

you’re under 12 years old

you’ve got an illness or disability which means you cannot wear one

wearing one would cause you severe distress

Now, click here to read 20 medical reasons face masks are dangerous and don’t work and see if you think there will be no shortage of people who, reading that list, just might conclude that wearing one would cause them severe distress – and thus realise that, hey presto, they are exempt. So, having established proof that these ridiculous face coverings are about as much use as a pair of sunglasses in a hurricane, let’s consider the religious and moral position of these priests, which boils down to their irreligious and immoral position. For the record, I could have chosen any number of articles from medics warning of the dangers of face masks but the above is one of my favourites. Brain Damage From Masks CANNOT BE REVERSED is another very enlightening read on this subject. However, the issue with these priests is that they have decided not to accept exemptions! For sheer nerve they are entitled to public acclaim. I believe they’ll get that at the Last Judgment. Christ’s example with the lepers isn’t good enough for them, and even the secular Government’s decision to permit exemptions, isn’t good enough for them. This lot are, as they say these days, something else.

Editor concludes…

The decision of the Spiritans (Holy Ghost Fathers) to prohibit entry to their chapels in the case of those not complying with the unlawful Government imposition of face coverings in places of worship, is way beyond scandalous. It is manifest evidence of their loss of supernatural faith, evidence that they have rejected the Kingship of Christ in favour of the workings of the prince of this world: For our wrestling is not against flesh and blood; but against principalities and powers, against the rulers of the world of this darkness, against the spirits of wickedness in the high places. (Ephesians 6:12).

In other words, these priests are working for “the other side”. That’s how it seems to me. What about you?

Share this article: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



WhatsApp

Email



