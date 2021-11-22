Was Pope Leo XIII An Eavesdropper?

I’m asked, fairly frequently, what I think about the claim that Pope Leo XIII overheard a conversation between God and Satan, where God more or less agreed to let Satan loose on the world for 100 years or so. I’ve always been sceptical about that alleged conversation – but something surely prompted the Pope to initiate that wonderful exorcism Prayer of St Michael to be recited at the end of every Low Mass, and the “vision” is convincing. I’ve no problem believing that claim so watch this short video and tell us if you agree..,

