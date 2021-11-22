Was Pope Leo XIII An Eavesdropper?editor
I’m asked, fairly frequently, what I think about the claim that Pope Leo XIII overheard a conversation between God and Satan, where God more or less agreed to let Satan loose on the world for 100 years or so. I’ve always been sceptical about that alleged conversation – but something surely prompted the Pope to initiate that wonderful exorcism Prayer of St Michael to be recited at the end of every Low Mass, and the “vision” is convincing. I’ve no problem believing that claim so watch this short video and tell us if you agree..,
Comments (4)
Yes, I think that Pope Leo definitely had that vision and was so afraid of what he saw / heard that he initiated the recital of the St. Michael prayer at the end of every Low Mass. (interesting that the present pope should stop it). The bit I find hard to accept is that God would actually remove His protection from the Church and its members to allow satan to run riot. Marshall Taylor’s account seems well researched but I’m not clear what he meant as the conclusion. I look forward to other bloggers opinions on this.
Crofterlady,
I agree with you. I have no problem believing the vision, but the idea that God allowed it as a kind of heightened “test”, no, I can’t see that at all. I don’t think Pope Leo claimed that, Taylor Marshall seems to have made this his own interpretation. Somehow, I think the Pope has just seen horrendous things coming as a result of Satanic influence and others have put their own interpretation (and maybe embellishments) on it.
There is no question in my mind that Pope Leo XIII did experience this vision and wrote the prayer to St. Michael in response, which he obligated upon the entire Church for recitation after every low Mass. What the Pope saw and heard, and there is no doubt that he would have heard a dialogue of some kind, is perfectly in line with what we know about the last times of the world as revealed by Our Lady at Quito and Fatima, whose Third Secret, said Sister Lucy, is contained in Apocalypse chapters 8-13, wherein we find a description of the dragon’s tail dragging a third of the stars of heaven down to earth. This is generally understood to refer to a great apostasy within the clerical ranks of the Church, all ranks, by which huge numbers will lose the faith and turn to heresy.
Interstingly, Pope St. Pius X warned of this impending tragedy when he wrote his Encyclical exposing the demonic source of Modernism. This great Pope specified that the danger existed within the clerical ranks more than anywhere else, specifically declaring that they spread their poison into the very veins of the Mystical Body by reason of their closer union through ordination. This is why Pope St. Pius X introduced a mandatory anti-Modernist oath, to be taken by every newly ordained priest from that day forward, an oath the Modernists abolished immediately after Vatican II, the great Modernist Council.
The year 1960 mentioned by Our Lady of Fatima in relation to the Third Secret is very significant here since it was in that year that preparations were being made for the forthcoming Council, a Council that Paul VI would sum up at the end as “humanist” in nature. This same Pope, failing to make the connection, shortly afterwards spoke of the “smoke of Satan” having entered the Church, by which he meant the Church universal.
Never before in history had Satan gained a foothold within the entire universal Church. He had troubled the Church with internal heresies in this region or that, or through bad monarchs persecuting the Church in one country or another, but never had he penetrated right into the Sanctuary through fallen priests and prelates across the entire world. This is what we have seen unfold since Vatican II and it is why they refuse categorically to obey Our Lady’s simple request for a consecration of Russia to her Immaculate Heart as the means to finally put a stop to it. They are beguiled by Satan and his lying narrative that Churchmen have it within their power to sort out the problems in the Church and the world through his suggested plans of ecumenism, inter-religious dialogue, the climate doctrine, the COVID doctrine and so many other new doctrines of Masonic and Communist origin that promise a humanist paradise on earth, “our common home”, to quote Pope Francis.
Oh yes, Satan has been allowed a lot of slack on his leash for a very long time, as have a great number of demons, and the devastation wrought in the Church and across the globe is there for all to witness. When the Church is silenced in her divine truths, as she has been by successive Modernist hierarchies since the Council, the way is cleared for Satan to lay siege to the entire world, which is exactly why our once Christian cultures are now completely culturally Marxist and Masonic. The world is upside down. What was once beautiful and good is now considered ugly and bad while all that is truly evil and hideous flourishes. The errors of Russia truly have spread throughout the world, just as Our Lady predicted, and Communist China’s brutal accession to global dominance through COVID is the warning that Satan is now racing along because he knows his time is running out. The evils manifesting in the world over just the past couple of years are at such a pace now that we know for sure that the divine intervention is coming very soon.
Our Lady has promised that her Immaculate Heart will triumph; that the Pope and bishops of the world will make that consecration she requested and that a time of holy peace will be granted the world. How this will come about is known only to God, but come about it most certainly will, and very soon. In the meantime, we need to think of all the evils and tragedies the world has experienced since the Pope and bishops first decided that Our Lady asked something too simplistic of them and that they knew better with their Pastoral Council. Think of all the abortions, for example, or the souls fallen into Hell by immorality in the period since this first refusal back in the 1960s. Think of the wars, murders and other human atrocities that could all have been avoided if only the Pope and bishops had demonstrated childlike faith in Our Lady’s promise and submitted in humility to her request with confidence in her. How will they justify this snubbing of the heavenly Mother before the Divine Master at their judgment. It’s actually terrifying to think about it!
Well said, Athanasius,
As I read through your posting, I was reminded of those who insist that we should not over-react to the current crisis because, as they say, the Church has been through bad, or even worse, times before. It was in last week’s thread on Church Militant that someone (perhaps it was our Editor) commented that Mr. Voris started off his talk in Scotland years ago with that contention — that the Church has survived worse before.
But I do not agree with Michael Voris on just about anything, and certainly not on this. I am not impressed by anyone who tells me: “Don’t worry, the Church has been through worse.” No, this crisis is different. To paraphrase St. Jerome (or was it St. Hilary?) “The world groaned and found itself Modernist” in 1965. He was speaking of Arianism; but look around us at this Devastated Vineyard, as Dietrich von Hildebrand called it. Just the events surrounding the papal conclave of 1903 are nearly incredible — that Emperor Franz Joseph asserted his right to veto Cardinal Mariano Rampolla — a genuine progressive for his time! Fortunately, Cardinal Sarto prevailed and became Pope St. Pius X.
I contend that we are living through the worst crisis the Church has ever seen, for so many priests, bishops, and cardinals — and Francis as well — have lost their sensus fidei. Perhaps the abomination of desolation, or at least a lead-up to it?