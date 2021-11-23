AUSTRALIAN TYRANNY: Army Forcibly Transporting Residents To “Quarantine” Camp

23Nov

AUSTRALIAN TYRANNY: Army Forcibly Transporting Residents To “Quarantine” Camp

The Australian army has begun forcibly removing residents in the Northern Territory to the Howard Springs quarantine camp located in Darwin, after nine new Covid-19 cases were identified in the community of Binjari. The move comes after hard lockdowns were instituted in the communities of both Binjari and nearby Rockhole on Saturday night. Read more here

When I visited YouTube to find a video on this to feature here, I was astonished to find videos on such camps in just about every country in the world.  I’ve been aware for some time that there is at least one such camp being prepared in England, and, in the meantime, there’s always this

Yet again, we must ask – where is the Catholic Hierarchy in all of this?  God-given rights, remember?

Things are quickly worsening across the world.  Immaculate Heart of Mary, pray for us! 

    Remember how most of the Catholic hierarchy in Germany just stayed quiet about Hitler’s plans to deport Jews, to camps to protect the population from typhus? Thats how it started – it was a health issue – and the goal was to protect the “greater good”. Do you think our current crop of cowardly bishops would dare stand up to any government plans to protect the population from the dangerous “unvaxxed”? I don’t expect any of them to be the next “Lion of Munster”.

