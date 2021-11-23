AUSTRALIAN TYRANNY: Army Forcibly Transporting Residents To “Quarantine” Camp

The Australian army has begun forcibly removing residents in the Northern Territory to the Howard Springs quarantine camp located in Darwin, after nine new Covid-19 cases were identified in the community of Binjari. The move comes after hard lockdowns were instituted in the communities of both Binjari and nearby Rockhole on Saturday night. Read more here

Editor writes…

When I visited YouTube to find a video on this to feature here, I was astonished to find videos on such camps in just about every country in the world. I’ve been aware for some time that there is at least one such camp being prepared in England, and, in the meantime, there’s always this…

Hands up if you’d like to enter our competition to win a lovely holiday Down Under… Or even across the border – fly Special Delivery to Heathrow…

Yet again, we must ask – where is the Catholic Hierarchy in all of this? God-given rights, remember?

Things are quickly worsening across the world. Immaculate Heart of Mary, pray for us!

