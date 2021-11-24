Politicians Will Not Give Up New Powers

Is Neil Oliver right? Have the politicians come to the point where they will not give up their newfound power over us all? Is this IT?

Now, to be clear, since the above interview took place, Sturgeon has backed away from extending the vaccine passports to pubs, restaurants and cinemas, but there’s no guarantee that this won’t happen in the future. She has that power. The key question is, should she have that power? Isn’t it time to restore the “old normal”?

Last word goes to James over on the YouTube platform, where he writes…

Very disturbing that our political and religious leaders haven’t spoken out about Austria’s mandatory vaccine policy. And very telling.

And so say all of us… I hope!

