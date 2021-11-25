Conspiracy Theories That Were… True!

25Nov

Conspiracy Theories That Were… True!

Humans love conspiracy theories, and always have—there’s even evidence that ancient Romans had a few. Today, with the advent of the internet, they seem to be everywhere. But even though the term is generally pejorative, that doesn’t mean people aren’t out to get you. What follows are some conspiracy theories that turned out to be (at least partially or presciently) true.  Read more here

Editor writes…

There are plenty of claims that conspiracy theories are behind the Covid-19 scepticism, vaccine hesitancy and the rest.  But, is that true – or are there very valid reasons to question the entire Covid-19 industry? Is it un-Christian, that is, uncharitable, to doubt elected leaders and to question their personal character and integrity? Shouldn’t we just accept their word that they only care about our health, and want us to “stay safe”.  All claims, they insist, that they really want us to “stay scared” are… well… nothing more than a conspiracy theory 😀  Share your thoughts… and your favourite ex-conspiracy theory from the list of six documented in the above linked article…

Comments (8)

  • RCAVictor Reply November 26, 2021 at 1:10 am
    • Warydoom Reply

      RCAVictor,

      That’s one of the Geoengineering Watch articles I was going to put up but you beat me to it!

      Another is this one – square clouds!
      https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/is-climate-engineering-real-square-cloud-formations-are-undeniable-proof/

      November 26, 2021 at 5:13 am
    • editor Reply

      RCA Victor,

      Of all the alleged conspiracy theories, the one about weather control is the one I found most difficult to accept, so your link – and that video conversation – is first-class evidence of HAARP, for doubters. Not that I’m still a doubter. I was convinced some time ago about the truth of the weather-control “work” – but why? That’s pretty dangerous “work” is it not.

      By coincidence, a few days ago I stumbled across a documentary about the hurricane of 1938 in America and it was truly terrifying to see how suddenly it began and the devastation it caused, both in terms of the destruction of property and the loss of life. While that was way before HAARP (which began in 1993, I believe), it would make me want to avoid tampering with the weather in case I made things worse! But then, as I keep admitting, I’m a simple gal…

      I wish I could get into the heads of politicians and scientists to see how their minds work – another dangerous occupation!

      November 26, 2021 at 10:09 am
  • Andrew Q Reply

    Conspiracy theorist = Critical thinker.

    November 26, 2021 at 1:10 am
    • Josephine Reply

      Andrew Q,

      I agree – that’s how the liberal media deal with objective thinkers, label them conspiracy theorists. It’s the same with everything, labels shut people up (transphobic, homophobic, anti-vax etc.)

      November 26, 2021 at 11:39 am
  • Antoine Bisset Reply

    If it is not a”conspiracy” it is a remarkable example of how every country on the planet decided to do the same thing at the same time.
    It is also becoming increasingly evident that the “vaccination” programmes are having little effect on the virus, but a lot of effect on controlling people. Schools in England are requiring unvaccinated children to were yellow armbands, and the Australians are forcing aborigines into internment camps.
    As for us here in the UK, the governments are using psychological warfare;

    https://www.coronababble.com/post/how-the-mean-psychologists-induced-us-to-comply-with-coronavirus-restrictions

    November 26, 2021 at 9:28 am
  • editor Reply

    This is very interesting despite the presenter’s opening long-winded question (nearly all interviewers do this – they ask, answer and embellish their own question(s) so there’s really little left for the interviewee to do except agree…)

    This is about how the polls distort things (as if we don’t know…) – in this case, public support for vaccine mandates.
    https://twitter.com/talkRADIO/status/1463973467985006595

    November 26, 2021 at 9:52 am
  • Josephine Reply

    This is a different kind of conspiracy theory – is Donald Trump’s claim that the major media outlets deal in “fake news”? This clip made me smile – it’s covering the case of a Catholic boy who was smeared as being a racist by CNN and the rest of the msm in the USA.

    November 26, 2021 at 11:37 am

