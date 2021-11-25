Conspiracy Theories That Were… True!

Humans love conspiracy theories, and always have—there’s even evidence that ancient Romans had a few. Today, with the advent of the internet, they seem to be everywhere. But even though the term is generally pejorative, that doesn’t mean people aren’t out to get you. What follows are some conspiracy theories that turned out to be (at least partially or presciently) true. Read more here…

Editor writes…

There are plenty of claims that conspiracy theories are behind the Covid-19 scepticism, vaccine hesitancy and the rest. But, is that true – or are there very valid reasons to question the entire Covid-19 industry? Is it un-Christian, that is, uncharitable, to doubt elected leaders and to question their personal character and integrity? Shouldn’t we just accept their word that they only care about our health, and want us to “stay safe”. All claims, they insist, that they really want us to “stay scared” are… well… nothing more than a conspiracy theory 😀 Share your thoughts… and your favourite ex-conspiracy theory from the list of six documented in the above linked article…

Share this article: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



WhatsApp

Email



