Happy Thanksgiving… And God Bless America!

25Nov

Happy Thanksgiving… And God Bless America!

Politics, USA, Education, International , , , 2 Comments

I found Chris Salcedo’s explanation of the origins of the Thanksgiving holiday very interesting indeed.

As you watch the video, those among us who may have been wondering to whom, or for what, Americans give thanks every November, will find themselves saying… Really?!$*  when the answer is revealed, followed by a profound WOW!

I thoroughly enjoyed the above video and I hope you do, as well.   Feel free to discuss any relevant issues, and to post anything which is a tribute to the USA, whether songs, clips from old films (“movies”!) or jokes.  As long  as it’s good clean fun, it’s welcome here.  Enjoy!

This thread is launched in tribute to our American bloggers who comment here from time to time, and most especially our regular, leading contributor, RCA Victor.  He educates us and entertains us in equal measure, so to you, especially, RCA Victor… Happy Thanksgiving!

Finally, we wish all our American readers and visitors to this site, a very Happy Thanksgiving, 2021 – God bless you all, and, of course…

God bless America!

Comments (2)

  • editor Reply

    I’m not American, but I do love this beautiful American song…

    Happy Thanksgiving!

    November 25, 2021 at 12:48 am
  • Michaela Reply

    Michael Matt at The Remnant made a video in 2013 about the first Thanksgiving where a TLM was offered. It’s really fascinating, especially when he gets to the bit where Obama edited the mention of God out of a speech he was quoting. What a dishonest man!

    November 25, 2021 at 10:36 am

Join the discussion

Related Posts

03Dec

USA: President Trump Addresses Election Fraud – His Most Important Speech…

Comments invited... read more

07Jun

Dr John Lee on 21 June, “Freedom Day”: My Faith In UK Society Really Shaken…

https://youtu.be/ekMMICPS-DM Comment:  Apart from his support for the vaccination programme, I share Dr... read more

15Aug

Covid-19: Ignore Government’s Terror Campaign – Live As Before… Be Free!

Below, an unpublished article on Covd-19 by Martin Blackshaw (aka blogger,... read more

07Mar

Low IQ House-Plants: It’s Not Remotely Possible That Trump Lost To Biden…

Successful Presidents of Trump's calibre simply do not lose office to... read more

05Mar

Cardinal Tobin Appointment Confirms Francis’ Intent to Destroy the Church…

Below, extract from Lifesitenews report, 4 March, 2021 Pope Francis names Cardinal... read more

10Jan

Catholics Must Withdraw From Facebook, Twitter etc – Immediately!

https://youtu.be/m20JngeQ9Kc Comment:  It is self-evident that these Big Tech giants as they're known,... read more

22May

UK Lockdown Addiction: Time To Ditch “The Experts” And Get On With Life…

From Spiked Online... Sir Chris Witty, Chief Scientific Adviser UK Government Just when... read more

22Nov

Laurence Fox: We’re Not Being Led, We’re Being Ruled By Fear… How Dare They!

Reclaim Party leader Laurence Fox says a Covid vaccine should not... read more

09Feb

Are Face-Masks Linked To Lung Cancer?

The following information is highlighted as received in my inbox... THAT MASK... read more

02Sep

The Justifications For Lockdowns Found Wanting… Journal of Medicine & Philosophy

Although nationwide lockdowns are unprecedented in modern history, there’s been remarkably... read more

%d bloggers like this: