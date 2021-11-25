Happy Thanksgiving… And God Bless America!

I found Chris Salcedo’s explanation of the origins of the Thanksgiving holiday very interesting indeed.

As you watch the video, those among us who may have been wondering to whom, or for what, Americans give thanks every November, will find themselves saying… Really?!$* when the answer is revealed, followed by a profound WOW!

I thoroughly enjoyed the above video and I hope you do, as well. Feel free to discuss any relevant issues, and to post anything which is a tribute to the USA, whether songs, clips from old films (“movies”!) or jokes. As long as it’s good clean fun, it’s welcome here. Enjoy!

This thread is launched in tribute to our American bloggers who comment here from time to time, and most especially our regular, leading contributor, RCA Victor. He educates us and entertains us in equal measure, so to you, especially, RCA Victor… Happy Thanksgiving!

Finally, we wish all our American readers and visitors to this site, a very Happy Thanksgiving, 2021 – God bless you all, and, of course…

God bless America!

Share this article: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



WhatsApp

Email



