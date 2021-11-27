Feast of Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal – Please Pray For A Very Special Intention: A Real Miracle !

27Nov

Feast of Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal – Please Pray For A Very Special Intention: A Real Miracle !

Editor writes…

I am asking Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal for a very special miracle for a very good friend of mine who has just been diagnosed with cancer.  He is awaiting details of his treatment, and when I asked him if it would be OK to seek the prayers of bloggers, he was immediately appreciative.  He reads this blog regularly and expressed gratitude for our prayers, so please pray for him that he maintains his impressive faith and resignation to God’s holy will, at this rather worrying time.  He prefers that I don’t publish his name, so, since some bloggers like to have a name to use in prayer, I suggest that we call him Joseph, because, well, it’s one of my all-time favourite names and since St Joseph is a very powerful saint, we might ask for his intercession as well as that of Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal.

Thank you all in advance for your promises of prayers – and a very Happy Feast Day to one and all!

Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal, please obtain a miracle for “Joseph”!  

  • Mary Anne Reply

    Joseph will be in my prayers every day

    November 27, 2021 at 12:12 am

