Covid Has Revealed Spiritual Void In Society

Covid Has Revealed Spiritual Void In Societyeditor
That [irritating, jarring] sound you can occasionally hear during the video is a rooster; interviewee, Paul, lives on a smallholding in Ireland!What an excellent discussion. He articulated his thoughts around this subject clearly and perfectly. What troubled times we are living through
Freddie has emerged as one of the finest, most impartial interviewers in media. Streets ahead of any I’ve seen on BBC. Excellent.
It’s nice that this guy is trying to stay neutral but there’s only one side of this debate that is trying to censor the other side. Why would you trust the side that is censoring people?
One of the few good things to come out of the pandemic and the march towards a globalist technocratic tyranny has been the return of a some lost sheep to the fold. There are several journalists and prominent commentators who are now openly speaking of their exploration of the Christian faith after years of default secular values.
Most seem very disappointed that the mainstream versions of Church are fully onboard with the globalist vision. Thankfully, many seem tenacious and will find the robust groups -the remnant if you will – that are still out there.
I’ve also witnessed a change at freedom demonstrations over the past 18 months. Where there was once only New Age values openly espoused there are now quite often Christian ones. I’ve seen people with the Divine Mercy image on recent marches and have stood in Trafalgar Square where I’d estimate 80% of us prayed the Lord’s Prayer. The priests and bishops are absent, of course, but something significant is happening without them.