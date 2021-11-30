St Andrew of Scotland: Lessons To Be Learned

30Nov

St Andrew of Scotland: Lessons To Be Learned

And Jesus walking by the sea of Galilee saw two brethren, Simon who is called Peter, and Andrew his brother, casting a net into the sea (for they were fishers). And He saith to them:  “Come ye after Me, and I will make you to be fishers of men. And they immediately leaving their nets, followed Him.” (Matthew 4:18-20)

Brief History of St Andrew as Patron of Scotland…

St Andrew and his brother Simon Peter were fishermen, born in Copernicum. Prior to becoming a follower of Christ and an apostle, Andrew was a disciple of St. John the Baptist.

According to many legends, the relics of Andrew were transported from Constantinople to the modern Scottish town of St. Andrews.  Read more here

Editor writes…

As with all Feast Day threads, feel free to discuss any relevant issues.  We might consider the immediate response of our patron saint to the call of Our Lord, unhesitatingly leaving his employment to follow Christ. This is quite a contrast with those who are so fearful of losing their employment these days that they are willing to compromise their consciences in the matter of the abortion-tainted vaccines – so often, unfortunately, the subject of discussion on this blog.  Let’s pray to our patron saint to imbue our fellow countrymen with his clear vision and perspective on this, as well as the example of his acceptance of (a most horrific) death, in resignation to God’s holy will, as we suffer the ongoing – and worsening – madness around us.

Share, too, your favourite prayers and stories about the saint.  As always, jokes and funny stories of the good clean fun variety are welcome, like this interesting anecdote…

An American visitor, at the conclusion of his holiday in Scotland, having endured awful weather, constant rain and wind, asked the taxi driver who was taking him to Glasgow Airport for his return journey home, if the sun ever shone at all in Scotland.  “I don’t know” the driver replied “I’m only 28!”  

A very happy Feast of St Andrew to one and all!  Enjoy!

  • Andrew Q Reply

    Time to start the St Andrew Christmas Novena (Nov 30th – Dec 24th) with the intention of getting us out of the various pickles we’re in. Traditionally prayed 15 times per day from now until Christmas:

    Hail and blessed be the hour and moment in which the Son of God was born of the most pure Virgin Mary at midnight, in Bethlehem, in the piercing cold. In that hour vouchsafe, I beseech Thee, oh my God, to hear my prayer and grant my desires, through the merits of our Saviour Jesus Christ and of His blessed Mother.

    November 30, 2021 at 12:40 am

