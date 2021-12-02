Fight For Freedom Rallies – Why No Bishops?

For more than fifty years, Catholics have been encouraged to reimagine the Church as a tool for building a humanist utopia on earth rather than as the means of teaching, governing, sanctifying and saving all men. Freemasonic ideology, assisted by globalist entities such as the United Nations, has fed us dreams of “peace in our time”, and of a “world without borders” and of a Brotherhood of Man whose common destiny is a heaven, based not on our worship of God in faith, hope and charity, but merely on our participation in the human race.

As a response to the tyrannies being inflicted on the populace under the guise of “health orders,” rallies for freedom have been emerging and they have all the flavour of that so-called Brotherhood of Man. Two recent articles by this author for The Remnant describe how Catholics in Melbourne have formed their own contingent within the vast sea of secular protesters, fulfilling the prediction of Archbishop Sheen that it would be the laity who would save the Church.

Last week’s Melbourne rally is said to have been the largest protest ever to have taken place in Australia, with hundreds of thousands present. According to Google’s “crowd-estimate” app, 300,000 gathered at the march’s terminus, Flagstaff Gardens, after walking the three kilometres through Melbourne’s CBD from Parliament House. Many more lined the streets or remained outside Parliament.

At Sydney’s rally, a politician led the crowd in the Lord’s Prayer, while an Orthodox crucifix adorned the speakers’ stage. Two hundred Catholics prayed the Rosary then joined with their 100,000 fellow protesters, carrying a statue of the Sacred Heart.

These are very unusual occurrences for a highly secularised nation like Australia; compared with the United States, Australians are generally quite intolerant of overt displays of religiosity.

Walking through Melbourne, following the statue of Our Lady held aloft, and joining in Rosary after Rosary, I reflected on how closely the scene before me aligned with the kind of world and Church envisioned by the Second Vatican Council. It brought to mind Chris Ferrara’s memorable article[1] which compares Vatican II to the great hippie festival, Woodstock, held in 1969. Mr. Ferrara writes:

“The Church’s own version of the spirit of Woodstock persists to this day, prowling about in search of the “new humanity” extolled in Gaudium et spes and the “new advent of the Church connected with the approaching end of the second millennium” proclaimed by John Paul II in Redemptor hominis.”

The melting-pot of nationalities, ages and ideologies at the Freedom rally looked very much like “the new humanity” for which our bishops have been craving. Since their words and actions reveal that they have by and large rejected the traditional Church, eschewing Her for the “reimagined” version, why are they not present when these genuinely tolerant events take place in their own backyards?

The “why” is a question that demands an answer. Dom Prosper Gueranger had some thoughts about Christians who are found to be missing in action which might shed some light on our bishops’ absence:

This cause is unhappily to be traced to that general coldness, produced by effeminacy, which might be taken by itself alone as the type of the age; but we must add thereto another sentiment, proceeding from the same source, which would suffice, if of long duration, to render the debasement of a nation incurable.

This sentiment is fear; and it may be said to extend at present to its utmost limit. Men fear the loss of goods or position, fear the loss of comforts and ease, fear the loss of life. Needless to say, nothing can be more enervating, and consequently more dangerous to the world, than this humiliating preoccupation; but above all, we must confess that it is anything but Christian. Have we forgotten that we are merely pilgrims on this earth? And has the hope of future good died out of our hearts?[2]

The only fear that helps the world is the fear of God. But many prelates are instead paralysed by fear of a virus…. To read the entire excellent article click here – and note its conclusion: So if our clerics place any value on their individual freedoms, then they must not underestimate the potential failure of their appeasement policies. Popular strategies such as dialogue and tolerance might work for a time while political actors have something to gain, but history has shown the fate reserved by tyrants for Catholics, especially clergy, without respect for their levels of orthodoxy or acquiescence. The figures speak for themselves: Nazi concentration camps claimed the lives of at least 3000 Catholic clergymen; Communists in Russia murdered over 400 priests and more than 100,000 Orthodox clergy; Pol Pot had almost half of Cambodia’s Catholics killed in the 1970’s – despite them making up only 4% of the population; and in present-day Nigeria and China, priests, seminarians and bishops are regularly murdered and kidnapped – the whereabouts of at least one Chinese bishop who was detained last May is still unknown. If our bishops believe in something – anything at all – other than their own personal comfort, then they will come out of their hiding places, join the laity and face the crowds. But if a prelate can’t see that there’s a detention cell waiting with his name on it, then not all the flower garlands in the world will do him any good. Source.

Editor writes…

The above first class article needs to be read through and absorbed to appreciate its force. I can’t add anything to it, except to ask everyone to pray hard as we await the appointment of a new Archbishop of Glasgow. The general mood is one of hopelessness, to be blunt. I have yet to hear of any priest looking forward to the news. “It’ll be the same old, same old” is the widespread (as far as I can tell) sentiment. So, let’s pray that the mood changes to one of hope, if not jubilation when the appointment is finally announced. Let it be a prelate who recognises, in the current political and medical tyranny, the unfolding of the Fatima prophecy that Communism would spread across the world to every country, because any priest who does not recognise that this is what is actually happening right now, needs help. Immaculate Heart of Mary, pray for us!

