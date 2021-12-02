Nicola Sturgeon – An Opportunistic Politician? Surely Not! Never! No Way! One Is Shocked!

Editor writes…

Well, say what you like about Ms Sturgeon, she knows what she’s talking about when it comes to corruption…

Which is why it’s a tad surprising that the Scottish hierarchy seem to support her, almost as much as she supports the LGBT+ lobby with no small emphasis on the “t” component.

I do hope Dan Wootton is right and that the game is up for wee Nicola. But, I’m not so sure. What about you?

