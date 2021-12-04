Neil Oliver: Tyranny Via Compulsory Vaccines

04Dec

Neil Oliver: Tyranny Via Compulsory Vaccines

Papacy, Pope Francis, Politicians, Bible, The Catholic Church, Scotland, China, Morals, Fatima, Vatican, Vatican II, Scottish Government, England, Bishops, Apparitions, Modernism, Europe, Westminster Parliament, Wales, Australia, Hierarchy, Science, Health, Magisterium, Priesthood, Supernatural, Politics, Tradition, Socialism, Canon Law, Communism, Marxism, United Kingdom, International , , , , , , 1 Comment

Editor writes…

We are clearly inching towards the same evil totalitarianism that we see spreading across Europe…

Click here to enjoy the sane voices of Neil Oliver’s panel at GB News who discuss Neil’s comments in the above video clip; note the first speaker’s informative comment about the policing bill currently passing through the House of Lords, and then share your thoughts –  do you agree with the panel?

Yet again, we are forced to note that there isn’t a single Scottish bishop speaking with the authority of Neil Oliver to condemn the ongoing – and potentially worsening –  attacks on our God-given freedoms.  Assuming they’ve actually fallen for the propaganda, they are a gullible bunch.  If they know that this is not about a virus, but have decided it’s easier to keep quiet, they are gutless, and shameless.

Our Lady of Fatima, pray for us! Immaculate Heart of Mary, pray for us!   

Comment (1)

  • Michaela Reply

    Yet again, Neil Oliver says it how it is, as the saying goes. He doesn’t mince his words, but gets right to the point.

    There’s no doubt that tyranny lies ahead – that policing bill is proof positive.

    December 4, 2021 at 11:26 pm

Join the discussion

Related Posts

22Oct

Scotland To Ban Smacking… Childless Politicians Rebuked by Majority of Scots

Click here to read about the Scottish Government's plans to ban... read more

20Sep

SSPX Puzzling Response to Abuse Crisis

From The Remnant On September 15, an article quietly appeared on the... read more

15Feb

Pope Francis: stick with the new Mass…

Pope Francis, while he says "we must rediscover the reality of... read more

23Dec

Scotland’s First Minister: Mask Rule For Thee, But Not For Me! Police Agree…

From Police Scotland... A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "We’re aware of a... read more

25Jul

Media Silence: Christians Persecuted in Iraq – Not That You’d Ever Guess…

The plight of Christians and other minority groups in northern Iraq... read more

12Aug

“Blessed are the peacemakers”… Should Catholics Shun Hong Kong Protests ?

While our site statistics show we have fairly regular visits from... read more

20Nov

Honouring The Infant of Prague…

Comment: From time to time, we enjoy a devotional thread, but customarily... read more

21Aug

Church Chaos – By Deadly Design…

From the YouTube Platform... Non-Catholic Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot received Catholic Holy... read more

13Nov

Covid Lies & Propaganda: Stop Terrifying Us – We’re On To You Now… The Game Is UP!

Dan Wootton is an excellent presenter at GB News.  Only today... read more

09Oct

The Depressing Truth About The Pill

From the Spectator... The Pill has been linked to depression. Why isn’t... read more

%d bloggers like this: