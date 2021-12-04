Neil Oliver: Tyranny Via Compulsory Vaccines

Editor writes…

We are clearly inching towards the same evil totalitarianism that we see spreading across Europe…

Click here to enjoy the sane voices of Neil Oliver’s panel at GB News who discuss Neil’s comments in the above video clip; note the first speaker’s informative comment about the policing bill currently passing through the House of Lords, and then share your thoughts – do you agree with the panel?

Yet again, we are forced to note that there isn’t a single Scottish bishop speaking with the authority of Neil Oliver to condemn the ongoing – and potentially worsening – attacks on our God-given freedoms. Assuming they’ve actually fallen for the propaganda, they are a gullible bunch. If they know that this is not about a virus, but have decided it’s easier to keep quiet, they are gutless, and shameless.

Our Lady of Fatima, pray for us! Immaculate Heart of Mary, pray for us!

