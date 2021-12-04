SSPX: Lay Response To Crisis In The Church

From the YouTube Platform…

Today we’ll ask, “Father, what can I do about the Crisis in the Church?” Is there anything I can do about the Crisis? Do I just hunker down in my home and say the rosary? Do I move my family to a traditional Catholic compound and ignore everything that’s happening? Or should I take a more active role, speaking out, and fighting for the rights of the Church? We invited Fr. David Sherry, the Canadian District Superior for the SSPX to join us and give us what we all need right now – some simple, practical advice for what a lay person should be doing right now.

Editor writes…

For the record, in relation to Fr Sherry’s comments about blogging, this blog was only launched after repeated requests from a priest – at that time a highly placed priest – who argued that we should fill the internet vacuum where the voice of [traditional] Catholics in Scotland was markedly missing. But, what if no priest had recommended that we launch a blog – would it be wrong for a lay-person to do so, anyway? And it is certainly true that no priest oversees this blog – heavens, we can’t get any priest to sign up to participate in our discussions, although my spies tell me that plenty of them read this blog. Chocolate teapots spring to mind, although, as a laywoman I have a real cheek to say so! Indeed, the thought strikes me that the priest who worked hard to get us to launch this blog has disappeared from the scene altogether, so maybe that is a sign from God that we should close down?

Father – as always – speaks clearly and is, self-evidently, an excellent teacher. He makes lots of very interesting points in the above video. His comments about family life in relation to the internet and smartphones are particularly important, in my opinion. Or maybe you think his remarks on this subject are too extreme? Share the piece of advice or commentary which you find most helpful from his insightful talk.

