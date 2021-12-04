SSPX: Lay Response To Crisis In The Church

SSPX: Lay Response To Crisis In The Churcheditor
Today we’ll ask, “Father, what can I do about the Crisis in the Church?” Is there anything I can do about the Crisis? Do I just hunker down in my home and say the rosary? Do I move my family to a traditional Catholic compound and ignore everything that’s happening? Or should I take a more active role, speaking out, and fighting for the rights of the Church? We invited Fr. David Sherry, the Canadian District Superior for the SSPX to join us and give us what we all need right now – some simple, practical advice for what a lay person should be doing right now.
Editor writes…
For the record, in relation to Fr Sherry’s comments about blogging, this blog was only launched after repeated requests from a priest – at that time a highly placed priest – who argued that we should fill the internet vacuum where the voice of [traditional] Catholics in Scotland was markedly missing. But, what if no priest had recommended that we launch a blog – would it be wrong for a lay-person to do so, anyway? And it is certainly true that no priest oversees this blog – heavens, we can’t get any priest to sign up to participate in our discussions, although my spies tell me that plenty of them read this blog. Chocolate teapots spring to mind, although, as a laywoman I have a real cheek to say so! Indeed, the thought strikes me that the priest who worked hard to get us to launch this blog has disappeared from the scene altogether, so maybe that is a sign from God that we should close down?
Father – as always – speaks clearly and is, self-evidently, an excellent teacher. He makes lots of very interesting points in the above video. His comments about family life in relation to the internet and smartphones are particularly important, in my opinion. Or maybe you think his remarks on this subject are too extreme? Share the piece of advice or commentary which you find most helpful from his insightful talk.
That’s a very interesting talk by Fr Sherry and he makes a lot of great points. However, the idea that a priest has to oversee everything the laity do is wrong IMHO. I thought I’d check to see if St Catherine of Siena, a very outspoken lay woman, had a priest “overseeing” her, and I laughed when I read this, in one article about her life:
“Catherine also dictated the Dialogue (her prayerful dialogue with God) and many of her personal prayers to Raymond of Capua, who had originally served as her spiritual director. Over time, she became his spiritual director.”
LOL!
Father seems to forget that the priests are the problem in this crisis, and that was the same when St Catherine of Siena was writing her letters to the pope complaining about bad priests. Without internet forums to share our thoughts and get support, I think many Catholic lay people would give up. At one time, a parish close to my own, had two priests who both made the tabloids due to homosexual scandals. Imagine how the parishioners felt finding out that they had two sexually active and deviant priests, with possibly some parishioners saying “so what?” So, I’m afraid I disagree with Fr Sherry on that point.
As someone with a young teen in my care, I definitely do agree with him about the bad influence on families of the internet, and putting off allowing a smartphone for as long as possible. Unfortunately, that genie is now out of the bottle so it’s really impossible to ban them altogether for young people, more’s the pity. If you try to get them to accept a simple phone for communication purposes only, they don’t want it due to peer pressure. You have to have the latest or it’s no use.
All in all, that’s a great talk by Fr Sherry. The Canadians are very lucky to have him.
Laura Fr Sherry did not say that Internet Blogs were wrong. He said that one must discern themselves to be Truthful to the Catholic Faith and get our own House in order before we create a Catholic Blog. At least that was the Message I got from him . He also did not say all of The Internet is Bad . He did though say that youngsters should not have Smart Phones, and I most certainly agree with him on that point.
Faith of our Fathers,
I agree. I don’t think Fr Sherry meant lay people shouldn’t start blogs, that’s maybe a bit of an exaggeration.
I was very impressed with Fr Sherry’s talk. I especially liked where he encouraged spiritual reading with the family as that is a key thing IMHO. I would just add that it’s important to use really well produced lives of the saints for young people. Father mentioned Butler’s Lives of the Saints but, unless the parent is reading out loud for everyone, I think something illustrated with pictures is a bit easier to use with children to help their understanding and hold their attention.
ED as regards Catholic Truth I know from personal experience that it’s made me look deeper at my Catholic Faith and of course attend the Mass of Ages. I also as Fr Sherry says dislike the term Traditional Catholic, I am a Catholic Full Stop ,and Believe what the Catholic Church has taught from Jesus Christ cannot be changed ,at a whim by Bergoglio and His Lavender Mafia.
As regards Judging Bergoglio He does that personally Himself. As Fr has said of Christs words
” By your Fruits you shall know them ” and in that department Bergoglio has shown his Hand .
As regards Fr Sherry,s comments about Bishops and The Catholic Faith He is spot on .
I also loved his comment about the Confessional. O that Our Bishop and Bergoglio would say that also . As regards Family Prayers in the- Song The Isle of Innishfree-. Their is a Line that goes
” Around The Turf Fire . The Rosary is Told ” changed Days indeed.
Excellent video. If only we had priests like Fr Sherry here in Scotland. We need to keep praying!
I can’t single out any one thing – everything was helpful and inspirational, although I’m not sure how practical, such as moving house. Still, people do move house to get near the “best” school for their children’s education so they can get to the best university, so why not for the benefits of a traditional church and school.
A refreshing talk – really first class. Father Sherry is a clear thinker – a rarity among priests these days.
From what little I know about the SSPX, though, I think they do tend to not trust the laity to do things without being supervised. I noticed that he revealed that the young man who was running that blog was asked to do so by the SSPX, therefore, under their supervision etc. I suppose it’s understandable in a way, since there’s so much confusion around and they don’t want to encourage spreading errors.
That said, a very good talk, worth taking the time to watch it right through.
Nicky et al,
Be assured, Father Sherry (who served in Scotland a few years ago – and was much loved) supported Catholic Truth at that time – and I’ve no reason to think that that has changed. He attended one of our conferences – the Father Gruner, Fatima Conference – along with our then Prior. Said Prior also attended our Fatima event during Pope Benedict’s visit here, and Fr Sherry expressed himself keen to do so, but was prevented from joining us due to a prior commitment. We’ve since forgiven him 😀
Similarly, if you recall, our current Prior (Fr Wall) was advertised to speak at our planned conference back in 2020 – the event was cancelled by our venue due to the lockdown, which was a pity because he was set to repeat a fabulous sermon he’d preached (at Mass) to mark the Feast of St John Ogilvie.
So, I wouldn’t want to give the impression that the SSPX is totally clericalist… No, not totally 😀
Hope that’s enough to keep me out of trouble 😀
Lay apostolate must always by exercises under the direction of the clergy.
“ The Holy Spirit sanctifies the People of God through the ministry and the sacraments. However, for the exercise of the apostolate he gives the faithful special gifts besides (cf. 1 Cor. 12:7), “allotting them to each one as he wills” (1 Cor. 12:11), so that each and all, putting at the service of others the grace received may be “as good stewards of God’s varied gifts,” (1 Pet. 4:10), for the building up of the whole body in charity (cf. Eph. 4:16). From the reception of these charisms, even the most ordinary ones, there arises for each of the faithful the right and duty of exercising them in the Church and in the world for the good of men and the development of the Church, of exercising them in the freedom of the Holy Spirit who “breathes where he wills” (Jn. 3:8), and at the same time in communion with his brothers in Christ, and with his pastors especially. It is for the pastors to pass judgment on the authenticity and good use of these gifts, not certainly with a view to quenching the Spirit but to testing everything.
“ Whether they offer themselves spontaneously or are invited to action and direct cooperation with the apostolate of the hierarchy, the laity function under the higher direction of the hierarchy itself, and the latter can sanction this cooperation by an explicit mandate.
Apostolicam Actuositatem
VATICAN II
18 November 1965
Malcolm Fullwood,
It’s not likely that the hierarchy would give permission for an organisation like Catholic Truth to start up, giving regular critiques on the state of the Church and life of the clergy. Does that mean this blog should be closed, because I can’t imagine it having the support of the UK bishops!