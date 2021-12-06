Peter Hitchens: This Won’t End – Freedom Is Dead

From the beginning of the lockdown in 2020, Hitchens warned about the authoritarian nature of what was happening, but then he decided to take the vaccine. Commentators over at the YouTube platform argue that because he did that, he has undermined his own position. Are they right? And is HE right to say that once freedom dies, it dies? IS freedom dead in the UK?

If so, why are the Catholic bishops not speaking out, leading us in a resistance movement?

Share this article: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



WhatsApp

Email



