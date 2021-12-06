Peter Hitchens: This Won’t End – Freedom Is Dead

Peter Hitchens: This Won’t End – Freedom Is Deadeditor
From the beginning of the lockdown in 2020, Hitchens warned about the authoritarian nature of what was happening, but then he decided to take the vaccine. Commentators over at the YouTube platform argue that because he did that, he has undermined his own position. Are they right? And is HE right to say that once freedom dies, it dies? IS freedom dead in the UK?
If so, why are the Catholic bishops not speaking out, leading us in a resistance movement?
Hitchens has always been good at drawing attention to the problem but not at offering any solutions or effective strategies. For nearly 2 years his only tactic has been to advise writing to your MP. Most of them gave up replying with anything other than boilerplate years ago (if they can be bothered to reply at all).
The Together Declaration week of action against vaxx passports has started. I phoned my MP and was given the usual “can’t comment” from a flunky with the suggestion I write in. We all know that’s the easy option for those facilitating the coming tyranny. I’ll be at his surgery on Friday (but he “may not be present”). Democracy, apparently.
Andrew Q,
I agree about Hitchens. He was very vocal early on, pointing out that he had the advantage of having lived under Communism in Soviet Russia, so we should all be warned, and then he said he was taking the vaccine so he could see his family. He took stick for it on social media and quite right, too, IMHO. You can just hear people saying, well, Communist government can’t be all that bad if Hitchens is happy to go along with it, since he’s already experienced life in Soviet Russia. I’ve not bothered about him ever since.
I do think that freedom is dead and gone, though. We’re not getting it back, definitely not any time soon. I always allow a caveat because I know that some day Russia will be consecrated and we will have a period of world peace and presumably then we will get our liberty back. Until then, though, no, freedom is gone. The restrictions will tighten and we’ll be in more lockdowns, camps etc. I think that is the way things are going.
Andrew I actually EMAILED my S.M.P. about 6 Months ago about Abortion. I was put through to Her Assistants Assistant believe it or not ,because She was extremely Busy. She works from Home and from Photos of Her am sure She doesn’t leave the Kitchen. I then Emailed Her and said that I understood How busy She must be and it’s a Miracle that She can fit in Approximately 20Weeks Holidays a Year . Not bad work if you can get it .
To sum them up . Their worse than a Man Short . Or Woman in Her case .
Andrew Q,
You won’t get in if you just go along to the MP’s surgery. I made an appointment once and it was a rigmarole even then, years ago. I had to make the appointment through the secretary and tell her what I wanted to see the MP about! I think it’s outrageous,. So, I don’t think you’ll get anywhere by just turning up.
Josephine,
I had the same experience. I was really angry at having to say why I wanted to speak to my MP. That was also years ago but I think it’ll be the same, even tighter now, since there have been attacks on MPs, threats etc. I can understand the need to be able to monitor people asking for appointments but not to the extent of having to give information about the reason for my visit.
Having said that, there was another occasion, again years ago, when I rang my MP at the Westminster Parliament with a complaint and to my amazement, he phoned me back not that long afterwards! I couldn’t believe it. I doubt if that would happen these days but it shows that there are two sides to the story – these were two different MPs, BTW.
TBH, I don’t see any point in contacting any MP about the Covid restrictions. They’re never going to be on our side (unless your MP is Sir Desmond Swayne, LOL!) It would only be a sounding off exercise, nothing else, IMHO.
I used to be a fan of Peter Hitchens but that ended when he stated he’d had the jab; although he was quick to add that in so doing he was waving goodbye to his liberty. If he’d been foolish enough to have it, why announce it publicly unless he wanted to influence the rest of us?
And I wish he’d shave off that beard !
I too emailed my MP today (Together). (hard of hearing so couldn’t phone). I had an instant fobbing off reply paving the way for supporting it ( which he will do, for he never rebels against the Tory party) saying he didn’t like the idea but wouldn’t rule out supporting it on a temporary basis if the circumstances warranted it in the future. This is nonsense: would Governmrnt carry out the colossal logistics of creating an embryonic universal digital ID then discontinue it? I am mulling over a suitable reply.
Mary,
You got that right – no Government will hand back power they grabbed in a supposed “emergency”. Whoever your MP, he’s a career politician. About as much use as a snowman in summer.
Andrew,
I hadn’t heard of the “Together Declaration” so I search and read about it, then signed here
https://togetherdeclaration.org/#signup
Peter Hitchens is definitely right about freedom being dead and gone in the UK. That’s really becoming clearer by the day. This video report about a man in Manchester questioned by the police for not wearing a mask, is an example, and when you read the comments on social media of people who think the police are right on this, and the man is wrong, you see how quickly people have come to not value freedom any longer.
Josephine,
Although it’s disgraceful that the police are still doing this sort of thing – I thought the mask nonsense was in the past – I do think the man should have avoided being so rude in his manner. There’s nothing to be gained by reacting as he did – it’s perfectly possible to remain calm and say the same thing, make the same point, refuse to wear the mask.
After watching that clip, I decided to go to the Scottish Government website and print off that part of the webpage which says that nobody should ask for details about the exemption. If I find myself questioned by the police on the matter, I thought, I’ll produce that page. Very worryingly, that statement is no longer there, or if it is, I can’t find it. I’ll be very happy to be corrected on this. Instead, I was truly shocked to read the following – it made me think of George Orwell’s warning that “All tyrannies rule through fraud and force, but once the fraud is exposed they must rely exclusively on force.” See if the same thought strikes you…
The Health Protection (Coronavirus) (Requirements) (Scotland) Regulations 2021
PART 4
Enforcement
Enforcement of requirements
15.—(1) A relevant person may take such action as is necessary to enforce any requirement imposed by these Regulations.
(2) A relevant person may give a notice to a person if the relevant person reasonably believes that—
(a)the person is contravening a requirement in these Regulations, and
(b)it is necessary and proportionate to give the notice for the purpose of preventing that person from continuing to contravene the requirement.
(3) Where the person contravening a requirement in these Regulations is a child accompanied by an individual who has responsibility for the child, that individual must, so far as reasonably practicable, ensure that the child complies with a direction or instruction given by the relevant person to the child.
(4) Where a relevant person has reasonable grounds to believe that a child is repeatedly failing to comply with a requirement of these Regulations, the relevant person may direct any individual who has responsibility for the child to secure, so far as reasonably practicable, that the child complies with that requirement.
(5) For the purpose of this regulation, an individual has responsibility for a child if the individual has—
(a)care or control of the child for the time being, or (b)parental responsibilities, within the meaning of section 1(3) of the Children (Scotland) Act 1995(13), in relation to the child.
(6) A relevant person may only exercise a power in paragraph (4) if the relevant person considers that it is a necessary and proportionate means of ensuring compliance with the requirement.
(7) A relevant person exercising a power under paragraph (4) may give the person concerned any reasonable instructions the relevant person considers necessary.
(8) For the purpose of this regulation, a “relevant person” means—
(a)a constable, or (b)subject to paragraph 9, a person designated by a local authority.
(9) A local authority may only designate a person for the purpose of this regulation in relation to the requirements in—
(a)regulation 3, and (b)Part 3.
https://www.legislation.gov.uk/ssi/2021/277/made
Remember, folks, children have caused scenes on ‘planes in the USA, refusing to wear masks.- I saw a report earlier this evening on Newsmax (YouTube) where an officious air stewardess rudely commanded a parent to make her child wear a mask, and this was witnessed by a Congress-woman who happened to be on the same ‘plane, and managed to cool things down. Think, if this happens in Scotland, according to the above “legislation”, the child could be removed from the parent(s) and taken into State care.
Remember, too, that Scotland has been a more or less openly Socialist country for decades – it’s only now that (speaking for myself) the reality of what this means, is hitting home. We have no shortage of evidence that State control of the family, with special “care” for children which amounts to an erosion/removal of parental rights and authority, has been a feature of the SNP Government in Scotland. Think [the notorious] Named Person Scheme. It’s not gone away – it’s still in the works.
So, I fear that we are about to move into the phase of which George Orwell warned – the violent stage where the Government will force us to comply with whatever they choose to do to us… To quote Orwell once again: “All tyrannies rule through fraud and force, but once the fraud is exposed they must rely exclusively on force.”
Welcome to the New Normal…
Why are the Catholic bishops not leading a resistance movement? Simple: because they don’t resist, they surrender – to a dictator Pope, and to the dictates of human respect. They are just bureaucrat functionaries shuffling papers.
I hope Hitchens’ immune system doesn’t get destroyed by the spike proteins he’s allowed to be injected into his body. Very foolish decision!
RCA Victor,
Correct. I would add to that one more possibility, and I’ll put it no stronger than that… is it possible that the bishops are under the all-but overt control of the devil? Are they “just bureaucrat functionaries” or – more – are they men operating under Satanic influences?
I wouldn’t have dreamt of even asking such a question at one time, but given their 18 months deafening silence throughout the national and international introduction of whole peoples to authoritarianism, it’s time to call a spade a demon, so to speak.
The bishops have been unwaveringly complicit in the evil-doing of politicians, presidents and princes throughout this period of lockdowns and restrictions to a level that indicates, surely, more than a “human” mindset at work.
We know already that they have been spiritually blind for almost as long as I can remember now (and yes, I don’t have a great memory any more so that’s maybe not saying much, but you’ll get the idea…) Still, they are proving to be negligent pseudo “shepherds” on a scale which is way beyond mere incompetence and/or diminished Faith.
“Diabolical” is the word which springs to mind.
Am I wrong? Yes? No? Maybe? Sure thing?