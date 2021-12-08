Happy Feast of Our Lady’s Immaculate Conception

08Dec

Happy Feast of Our Lady’s Immaculate Conception

Bible, The Catholic Church, Supernatural, Tradition, Saints , , , , , , 0 Comments

From the YouTube Platform…

Dr. Taylor Marshall explains the doctrine of the Immaculate Conception of Mary (that she was freed from original sin at her conception) from the Bible using 4 Scriptural arguments.

Editor writes…

As with all Feast Day threads, discuss any relevant issues, and share your favourite hymns and prayers.

Please, also, remember in your prayers today, the friend I mentioned recently who has been diagnosed with cancer, and who is now undergoing treatment. O Mary conceived without sin, pray for us who have recourse to thee.

Thank you – and a very happy Feast, everyone!

Join the discussion

Related Posts

23Jan

Does God Speak To Us In Dreams?

There's a very good reason why we are often advised to... read more

25Apr

Bishop: Rosary Will Banish Terrorists…

Rome, Italy, Apr 21, 2015 / 02:44 am (CNA/EWTN News).- A... read more

02Feb

Pope Francis Latest – Brace Yourself…

https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=258&v=xgqqsWk4dRg&feature=emb_logo Comment: A very powerful video - I hope everyone will take twenty... read more

26Sep

Clergy/Hierarchy Abuse Scandal: UK Braced As English Cardinal Implicated

Extracts below from LifeSiteNews bombshell report:  Pope blocked investigation of abuse... read more

30Jul

Broadcasting Media putting brakes on BREXIT: UK Likely to Remain Prisoner of the EU – Pray Urgently!

Editor writes... It's now very clear today, with news of the latest... read more

27Jul

Bishop Toal of Motherwell Must Sack LGBT-Supporting Cambuslang Priest..

A Cambuslang priest’s message that the Catholic Church must redress the... read more

25Apr

April, 2019: Happy St George’s Day!

With sincere apologies to our English bloggers and readers - I... read more

20Aug

Andrea Grillo: The (Lack of) Brains Behind…Who Inspired, If Not Wrote…Traditionis Custodes

Andrea Grillo (born 1961) is a professor of Sacramental Theology and... read more

19Jun

Did Our Lady of Fatima – not Donald Trump – achieve North Korean peace?

From The Remnant …  Last week President Trump received a scapular and... read more

18Sep

Abortion: Time to End “Woman’s Right to Choose” … Let Public Choose – Now!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WDNfhys8KS0 Comment:  Daily, we hear the mantra that we need a second BREXIT... read more

%d bloggers like this: