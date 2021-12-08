Happy Feast of Our Lady’s Immaculate Conception

From the YouTube Platform…

Dr. Taylor Marshall explains the doctrine of the Immaculate Conception of Mary (that she was freed from original sin at her conception) from the Bible using 4 Scriptural arguments.

Editor writes…

As with all Feast Day threads, discuss any relevant issues, and share your favourite hymns and prayers.

Please, also, remember in your prayers today, the friend I mentioned recently who has been diagnosed with cancer, and who is now undergoing treatment. O Mary conceived without sin, pray for us who have recourse to thee.

Thank you – and a very happy Feast, everyone!

