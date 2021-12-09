Boris “That Bungling Idiot” Johnson Introduces Plan B Restrictions In England – Do NOT Comply!editor
We have a moral duty not to comply. No to discriminatory vaccine passports and mandates, it is an utter disgrace. This must not happen England
Editor writes…
As far as I know (because I don’t follow the medical bulletins, and only hear snippets around the place), in Scotland, we are already living under the restrictions now being re-introduced in England, via Boris “That Bungling Idiot” Johnson’s stupid Plan B.
His “experts” in science and medicine (not) have been pushing for this since we all seemed to be getting too used to having a bit of freedom again. Dire and dark warnings of the winter to come, possible new variant (conveniently flown in from South Africa just in time to threaten the NHS – except it’s disappointingly mild to the point where the UK Health Secretary could not even tell a questioning MP in Parliament the other day, how many people – if any – were actually ill from the
Moronic Omicron variant.) Laugh? I thought I’d never start. Sir Desmond Swayne frequently disrupts Parliament by challenging the Covid nonsense response.
And, on cue, Nicola has jumped right onto the Boris Bandwagon, with a not-very-veiled threat of even tighter restrictions to come north of the border.
https://www.msn.com/en-gb/news/uknews/nicola-sturgeon-sends-message-to-angry-scots-public-after-boris-johnson-s-plan-b-announcement/ar-AARCje0?ocid=msedgdhp&pc=U531
Civil disobedience seems to be the only direction of travel now for those of us who can think for ourselves, and let the numpties who want to comply, go ahead.
The Boris as clown trope lets him get away with murder. Literally, at present. Everything is going to plan. Even the partying during lockdown allowed him to bring forward the passport plan. As usual, we’ve been given a sop to get us on the app (lateral flow tests can temporarily stand in for the jab) but the trajectory is clear. We need lots of prayer and forthright resistance (and probably, unfortunately, sacrificial radical action by a few).
The fact that the partying video was held back for a year and only released because the Tories want rid of Boris, shows that “Boris the clown” is an idiot, because he needs to know that he won’t be “getting away with murder” – eventually, someone will shop him and the only surprising thing about the past year is that there have been so few whistleblowers.
Some news on the “success” (not) of Scotland’s vaccine passports.
https://www.spectator.co.uk/article/sturgeon-s-70-page-dossier-finds-no-evidence-for-vaccine-passports?utm_medium=email&utm_source=CampaignMonitor_Editorial&utm_campaign=LNCH%20%2020211208%20%20House%20Ads%20%20SM+CID_e69152cee0185860828a0acc1c2b1449
One of the papers described Boris yesterday as a ‘dead man walking’. Politically, he’s finished, and good riddance, whenever it happens. The man is an imbecile and I still maintain that Carrie Symonds calls the shots – on everything.
I am astounded at this news, as I have friends who suffer from asthma. Now it seems they are going to have to wear masks anyway. https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-59577027
Lily
Not all bad news for asthma sufferers, apparently! https://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-10269241/People-allergic-conditions-including-hay-fever-runny-nose-lower-risk-COVID-19.html Although I take many of these ‘studies’ with a pinch of salt.