Boris “That Bungling Idiot” Johnson Introduces Plan B Restrictions In England – Do NOT Comply!

From the YouTube Platform…

His “experts” in science and medicine (not) have been pushing for this since we all seemed to be getting too used to having a bit of freedom again. Dire and dark warnings of the winter to come, possible new variant (conveniently flown in from South Africa just in time to threaten the NHS – except it’s disappointingly mild to the point where the UK Health Secretary could not even tell a questioning MP in Parliament the other day, how many people – if any – were actually ill from the Moronic Omicron variant.) Laugh? I thought I’d never start. Sir Desmond Swayne frequently disrupts Parliament by challenging the Covid nonsense response.

For the majority of the past 18 months, I have been calling on this blog for non-compliance, so I applaud Tonia’s willingness to spend time in prison rather than comply any longer with any of this baloney. Me, too. What about you? What about a bishop or two? Priest? Somehow, I doubt it…

Share this article: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



WhatsApp

Email



