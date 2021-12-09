Boris “That Bungling Idiot” Johnson Introduces Plan B Restrictions In England – Do NOT Comply!

Boris “That Bungling Idiot” Johnson Introduces Plan B Restrictions In England – Do NOT Comply!

We have a moral duty not to comply. No to discriminatory vaccine passports and mandates, it is an utter disgrace. This must not happen England
Tonia Buxton has the heart and soul of a warrior and we should all follow her lead. I will be. She’s a hero to me. She’s my voice on these shows she really is.

Editor writes…

As far as I know (because I don’t follow the medical bulletins, and only hear snippets around the place), in Scotland, we are already living under the restrictions now being re-introduced in England, via Boris “That Bungling Idiot” Johnson’s stupid Plan B.

His “experts” in science and medicine (not) have been pushing for this since we all seemed to be getting too used to having a bit of freedom again.  Dire and dark warnings of the winter to come, possible new variant (conveniently flown in from South Africa just in time to threaten the NHS – except it’s disappointingly mild to the point where the UK Health Secretary could not even tell a questioning MP in Parliament the other day, how many people – if any – were actually ill from the Moronic Omicron variant.) Laugh? I thought I’d never start.  Sir Desmond Swayne frequently disrupts Parliament by challenging the Covid nonsense response.  

For the majority of the past 18 months, I have been calling on this blog for non-compliance, so I applaud Tonia’s willingness to spend time in prison rather than comply any longer with any of this baloney.  Me, too. What about you? What about a bishop or two? Priest?  Somehow, I doubt it…

