Pope Francis: Sins of the Flesh No Big Deal…

To read one of the many reports across the internet on this latest Francis scandal, click here... and then click here to read about the former Archbishop of Paris’ resignation issue. To add insult to injury, many, if not most of these reports are dated 8th December, Feast of Our Lady’s Immaculate Conception. Absent a profound and public repentance before his death, what a terrible judgment awaits Francis.

Given that the Fatima Saint, Jacinta, revealed (in 1917) Our Lady’s warning that “More souls go to Hell through sins of the flesh than any other sin” is there any indication that he faces anything other than a terrible judgement? I mean, seriously, is it a good idea for the Pope (any pope!) to belittle the gravity of such sins?

Pray for Pope Francis – urgently. And for any priests or bishops who think like him, and may quote him in their homilies – thus leading souls to Hell.

Immaculate Heart of Mary, pray for us!

