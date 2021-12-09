Pope Francis: Sins of the Flesh No Big Deal…editor
To read one of the many reports across the internet on this latest Francis scandal, click here... and then click here to read about the former Archbishop of Paris’ resignation issue. To add insult to injury, many, if not most of these reports are dated 8th December, Feast of Our Lady’s Immaculate Conception. Absent a profound and public repentance before his death, what a terrible judgment awaits Francis.
Given that the Fatima Saint, Jacinta, revealed (in 1917) Our Lady’s warning that “More souls go to Hell through sins of the flesh than any other sin” is there any indication that he faces anything other than a terrible judgement? I mean, seriously, is it a good idea for the Pope (any pope!) to belittle the gravity of such sins?
Pray for Pope Francis – urgently. And for any priests or bishops who think like him, and may quote him in their homilies – thus leading souls to Hell.
Immaculate Heart of Mary, pray for us!
What’s left to say about this shocking pope? He is a lost soul, to all appearances.
Instead of trying to encourage people to overcome temptations to impurity, he justifies sin! It’s beyond belief.
I went to search for a prayer for purity and found this site which has a short article, very interesting, and a lovely prayer at the end. I hope it is useful to bloggers.
https://www.catholicshare.com/prayer-to-god-when-faced-with-temptations/#axzz7EaHesVYP
I just hope the report about the Vatican already preparing for the next conclave is true. Francis is just horrendous. He’s actually defending unfaithful, unchaste priests, remember he didn’t want to accept that archbishop of Paris’s resignation, and, at the same time, condemning Carmelite nuns, more or less saying they’re useless! It’s unbelievable. The sooner he’s gone, the better, however God brings it about.
This man is totally disgraceful. Doesn’t he know that there is no such thing as an unimportant sin? All sin is serious.
To think it was only “gossip” that made him send that archbishop packing – only for that, he would have left him in post. It’s hard to believe we have such a dreadful pope, right at the time when we need a saint!
I saw the headline and was just going to mention about Our Lady’s words to St Jacinta about more souls in hell because of the sins of the flesh, but then I saw Editor had mentioned it. Sorry, but I actually do think that Pope Francis might have sociopathic / psychopathic tendencies. This interview – although not related to the above topic – might give you more of an idea why I reach this conclusion: https://gloria.tv/post/C2J3kXXdkU2R6q99YY6UoyKEG