Pope Francis: Sins of the Flesh No Big Deal…

09Dec

Pope Francis: Sins of the Flesh No Big Deal…

Papacy, Pope Francis, Traditional Latin Mass, Bible, The Catholic Church, Morals, Fatima, Vatican, Vatican II, Amoris Laetitia, Novus Ordo Mass, Bishops, Apparitions, Modernism, Purity, Hierarchy, Science, Magisterium, Supernatural, Tradition, Socialism, Canon Law, Communism, Saints, Marxism, Liturgy, International, Blasphemy , , , , , 4 Comments

To read one of the many reports across the internet on this latest Francis scandal, click here... and then click here to read about the former Archbishop of Paris’ resignation issue. To add insult to injury, many, if not most of these reports are dated 8th December, Feast of Our Lady’s Immaculate Conception.  Absent a profound and public repentance before his death, what a terrible judgment awaits Francis.

Given that the Fatima Saint, Jacinta, revealed (in 1917) Our Lady’s warning that “More souls go to Hell through sins of the flesh than any other sin” is there any indication that he faces anything other than a terrible judgement?  I mean, seriously, is it a good idea for the Pope (any pope!) to belittle the gravity of such sins?

Pray for Pope Francis – urgently.  And for any priests or bishops who think like him, and may quote him in their homilies – thus leading souls to Hell.

Immaculate Heart of Mary, pray for us! 

Comments (4)

  • Josephine Reply

    What’s left to say about this shocking pope? He is a lost soul, to all appearances.

    Instead of trying to encourage people to overcome temptations to impurity, he justifies sin! It’s beyond belief.

    I went to search for a prayer for purity and found this site which has a short article, very interesting, and a lovely prayer at the end. I hope it is useful to bloggers.
    https://www.catholicshare.com/prayer-to-god-when-faced-with-temptations/#axzz7EaHesVYP

    December 9, 2021 at 8:36 pm
  • Nicky Reply

    I just hope the report about the Vatican already preparing for the next conclave is true. Francis is just horrendous. He’s actually defending unfaithful, unchaste priests, remember he didn’t want to accept that archbishop of Paris’s resignation, and, at the same time, condemning Carmelite nuns, more or less saying they’re useless! It’s unbelievable. The sooner he’s gone, the better, however God brings it about.

    December 9, 2021 at 8:47 pm
  • Lily Reply

    This man is totally disgraceful. Doesn’t he know that there is no such thing as an unimportant sin? All sin is serious.

    To think it was only “gossip” that made him send that archbishop packing – only for that, he would have left him in post. It’s hard to believe we have such a dreadful pope, right at the time when we need a saint!

    December 9, 2021 at 9:27 pm
    • westminsterfly Reply

      I saw the headline and was just going to mention about Our Lady’s words to St Jacinta about more souls in hell because of the sins of the flesh, but then I saw Editor had mentioned it. Sorry, but I actually do think that Pope Francis might have sociopathic / psychopathic tendencies. This interview – although not related to the above topic – might give you more of an idea why I reach this conclusion: https://gloria.tv/post/C2J3kXXdkU2R6q99YY6UoyKEG

      December 9, 2021 at 9:52 pm

Join the discussion

Related Posts

04Feb

Ad Tuendam Fidem, Ad Tuendam Fidem… Wherefore Art Thou ?

JOHN PAUL II Apostolic Letter Motu Proprio AD TUENDAM FIDEM, by which... read more

09Jan

USA: Brave Priest Warns Biden Win Is Nothing For Catholics To Celebrate…

https://youtu.be/UCPo7tMaMKU Comment: Priests with this quality of unapologetically speaking out clearly and fearlessly... read more

14Oct

Communist Canada: Judge Sentences Anti-Lockdown Pastor… Must Parrot Propaganda

From Rebel News... Justice Adam Germain ordered Pastor Artur Pawlowski to provide... read more

13Oct

13/10 Fatima: Miracle of the Sun

Today, 13th October is the 99th anniversary of the miracle of... read more

28Jul

Crackers in Kraków – World Youth Day

From the Fatima Center website... By the time you read this column,... read more

05Aug

What IS Being A Catholic In Practice?

The video, having been deleted by YouTube, is available to view... read more

12Sep

Vaccinating the World is a Money-Spinner & Risk from Vax Greater than Covid for Young – Doctor

The Government is set to override the Joint Committee on Vaccination... read more

24Mar

Scottish Court Rules Closure of Churches Unlawful – Bishops’ Reaction Awaited…

Nicola Sturgeon’s coronavirus regulations that forced the closure of churches in... read more

15May

Why Increased Violence In The West?

From The Root of the Violence: Our Culture There have been too... read more

28May

The Application of Amoris Laetitia …

In a bulletin from St. Anne Chicoutimi parish in Canada this... read more

%d bloggers like this: