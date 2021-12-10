OmicroNicola Ramps Up Fear – Scotland Facing “Potential Tsunami of Infections”… So, Stay Scared!

10Dec

OmicroNicola Ramps Up Fear – Scotland Facing “Potential Tsunami of Infections”… So, Stay Scared!

Papacy, Pope Francis, Politicians, Bible, The Catholic Church, Scotland, China, Fatima, Vatican, Scottish Government, England, Bishops, Apparitions, Westminster Parliament, Hierarchy, Science, Health, Magisterium, Priesthood, Supernatural, Politics, Tradition, Socialism, Communism, Marxism, United Kingdom, International , , , 2 Comments

From YouTube Platform…

2: Convince them a temporary sacrifice of liberties will solve the problem
3: Make temporary sacrifices permanent
4: Enslave the population 

And… 

This woman is out of control.  Just like the EU that she loves [she wants] nothing but full control.

Editor writes…

The Card Factory Story…

Passing one of The Card Factory shops in my local shopping centre this morning, I noticed boxes of Christmas wrapping paper displayed at the door, so I picked up one of the tubes and moved to the queue which comprised of one lady.  I was a mere few inches from the counter to which I was heading, when the gentleman at the till called out to me to walk round the other way.  I asked if this was due to Covid, to which he replied in the affirmative.  I then replaced the Christmas wrapping paper and announced that I was not co-operating with any of this any more, thinking “they’ll soon be sorry that they’re not getting the £1 coin which I was about to spend. That’ll teach them.”  😀

If they return to this nonsense in the supermarkets, of course, I’ll have no option but to obey – a gal has to eat, after all.  However, I’m not going to do anything that I do  not absolutely have to do to comply with this baloney fear-spreading.  What about you?

Sturgeon is obviously not being truthful in that video (is she ever? Her insincerity is palpable, in my humble opinion) so are YOU going to act as if you’ve been fooled by her or are you going to – as they say these days – take your life back?   She doesn’t own our freedom. God gave us our freedom.  Why would you let her – or Boris, or Biden – tell you differently?

Reflect:  There isn’t going to BE a “tsunami of infections” – and even if one happens along, so what? It’s a mild variant!  OmicroNicola can’t change that!  Watching her solemn delivery of this latest nonsense makes my blood boil.  What about you – or maybe you LIKE being treated like a fool?

Comments (2)

  • Andrew Q Reply

    Given omnicron is basically a light cold and a headache, according to the South Africans, surely it is the best version to catch. Antibody and T-cell immunity from covid variants at the cost of a sniffle and an asprin. Sounds good. But they’d rather we were terrified…

    December 10, 2021 at 4:44 pm
  • Faith of Our Fathers Reply

    I take what you say of that Horrible Wummin is True ED . But Hell can Freeze over before I actually willingly Listen to what this Terrible, Hateful , LGBTQ2WXYZ Loving Pain in The Posterior says .
    O just on Her Loving LGBTQ2WXYZ Alphabet Mob. Isn’t it funny that NOTHING is said about some of the Wonderful Diseases that they spread. Funny that Ain’t it , and their All certainly more serious than Joe Bidens Omnicrom .

    December 10, 2021 at 4:57 pm

Join the discussion

Related Posts

26Oct

Honduras Exodus: Christian Charity Or Firm Political Solution Required?

From Zenit... The Bishops of Honduras are concerned about the serious migration... read more

31Mar

Coronavirus: Archbishop Says Church Measures Show Satan At Work …

From The Remnant Website... Interview with Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano [pictured]  ... read more

23Jun

Scottish Government does not truly believe virus claims – response to Sturgeon letter

Those of us living in Scotland are receiving a letter from... read more

16Apr

Vatican Protects Pope Francis’ Image: Can’t Be Seen Endorsing Whisky – Come again? Is this a wind-up?

Pope Francis guffawed with laughter at his own joke - whisky... read more

07Aug

“Time To Be Done With Vatican II…”?

Comment: The headline is taken from the closing words in the above... read more

17Nov

Cardinals Join Battle With Pope Francis

Cardinal Burke on Amoris Laetitia Dubia: ‘Tremendous Division’ Warrants Action Posted by... read more

13Jun

Australia: Priests Facing Jail for Refusing to Break Seal of Confession…

From Lifesitenews... CANBERRA, Australia, June 12, 2018 (LifeSiteNews) – A new law... read more

08Dec

Happy Feast of Our Lady’s Immaculate Conception

From the YouTube Platform... Dr. Taylor Marshall explains the doctrine of the... read more

30Jun

Joe Biden Whispering During Press Conferences: Doing comedy? Mentally ill?

Comment:   "Some people will believe anything, if you whisper it to them." ... read more

03Nov

Is Joe Biden’s Presidency Dead?

I wonder how many Americans will find themselves agreeing with John... read more

%d bloggers like this: