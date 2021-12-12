Happy Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe!

12Dec

Happy Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe!

The Catholic Church, Scotland, Pro-life, Abortion, Miracles, Apparitions, Interfaith, Paganism, Science, Devotions, Supernatural, Tradition, Socialism, Communism, Saints, Marxism, United Kingdom , , , , 0 Comments

From the YouTube Platform:

The image of Our Lady of Guadalupe is very familiar to North American Catholics, but what’s the story behind it? This short video will take you back to 1531 Mexico to find out all about the miraculous image and the gifts of grace [Our Lady] brought!

Editor writes…

One of the titles of Our Lady of Guadalupe is patroness of the unborn child.  We might pray especially  for her intercession on this day, as the unthinkable evil of legalised abortion continues to challenge the very idea that Scotland – or any other part of the UK – is a civilised nation.  Our Lady of Guadalupe, pray for us. 

Join the discussion

Related Posts

17Jan

Pope genuflects to the world but won’t kneel before the Blessed Sacrament?

Christian Order, Editorial, November 2018 - Nihilists Old & New As Christians... read more

25Apr

April, 2019: Happy St George’s Day!

With sincere apologies to our English bloggers and readers - I... read more

15Apr

USA: Who Are The Real Racists?

https://youtu.be/Htm8TuB-5Hc Comment:  The UK mainstream media perpetrates the myth that America is a... read more

10Aug

Fatima: U.S.A., North Korea & The Prophesied Annihilation of Nations

Comment:  Father Gruner, RIP,  tirelessly pointed out that the only part of... read more

30Aug

Benedict on “Providential” Pope Francis

Pope Francis and Pope Emeritus Benedict have expressed appreciation for the friendship... read more

13Sep

Can We Read Our Way To Heaven?

Our blogger, Elizabeth posted the following request a short while ago... Just... read more

01May

1/5/18: Welcome to the Month of Mary!

Comment: To honour Our Lady in this Month of Mary, 2018, share... read more

30Aug

Expert on Cardinal Newman Speaks Frankly about Pope Francis – And it’s NOT Flattering!

Fr. Ian Ker, author of many books on St. John Henry... read more

07Nov

Lord Sumption: Only Permanent Lockdown Will Work (That’s The Plan)…

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2VZkuGj5VcQ Former Supreme Court judge Lord Jonathan Sumption has criticised the government's... read more

05Jun

Blasphemous Cartoon Highlights Urgency of First Saturdays Devotion…

The cartoon below was sent to me in an email, and... read more

%d bloggers like this: