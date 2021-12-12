Happy Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe!

From the YouTube Platform:

The image of Our Lady of Guadalupe is very familiar to North American Catholics, but what’s the story behind it? This short video will take you back to 1531 Mexico to find out all about the miraculous image and the gifts of grace [Our Lady] brought!

Editor writes…

One of the titles of Our Lady of Guadalupe is patroness of the unborn child. We might pray especially for her intercession on this day, as the unthinkable evil of legalised abortion continues to challenge the very idea that Scotland – or any other part of the UK – is a civilised nation. Our Lady of Guadalupe, pray for us.

