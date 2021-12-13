Downing Street Parties PROVE That The Virus Fearmongering is Mere Propaganda: Wake Up!editor
Editor writes…
I remember, when the news broke about the then Health Secretary Matt Hancock’s affair, saying to a friend who has swallowed the whole Covid propaganda hook, line and sinker that he was obviously not afraid of this anything-but-deadly virus. His manifest failure to physically distance from his girlfriend, caught on video and broadcast to the world, proved that, beyond doubt. Yet, my friend jumped to his defence, claiming that they were “in the same bubble”, basically living together. Never mind that Hancock raced home to tell his wife about the affair before it broke in the media. If he’d been living with someone else, she just might have noticed his absence from home. My friend is not a Conservative voter – she’s an activist in another political party, in fact – so her reaction underlines the success of the fearmongering. She was reluctant to conclude the very obvious from Matt Hancock’s behaviour; that we are being told lies about the deadliness of this virus. Incredibly, people want to believe the propaganda.
The Christmas parties in Downing Street last year reveal that same truth – that Covid is not deadly, and those at the top in Government know that it’s not deadly. Whatever is going on in politics across the world, we are being misled, to put it as mildly as the Omicron virus. Misled, in spades. Neil Oliver nails it in the above video , so watch the clip and then share your thoughts, including your decision about Christmas. I’m already on record as a dissenter – I’m not going along with any restrictions on my freedom at Christmas or in the months to come. What about you?
It’s probably too much to hope that the bishops will take the lead in urging us all to celebrate the birth of our Saviour without worrying about breaking Government restrictions – reminding us that we are never obliged to obey unlawful rules. Still, with or without dutiful support from the hierarchy, I’m going to celebrate Christmas. What, I repeat the question, about you?
I’ve now written to all the MPs listed in one newspaper report, as being set to vote against the introduction of vaccine passports when it comes before the Westminster Parliament tomorrow. I copy my email below, sent in the wee sma’ hours, and urge others to write to these MPs as well to encourage them not to cave in, when put under pressure.
My Email… (it’s best to write your own message, but feel free to use the message below as a “template”)
Dear Members of Parliament,
I am sending an email to every MP who is listed as intending to vote against vaccine passports, to thank you, each one.
Please note that there are people (I count myself as one) who have realised almost from the beginning, that this past 18 months has had nothing to do with any virus. It’s about other things, including changing how we are governed. I stopped denying the charge that I am a “conspiracy theorist” when I realised that all of the “conspiracies” – to date – have come true. “Three weeks to flatten the curve” (almost two years ago, now) is a case in point.
I wish to offer a special thanks to Sir Desmond Swayne for his forceful defence of our (God-given, not government-given) freedoms, and to plead with him to continue so to do in the House of Commons. His video clips sometimes feature on our blog and give us hope (not to mention, a good laugh!)
More and more people are speaking out to say that they are not going to comply any longer with restrictions – again, I count myself in that group. Enough, as they say, is enough. Things are increasingly serious, especially for those of us under the highly dictatorial thumb of Nicola Sturgeon. I recently wrote to my MSP to express my concerns about the provisions in the Coronavirus Act, Part 4: Enforcement, which does not rule out the use of physical force by “relevant persons” (e.g., police officers) to deal with people like me who will not wear facemasks. I do have an exemption but wouldn’t wear one anyway. It’s a visual aid to gauge compliance, the equivalent of the yellow star of David which the Jews were forced to wear by Hitler in WWII. As George Orwell says: “All tyrannies rule by fraud and force, but once the fraud is exposed, they must rely on force.” Physical force is already being used against the people in Australia and Canada and there have been isolated examples of it here in the UK, but this is set to become the norm. Lots of us are deeply concerned and, with all due respect, we have been appalled at the lack of leadership from politicians to date, with few notable exceptions.
Thus, your decision to oppose vaccine passports has given us some hope – please do not cave in to pressure from the PM. Oppose this draconian measure, remembering that future generations will look back in disbelief at what we are living through; the peoples of the UK being led into totalitarian governance, with almost no-one in positions of power working to save us.
Kindest regards – God bless you, each one.
Signed…
I’ve had automatic acknowledgements, so I know that the email has gone to each recipient, and so far one brief “thanks” – much appreciated since it’s perfectly normal (and understandable) that MPs only undertake to reply to constituents. It’s important to encourage MPs, and to let them know that there are people who are seriously concerned about the UK’s move into tyranny which is what is happening before our very eyes, in the name of this virus. Below, link to the list of MPs set to rebel tomorrow – I note the list has grown from the 60 names whom I emailed to 75. If I can get time, later, I’ll send my message to those MPs as well. https://www.spectator.co.uk/article/full-list-the-plan-b-tory-rebels
Editor,
The name that jumped out at me in that list, is Steve Baker MP, because he voted for Patel’s policing bill which makes criminals out of anyone taking part in a pubic protest – her bill essentially makes protesting a criminal act.
I’m sure there will be others who also voted for that totalitarian act, but I mention it because it’s a mistake to go overboard in praising the MPs for voting against Plan B when, frankly, they should have been voting down every single piece of oppressive legislation and “restrictions” since it became very obvious that none of this is about preventing death by disease, and all about getting us used to living in a tyranny.
I refuse – and I’ll be enjoying Christmas (as I did last Christmas!)
I don’t think the MPs rebellion will stop this scandalous law passing through, thanks to the useless “opposition”.
Once this goes through, we’ll see force being used to get us all injected.
I was shocked to read that the EU leader wants the Nuremberg Code to be scrapped, leaving us at the mercy of any government that wants to force us into a medical experiment, which is what is happening now. I won’t be part of this or any other medical experiment.
Even if the MPs who are rebelling start to speak out publicly more and more about what is going on, that will be good. Party affiliations will mean nothing when the real tyranny takes hold. In fact, royalty and official government figures will be the first to suffer. I’ll put it no more strongly than that.
Note: I’ve just emailed the remaining MPs, so – for those who may like to send an encouraging message, as well, the list of MPs in published here https://www.spectator.co.uk/article/full-list-the-plan-b-tory-rebels and you can find the email addresses here https://members.parliament.uk/members/Commons?page=1
It seems a daunting task, but once into the swing of it, it really doesn’t take all that long. And it beats washing and ironing, not to mention answering the “why are you not wearing a facemask” as you try to do some Christmas shopping 😀
As usual, Neil Oliver doesn’t hit and miss the wall. He’s exactly right. The Christmas parties last December in Downing Street prove beyond all doubt, that the Covid virus is not deadly. Dr Mike Yeadon said way back that they were lying to us, and he’s being proved right. That’s what will come out in the history books, that the so-called “conspiracy theorists” were telling the truth and the propagandists were doing what propagandists do, lying to us.
To answer the intro question – I will not be obeying any Covid restrictions, I’m celebrating Christmas with family and friends as usual.
Lily,
I saw a report earlier where Boris speaks about the first Omicron death in the UK – how convenient, the day before the vote on Plan B with 75 (maybe more) MPs ready to vote against it.
I just do not believe the statistics they give, never have since this started and never will. My trust in the government, central and devolved, is in tatters.
Laura,
Highly convenient. I don’t believe it for a second.
Laura,
I searched for this news and found this clip of Boris carefully announcing that someone has died “with” Omicron. In other words, somebody already in hospital with something else has died and instead of doing the usual and labelling him/her as dying “with Covid”, they’re claimed “with Omicron” instead. How convenient, as Bernie and you so rightly note… A death “with Omicron” just in the nick of time, before tomorrow’s vote. I hope the “rebel” MPs hold their nerve.
Editor,
I’m not a political person at all, definitely not party political so I can see, quite objectively, how utterly dishonest Boris Johnson is just watching him perform in that news clip. I will say this, though, as well, that I don’t think he’s comfortable with any of this, I really don’t I get the feeling he’s forced into it – just wish I knew who was doing the forcing. Is it his scientific aides, the World Health Organisation, or his cabinet? If only we could crack that mystery, we’d be in a good position to judge exactly what is going on.
Editor,
I couldn’t agree more and your letter to those MP’s is excellent.
I thank God that these tyrants in office are exposing ther idiocy more and more each day and now that people are angry by the hypocracy – more people are waking up to the sheer madness of what is happening around the western world.
graeme taylor,
If you watch this one minute+ clip, it doesn’t seem that way. This is another Neil Oliver commentary, where he is pointing out that most people have just forgotten all about history and the fact that authoritarianism in governments never ends well.
I, too agree that the virus is being used to lead us into totalitarian government. It’s so obvious now.
I also agree that we must not comply any longer. We’ll regret it later, if we do not take a stand. I’m looking forward to Christmas, the kind we used to have in the “old normal”.
Dr. Robert Malone, inventor of the mRNA concoction, weighs in:
https://www.theburningplatform.com/2021/12/13/another-reason-not-to-jab-the-children-omicron/
RCA Victor,
It’s telling that Dr Malone is not invited into the mainstream news TV studios – I mean, only someone with “Stupid” as their first, middle and surname could possibly fail to see the significance of that fact alone. Not to mention all the other “conspiracy theorists” around the place who have been at least as accurate, if not more so, than any Old Testament prophet (no blasphemy intended, as they will know 😀 )
And here we have Nicola working up to locking us down, so to speak – the race is on to find as many Omicron “cases” as possible between now and the 6 o’clock news.
https://www.msn.com/en-gb/health/medical/covid-scotland-3-756-new-cases-over-the-last-24-hours-as-nicola-sturgeon-prepares-for-announcement-on-omicron/ar-AARLGXv?ocid=msedgntp
Increasingly, I’m of the opinion that without a massive civil disobedience campaign, we’re going to face forcible vaccination and
quarantineconcentration camps for rebels like yours truly, who return the force. Well, as much force as any senior citizen can muster – a push and shove, at least 😀
What these Parties also show us Peasants is that those who are obviously better than the rest of us have access to the correct Medicine to combat this Fabricated Chinese Disease. In otherwords they all have access to Ivermectin and Probably other well known but Medicines kept away from us Peasants . No Gates Poison for that lot . Nor 2 for 1 Boosters.
The headlines are increasingly frantic – one report requires that “all UK adults” get the booster. There’s just no allowance made for conscientious – or any other type of – objection.
That’s the bad news. The good news is that there are definite signs that people are moving into active mode. In fact, I’ve been invited to attend a meeting (in a house) a little later this month, where a very informed group of people are going to discuss precisely what can be done to fight back. I hope you’ll all club together for my bail…
There is a definite ramping up to give the impression that omicron is now regarded as very serious. They are lying, yet again. This is all down to them wanting to control us and to destroy Christianity at the same time, hence the timing to ruin Christmas.
There’s no other answer to this except to stop obeying the rules, take back our freedom – apart from the real answer to finally defeating the Satanic forces behind this, which is divine intervention. That will come, for certain, and in the not-too-far-distant future, I’d wager.
Josephine,
I agree totally – especially that divine intervention cannot be far off. I dug out this short video about Fatima, which has been posted on this blog often. It’s the best I’ve ever seen, giving the whole account in less than half-an-hour, and mentioning that the Consecration of Russia has still not been done, unlike that false friends of Fatima who pretend that it has. It behoves us all to take the half-hour required to refresh our memories on Fatima, because it is pivotal to understanding what is going on today in the western world – the spread of Communism, as Our Lady warned at Fatima.