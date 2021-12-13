Downing Street Parties PROVE That The Virus Fearmongering is Mere Propaganda: Wake Up!

Editor writes…

I remember, when the news broke about the then Health Secretary Matt Hancock’s affair, saying to a friend who has swallowed the whole Covid propaganda hook, line and sinker that he was obviously not afraid of this anything-but-deadly virus. His manifest failure to physically distance from his girlfriend, caught on video and broadcast to the world, proved that, beyond doubt. Yet, my friend jumped to his defence, claiming that they were “in the same bubble”, basically living together. Never mind that Hancock raced home to tell his wife about the affair before it broke in the media. If he’d been living with someone else, she just might have noticed his absence from home. My friend is not a Conservative voter – she’s an activist in another political party, in fact – so her reaction underlines the success of the fearmongering. She was reluctant to conclude the very obvious from Matt Hancock’s behaviour; that we are being told lies about the deadliness of this virus. Incredibly, people want to believe the propaganda.

The Christmas parties in Downing Street last year reveal that same truth – that Covid is not deadly, and those at the top in Government know that it’s not deadly. Whatever is going on in politics across the world, we are being misled, to put it as mildly as the Omicron virus. Misled, in spades. Neil Oliver nails it in the above video , so watch the clip and then share your thoughts, including your decision about Christmas. I’m already on record as a dissenter – I’m not going along with any restrictions on my freedom at Christmas or in the months to come. What about you?

It’s probably too much to hope that the bishops will take the lead in urging us all to celebrate the birth of our Saviour without worrying about breaking Government restrictions – reminding us that we are never obliged to obey unlawful rules. Still, with or without dutiful support from the hierarchy, I’m going to celebrate Christmas. What, I repeat the question, about you?

