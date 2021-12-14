5 MEPs Who Will Feature In The History Books For Refusing Covid Propaganda – And Bribes

From the YouTube Platform…

Cristian TERHEŞ MEP writes: We replied on Dec. 8, 2021, in a new press conference, to Ursula von der Leyen’s intention to open the discussion about mandatory vaccination in the EU.

Towards the end of the video, underlining his rejection of the Covid medical tyranny, he says: “I don’t bow. I don’t kneel. Only in front of God. “

Editor writes…

Commentators over at YouTube hail these 5 MEPs as “heroes”. One writes: “Absolutely legendary; my respect for these MEP’s is off the charts. They are speaking for all of us who are part of the resistance, and we are eternally grateful. We do not consent, we will not comply, we are not alone.”

The entire video is well worth watching but if you are short of time, scroll to 12.12 and listen to some very hard-hitting talk. Ideally, though, listen to each speaker and share your thoughts about which one made the most important points. As a Brexiteer, I’m just delighted to find that not everyone in Brussels is a weak follower; there are leaders, and those 5 MEPs will make it into the history books as being among the minority of politicians who fought on the side of freedom. Can you think of 5 MPs or MSPs of like mind and courage, to feature in future history books? Are we likely to see a similar press conference in the UK?

