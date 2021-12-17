Only Fatima Explains The Chilling Complicity of The Catholic Clergy in The Covid Tyranny…editor
From the YouTube Platform…
Sister Lucia, the young child who Mother Mary appeared to in Fatima, was given 3 secrets. In 1941 she revealed the first 2 secrets at the request of the local bishop at the time, but the 3rd secret she was hesitant of revealing as she was unsure whether God willed it or not. So she choose not to reveal it.
However in 1943, sister Lucia fell very ill & the bishop ordered her to put it in to writing. Lúcia obeyed, & wrote the secret down and sealed it in an envelope not to be opened until 1960, when “it will appear clearer”. However when 1960 finally came, the Vatican issued a press release stating that it was “most probable the Secret would remain, for ever, under absolute seal.”
It was [not] until the 26th of June 2000, 40 years after the date where it was meant to be revealed, [when] the Vatican published the 3rd secret. A vision of the holy father, and other religious walking up a steep mountain, passing through a city of ruins, where at the top they got shot by a group of soldiers.”
However critics claim that this text released by the Vatican is not the real third secret or at least not the full secret…
Editor writes…
Well? Is the headline statement correct – is it only Fatima which explains the chilling complicity of the Catholic clergy throughout the Covid tyranny, continuing at the present time? Is it the Great Apostasy, the widespread loss of divine and Catholic faith which is causing the Pope, Bishops and priests to actively support the tyranny being imposed on peoples across the world? Are they – whether deliberately or incidentally – enabling the introduction of Communist totalitarian governance by their wilful silence? After all, if those of us reading this blog can unearth the information available to prove that Covid-19 (latest variant included) is not a deadly threat to health and life for the majority, so can they.
For, to unquestioningly trust Governments and scientists/doctors in this matter, without working to verify the facts, is negligence of the highest order. Things are moving quickly and it won’t be long, it seems to me, before we enter the next phase where Governments and their agents (police, local appointees, military) will seek to use physical force to achieve total compliance with the “restrictions” put into place “for our own good”. Provisions for such enforcement do exist in the “emergency” Coronavirus legislation. Thus, by their silent co-operation with politicians, and their failure to speak out in defence of our God-given freedom, the Catholic clergy, including those in the highest offices within the Church, are complicit in this medical tyranny. Yes? No? Not sure? Let’s hear it…
All tyrannies rule through fraud and force, but once the fraud is exposed, they must rely exclusively on force. George Orwell.
Comments (11)
Not only Fatima but Our Lady at La Salette and Akita too. The rot began before the Council but the Council legitimised a largely new religion based on permanent development and novelty. Much like the anthropocentric new mass, the hierarchy largely turns its back on Tradition and God and seems appointed to play politics with globalist technocratic aims. The real Church will survive but seems not to have much to do with Vatican machinations.
Andrew Q,
Sorry, but I’m not a believer in either La Salette or Akita. I did believe in Akita at one time, thinking it an approved apparition but no longer. I saw the light during this discussion on our blog…
https://catholictruthscotland.com/2016/02/20/akita-confirms-fatima-message/
For a number of reasons, which I won’t go into here, since it would take us off topic, I am not a fan of La Salette. Father Gruner RIP would say anyway (although he believed in various other apparitions) that Fatima is the single most important event of the 20th century. Once we have the release of the full “Third Secret” and once Russia is consecrated as stipulated by Our Lady at Fatima, good order will be restored in the Church and a period of peace will be granted to the world. THAT is what is important.
Just to emphasise – we don’t want to go off topic by debating various alleged apparitions when Fatima is the topic of this thread, with a public miracle to its name, two canonised saints, Our Lady affirming various key dogmas (including Hell) and so much more.
I think the withheld part of the Third Secret is, as the video suggests, the massive loss of divine and Catholic faith within the Church, including among the clergy, and various other aspects of the revolution following Vatican II. I’m sure you’ll agree…
I believe the Fatima third secret vision released in 2000 is genuine (I know some don’t) but it is clear that it was also accompanied by a text of Our Lady’s WORDS – which explained the vision. This still has not been released, most probably because it would be a damning indictment on the post-conciliar era. Go to https://fatima.org/books/the-secret-still-hidden for a free download of Christopher Ferrara’s book, which explains it all in great detail (scroll down and see under PDF – the English version is the first one on the list). Also, this calls to mind the now famous statement of Cardinal Mario Ciappi, who read the Third Secret and who was personal papal theologian to Popes John XXIII, Paul VI, and John Paul II. In a personal communication to a professor Baumgartner of Salzburg, Ciappi said: “In the Third Secret it is foretold, among other things, that the great apostasy in the Church will begin at the top”. https://fatima.org/news-views/timely-reflections-on-the-third-secret
Westminster Fly,
That quote from Cardinal Ciappi is given in the excellent video in the introduction to this thread. His comment is about the clearest evidence we have that the Third Secret reveals the current crisis in the Church which has resulted in the Great Apostasy. Pope Francis is obviously “at the top” and he is lacking Catholic faith to put it as mildly as possible, if he’s not quite an apostate (I think he is). This is why the thread headline is accurate – the warnings from Fatima do explain the complicity of the Pope and all the clergy bringing tyrannical government to our shores.
Thanks for the link to a free copy of Christopher Ferrara’s book. I’ll be checking that out, for sure.
Laura,
I completely agree that the Fatima warnings, especially the Third Secret, concealed part, contains information about this complicit pope and clergy leading the apostasy we are living through.
That short video in the intro is really good – it refreshed my memory about the Secret without piling on too much addition information. Cardinal Ciappi’s words about the apostasy beginning at the top really sent a chill down my spine.
WF,
I, too believe that the Vatican released the truth vision part of the Third Secret but withheld the explanation – for what we now realise are very obvious reasons.
Yes, they are complicit, but more than that, they – the Pope and his cabal of criminals in particular – have been designated as the “moral authority” behind the scam-demic, the scam vaccines, open borders, environmentalism, and every other facet of The Great Reset.
Immorality, after all, seized the moral high ground for itself quite some time ago.
The present pontificate is quite a coup for the NWO, perhaps the culmination of the plot described in AA-1025. It could get worse, however, after Francis goes to meet his Maker…
RCA Victor,
That’s a fantastic point – I’ve never heard anyone else say that before, that the Pope and his enablers have been “designated as the moral authority behind the scamdemic, vaccines etc” That makes absolute sense. The World Health Organisation and the World Economic Forum, none of the major players in this march into tyranny could have got it off the ground but for the moral authority of the Catholic Church, although we know it’s not the Church in fact, but the present incumbent holder of the papal office and since a lot of insiders call him the “illegitimate” holder of that office, a future pope and council will very likely excommunicate him. Right now, though, we’re stuck with him.
So, that’s a great point and I totally think you are correct in your analysis.
RCA Victor,
I think Josephine has said it all – which is great because I’m running out of hours in the day!
Maybe I’m being a literal sleepy-head but I can’t work out what you mean by AA-1025. I look forward to being educated.
I heard that!
I’m torn between posting this here or on the EU thread – since Ireland is an EU country. It’s of interest because earlier today, in this news clip, the Irish Prime Minister is announcing a curfew and I’m hoping against hope that this is not the next thing to hit us – we’ve had just about everything else. Notice the solemn face. You would really think people were dropping dead in the street. How cleverly they “found” Omicron and built up to using it just in time to spoil Christmas.
I decided on this thread because if anything is evidence of the Great Apostasy, as warned of in the Third Secret of Fatma, it is the speed with which once Catholic Ireland embraced Satan and his wiles and snares. The Irish embraced spiritual slavery and now they are facing physical slavery… Sympathy? Me ? Empathy? Me? Yeah right.
The Fatima video is excellent and yes, I do think the silence of the clergy during Covid is proof that the Third Secret is about the apostasy in the Church. I can’t see how anyone can deny that now, it’s so obvious.