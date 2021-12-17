Only Fatima Explains The Chilling Complicity of The Catholic Clergy in The Covid Tyranny…

From the YouTube Platform…

Sister Lucia, the young child who Mother Mary appeared to in Fatima, was given 3 secrets. In 1941 she revealed the first 2 secrets at the request of the local bishop at the time, but the 3rd secret she was hesitant of revealing as she was unsure whether God willed it or not. So she choose not to reveal it.

However in 1943, sister Lucia fell very ill & the bishop ordered her to put it in to writing. Lúcia obeyed, & wrote the secret down and sealed it in an envelope not to be opened until 1960, when “it will appear clearer”. However when 1960 finally came, the Vatican issued a press release stating that it was “most probable the Secret would remain, for ever, under absolute seal.”

It was [not] until the 26th of June 2000, 40 years after the date where it was meant to be revealed, [when] the Vatican published the 3rd secret. A vision of the holy father, and other religious walking up a steep mountain, passing through a city of ruins, where at the top they got shot by a group of soldiers.”

However critics claim that this text released by the Vatican is not the real third secret or at least not the full secret…

Editor writes…

Well? Is the headline statement correct – is it only Fatima which explains the chilling complicity of the Catholic clergy throughout the Covid tyranny, continuing at the present time? Is it the Great Apostasy, the widespread loss of divine and Catholic faith which is causing the Pope, Bishops and priests to actively support the tyranny being imposed on peoples across the world? Are they – whether deliberately or incidentally – enabling the introduction of Communist totalitarian governance by their wilful silence? After all, if those of us reading this blog can unearth the information available to prove that Covid-19 (latest variant included) is not a deadly threat to health and life for the majority, so can they.

For, to unquestioningly trust Governments and scientists/doctors in this matter, without working to verify the facts, is negligence of the highest order. Things are moving quickly and it won’t be long, it seems to me, before we enter the next phase where Governments and their agents (police, local appointees, military) will seek to use physical force to achieve total compliance with the “restrictions” put into place “for our own good”. Provisions for such enforcement do exist in the “emergency” Coronavirus legislation. Thus, by their silent co-operation with politicians, and their failure to speak out in defence of our God-given freedom, the Catholic clergy, including those in the highest offices within the Church, are complicit in this medical tyranny. Yes? No? Not sure? Let’s hear it…

All tyrannies rule through fraud and force, but once the fraud is exposed, they must rely exclusively on force. George Orwell.

Share this article: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



WhatsApp

Email



