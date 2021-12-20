Francis, “Monstrous Argentinian Goofball”, Is Out To Destroy Traditional Catholic Faith – Will Fail

New from Remnant-TV…

In this episode of the Remnant Underground, Michael J. Matt excoriates the truly preposterous development in Rome, whereby the increasingly intolerant and angry Pope Francis choses Christmas 2021, in the middle of a pandemic, to crack down on one of the few growing movements within the Catholic Church today.

As Catholics increasingly abandon the out-of-touch Church of Accompaniment, plagued by sexual abuse and financial scandals at the highest levels, Francis turns his sights on faithful Catholics whose only “crime” is an attachment to the traditional liturgy and sacraments.

A pope who marketed himself on being a paragon of mercy and compassion has now exposed himself as a ruthless dictator who is answering to the call of the globalist elite who are hell-bent on resetting the world on the back of COVID pandemic.

Having lived through a similar crackdown on the traditional rites of the Church as a boy, Michael argues that Francis’ renewed persecution is nothing more than a tacit admission of his failure to ram a  globalist agenda down the throats of faithful Catholics. Michael calls upon everyone from concerned non-Catholics to long-time traditionalists to join together as one in resisting the globalist agenda of a Vatican wracked with scandal and corruption, arguing that Francis represents the veritable embodiment of a desperate political putsch.

Whether you are Catholic or not, we ask that you share this video with everyone you know in the interest of depriving the likes of Bill Gates, George Soros and Klaus Schwab the opportunity to enlist moral authority and blessing of the Catholic Church in support of their New World Order.

There has never been a better time or a more urgent need to unite the clans and to resist Francis to his face.   Source

Editor writes…

Who, precisely, in the context of the Faith, are the “clans”?  It’s clear we’re not being asked to unite the clans in the Highlands or in the Lowlands of Scotland.  So, who are the “clans” and how exactly – in what specific way(s) – can they unite to overcome the evil-doing of the current pontificate; in short, how (thus united) will they beat the crisis in the Church? Enlighten me, please and thank you…

Immaculate Heart of Mary, pray for us! 

