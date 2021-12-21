What’s Wrong With The Americans? They’ve Fallen For the Covid Con Hook, Line & Sinker!

Editor writes…

More than once, I’ve marvelled at the American news presenters and commentators because they appear to be blissfully unaware that Covid is being used as a means of spreading Communism across the world. They speak as though it’s all about “the virus”, all the while pushing the vaccines. Even President Donald J. Trump is a vaccine fan. It beggars belief that they so readily participate in a medical experiment to “conquer” a virus from which the majority of those who become infected, recover. You couldn’t make this stuff up.

In the above clip, Sebastian Gorka repeats the false belief that “Saint”* Pope John Paul II brought about the fall of Communism. [Pope John Paul II, recall, presided over the most horrendous apostasy in the Church, failed to discipline dissenters and prepared the way for the current, most anti-Catholic pontiff ever]. Gorka’s headline effectively asking “DID Communism fall?” is not the serious question you might assume. He uses it to highlight the fact that the Socialists in the Democratic Party are keeping the Communist flag flying. That’s all he means. DUH!

Sebastian Gorka is a Catholic. Yet, while I’ve heard him mention Pope John Paul II quite a few times, he’s yet to show the slightest awareness of the most important Catholic event of the twentieth century, which predicted the spread of Communism across the world – predicted in 1917 before the Russian Revolution – i.e. The Fatima Apparitions. In a 1946 interview with American Professor William Thomas Walsh, Sister Lucy, Fatima seer, answered “yes” to the question: ‘Does this mean, in your opinion, that every country, without exception, will be overcome by Communism?’

With the exception of the Americans who blog here, the majority of Americans appear oblivious to the fact that Covid is the tool being used to spread totalitarian governance across the world – why is that? Is there a level of complacency resulting from the USA being a major capitalist nation? Perhaps they feel that the Covid-tyranny connection is just one more “conspiracy theory”? What then?

There are people here in the UK who have organised freedom marches and meetings (I’ve been invited to attend a meeting this week) to make plans for when (not “if”) things worsen, but there does not appear to be any such concern in the United States. Or am I missing something? One thing Catholics in the UK and the USA do share, is bishops who are remaining silent as the march towards totalitarian governance continues. Our Lady of Fatima, pray for us!

Note…

* When good order is restored to the Church, all of the fast track canonisations will be re-examined against the standard prior to the removal of the key office of Devil’s Advocate. Pope John Paul II no longer required a Devil’s Advocate, thus calling into question the efficacy of every canonisation thereafter – including his own. Incredible.

