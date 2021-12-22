What’s Wrong With The Scots? And Welsh? Why The Obedience To “Lunatic” Devolved Dictators?editor
Editor writes…
Not knowing very many Welsh people, I’ll restrict my commentary to what Dan Wootton, who is never shy of calling out Nicola Sturgeon, opines about our Dear Leader. He’s outdone himself this time, and this Scot wants to thank him most sincerely, and to assure him that there ARE some of us who are rebelling against her diktats – and have been doing from the get-go. We are silenced, of course, and have no public forum – except this humble blog – wherein to air our views. To be fair, though, we believe that “Nippy” (as one of our more colourful bloggers labels the Dear Leader) is entitled to an Emmy Award for Best Actress of the Covid-Con. Mark Drakeford eat your heart out!
Only last night I attended a meeting of people gathering for the purpose of launching a “support group”; several expressed the despair they’d experienced this past 18 months, some of it stemming from the feeling of being alone in seeing that this madness is not at all about any virus. There were about 15 present, with several apologies for last minute problems preventing their attendance, and a number of names mentioned of people who would want to be included in any future meetings. It was heartening to realise that more people than we might imagine do see the truth, can’t stand being subject to these ridiculous – and totally unnecessary – restrictions, and want to see an end to it all. I’m reliably informed that such meetings are being planned in various places in Glasgow and environs.
Although, during last night’s meeting it was pointed out that our freedoms come from God, not from any politician or Government, there were no clergy present. The bishops and priests of the Catholic Church continue to support, by their silence, this slide into totalitarianism across the UK. Not so the laity, who – in growing numbers, thankfully – are waking up to the truth about Covid which is being used as a tool by authoritarian politicians to introduce a new tyrannical form of governance. And we’re doing all in our (limited) power to resist it.
So, I’ll send the link to this thread to Dan Wootton to make sure he doesn’t think that all Scots are idiots – just like we’re not ALL mean…
Q How does the recipe for the Scottish cake start?
A Go to a neighbour and borrow 1 ounce of flour and 3 eggs…
Comments (14)
It’s not just the Scots and the Welsh. There are plenty of English who slavishly follow Boris’s every covid diktat. The fact that we haven’t been locked down is probably only because he’s taken a drubbing in the polls lately and is frightened of becoming even more unpopular by ‘cancelling Christmas’. This problem seems to exist in almost every other country as far as I can see. Good idea about a support group. Although if I tried to organise one where I lived, I just KNOW that it would be too much hassle as before it even got off the ground there would be endless arguments about should we wear masks, should we socially distance, should we be meeting at all, should we allow the unvaccinated to attend . . . and so on and so on.
WF,
This meeting was specifically organised by and for those who are against the taking of our freedoms – end of. No masks, no socially distancing no vaccine passports (and as far as I could tell, nobody had taken or was in support of the vaccines per se).
An email address had been created by one member of the group to send us all updates about rallies etc. So that, together with a lovely cup of tea and some lovely mince pies, made it worth the effort (taking it upon myself to speak for the organiser!)
Most people expressed their pleasure at finding others who are of like mind, so for purposes of some socialising and discussion, with a point of contact person to keep us all informed of developments, it was a big success. Some of us, myself included, are not on Facebook or Twitter so we never know when there will be important events such as the freedom march last Saturday. Having said that, some of us (myself included) can’t always make such events, but we can at least advertise them.
WF,
Speaking of cancelling Christmas, have you seen this?
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2021/12/22/w-h-o-says-cancel-christmas-now-or-grieve-later/
Bang on cue, I’ve just had a call from a friend who lives in Wales! I asked him about the attitude of the Welsh people to the restrictions and he said that – certainly around him – they are being “good little people”! Numpties, in other words!
Sorry ED i read your Piece of course on Nippy but NEVER will I willingly watch that Horrible Wummin. I actually heard Her say ” I want to underline ” now av no doubt Nippy ( and that’s a polite word for Her ) was certainly not going to underline that We the Peasants take our Pennies Doze of Vitamin D Vitamin C and Zinc. I heard from my Brother that Nippy has cancelled Christmas ( She doesn’t believe in it anyhow) . Going off the subject but staying on Nippy. WTH does She mean with -| Seasons Greetings | – I mean what Season is it Nippys talking about. Is it Spring ( it could Be ) is it Summer ( it could Be ) is it Autumn ) it certainly could Be. Alas Nippy doesn’t say ,so it’s take a Guess Time . As for Wales , I certainly have no sympathy for them .
I personally have quite a Decent Memory and can still recall, The Welcome In The Hills Guys ,
being Vehemently in favour of The Ravenscraig Closing and did their best to persuade Thatcher and Her Cohorts to do so. This area has NEVER recovered from the Steelworks closing and to put it into some Perspective 400 Apprentices a Year were taken on by British Steel.
Overnight youth here was thrown onto the scrap heap.
I believe at that time you were teaching in England but the Welsh had a Major Say in The Ravenscraig Closing. I know of course that it was maybe them or us as regards Steelworks. But the Scots were outperforming the Welsh on a Weekly Basis.
So if The Welsh have a Twin of Nippy their Welcome. Even when their in The Hillside.
Large numbers of bishops are HOMOSEXUALS. . The courts are closing in on they and other Bishops in the UK ,Ireland Canada various states in the USA etc..They are complicit ,Bergoglio included for their DECADES of inaction on this nefarious predators clergy…… . They will not rock the boat with politicians on anything. We have seen this in Baltimore MD. USA bishops conference and in the Vatican itself with zanchetta ,Mccarrick and Hubbard etc.
You know what, Ed? Maybe we’re just too optimistic about people. Maybe they all just feel good about themselves trotting along in the midst of the herd with their fellow sheep, blissfully unaware that they are heading to the edge of a cliff, and in many cases, insisting there is no such thing as a cliff…
Maybe it will take a STRONGER dose of the Antichrist to wake up the sheep. Or maybe not.
Victor what REALLY gets to me and probably all on Here is as the Article says WHY . Why with this Pandemic is it the ” VACCINE ” or nothing. We on here know the answer to that of course is Power and Money. Or maybe it’s Money and Power . Take Sturgeon for Example. The Wummin is inadequate except when it comes to arranging LGBTQ2WXYZ Marches . Boris is Likewise as For Joe , well I for one would bet £100 with anyone that Joseph Biden wouldn’t be able to say the Basic 4 Times Table. So these people push Injections onto People who Slavishly believe that Biden. Boris and Nippy actually believe about our Health. I mean just take one of my neighbors for instance. She is a Lovely Woman. But one of Her young relatives a Man has been diagnosed with Heart Problems. Now in May He was as fit as a Fiddle then He had the Injections. Now He cannot work, never again in His Lifetime.
I asked Her if they thought His Heart Problems could have anything to do with the ” Vaccines ”
Her answer to me was ” Surely the Medical Profession wouldn’t give us anything to Harm us ”
Also we know that Professional Sportsmen are dropping like flies with Heart Problems. An Ex Footballer wants an Enquiry Set up as to that Word again WHY No way are they going to investigate these Health Problems in young Men and Women. I believe that an Inquiry into Vaccine Health Damage is going to take place in 2176 . That in itself should raise Many Red Flags about who’s Bank Accounts are being upped enormously.
J.D.,
Besides money and power, the “why” is easy: the fake vaccines are the method chosen to reduce the world’s population by an unknown amount, and for those who survive the poisons, to make them permanently dependent on drugs manufactured by Big Pharma.
Endless profits + death = the Satanic dream.
(“Unknown amount” could be a goal of a world population of 500,000,000, according to the Georgia Guidestones)
RCA Victor,
Replying to your cynicism at 3.41pm today… OR maybe they need to reflect a little of the warning of the French Philosopher, Albert Camus: “The welfare of humanity is always the alibi of tyrants.”
Quite (as our posh pals south of the border often say 😀 )
I know there are many homosexual bishops in the US and the Vatican but I never heard that said about the UK or Irish hierarchy!
Well, Crofterlady, you haven’t been reading the Catholic Truth newsletter, Issue # 125, September 2021 editorial, to be precise. As recently as that. Yip.
A good article from The American Thinker:
https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2021/12/the_covid_scam_the_progressive_path_to_power_and_tyranny.html
Thank God for Dan Wootton – the voice of the people in the media. He’s absolutely right, Sturgeon and her Welsh counterpart are power drunk and absolutely set on the destruction of their respective nation’s economies. They can then blame the Tories for all the damage and start the old Independence business up again. I suspect, though, that too many people are on to them now for that to work. If we had a proper Prime Minister in Westminster, this pair wouldn’t have dared go as far as they have. The entire political system is utterly corrupt. Devolution should be done away with and all government restored centrally to Westminster – with a proper Prime Minister in charge, like John Redwood. Devolved governments are a Communist tactic intended to divide and conquer, which is why Scotland and Wales have cultural Marxists as First Ministers. People can really be so blind at times, even supposed intelligent politicians.