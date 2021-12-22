What’s Wrong With The Scots? And Welsh? Why The Obedience To “Lunatic” Devolved Dictators?

Editor writes…

Not knowing very many Welsh people, I’ll restrict my commentary to what Dan Wootton, who is never shy of calling out Nicola Sturgeon, opines about our Dear Leader. He’s outdone himself this time, and this Scot wants to thank him most sincerely, and to assure him that there ARE some of us who are rebelling against her diktats – and have been doing from the get-go. We are silenced, of course, and have no public forum – except this humble blog – wherein to air our views. To be fair, though, we believe that “Nippy” (as one of our more colourful bloggers labels the Dear Leader) is entitled to an Emmy Award for Best Actress of the Covid-Con. Mark Drakeford eat your heart out!

Only last night I attended a meeting of people gathering for the purpose of launching a “support group”; several expressed the despair they’d experienced this past 18 months, some of it stemming from the feeling of being alone in seeing that this madness is not at all about any virus. There were about 15 present, with several apologies for last minute problems preventing their attendance, and a number of names mentioned of people who would want to be included in any future meetings. It was heartening to realise that more people than we might imagine do see the truth, can’t stand being subject to these ridiculous – and totally unnecessary – restrictions, and want to see an end to it all. I’m reliably informed that such meetings are being planned in various places in Glasgow and environs.

Although, during last night’s meeting it was pointed out that our freedoms come from God, not from any politician or Government, there were no clergy present. The bishops and priests of the Catholic Church continue to support, by their silence, this slide into totalitarianism across the UK. Not so the laity, who – in growing numbers, thankfully – are waking up to the truth about Covid which is being used as a tool by authoritarian politicians to introduce a new tyrannical form of governance. And we’re doing all in our (limited) power to resist it.

So, I’ll send the link to this thread to Dan Wootton to make sure he doesn’t think that all Scots are idiots – just like we’re not ALL mean…

Q How does the recipe for the Scottish cake start?

A Go to a neighbour and borrow 1 ounce of flour and 3 eggs…

