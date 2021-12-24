Special Prayer Petition – Christmas Hope For Catholic Truth Blogger Diagnosed With Cancer

Editor writes…

Back in November, to mark the Feast of the Miraculous Medal, I posted a thread seeking prayers for a friend who has been diagnosed with cancer. At that time, this friend did not want to be named, but has now given permission to do so, with an update on his condition and treatment.

I’m sure you will all be concerned to discover that the cancer patient is Martin Blackshaw, aka our first class blogger, Athanasius.

Here’s Martin’s email to me this morning, for publication here…

It’s a small tumour located only on the left larynx and the specialists are therefore confident of a cure, although the Radiation Therapy (RT) will cause weeks of painful side effects. With cancer, though, nothing is guaranteed. The hardest part so far has been breaking my smoking addiction. I’m now 4 days without a cigarette and climbing the walls!! Extra prayers will be most welcome.

We are continuing to seek the miracle requested on the Feast of the Miraculous Medal and I am sure we’ll all remember to pray for Martin at Mass over Christmas, not least on visits to the crib scene in our churches. Our Lady of Lourdes, Health of the Sick, pray for Martin!

I’ll post the usual Christmas greetings thread in time for tomorrow’s Feast, but in the meantime, the above carol reminds us of the hope which Christ’s coming into the world brings to us all and which will, no doubt, encourage Martin to continue in his truly Christian prayers for delivery from this cancer, while, at the same time, being resigned to God’s holy will. I’m sure our blogging community will want to promise their own prayers of petition for Martin’s intention. Our Lady of Lourdes, Health of the Sick, pray for Martin!

