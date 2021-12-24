Special Prayer Petition – Christmas Hope For Catholic Truth Blogger Diagnosed With Cancer

Special Prayer Petition – Christmas Hope For Catholic Truth Blogger Diagnosed With Cancereditor
Editor writes…
Back in November, to mark the Feast of the Miraculous Medal, I posted a thread seeking prayers for a friend who has been diagnosed with cancer. At that time, this friend did not want to be named, but has now given permission to do so, with an update on his condition and treatment.
I’m sure you will all be concerned to discover that the cancer patient is Martin Blackshaw, aka our first class blogger, Athanasius.
Here’s Martin’s email to me this morning, for publication here…
It’s a small tumour located only on the left larynx and the specialists are therefore confident of a cure, although the Radiation Therapy (RT) will cause weeks of painful side effects. With cancer, though, nothing is guaranteed. The hardest part so far has been breaking my smoking addiction. I’m now 4 days without a cigarette and climbing the walls!! Extra prayers will be most welcome.
We are continuing to seek the miracle requested on the Feast of the Miraculous Medal and I am sure we’ll all remember to pray for Martin at Mass over Christmas, not least on visits to the crib scene in our churches. Our Lady of Lourdes, Health of the Sick, pray for Martin!
I’ll post the usual Christmas greetings thread in time for tomorrow’s Feast, but in the meantime, the above carol reminds us of the hope which Christ’s coming into the world brings to us all and which will, no doubt, encourage Martin to continue in his truly Christian prayers for delivery from this cancer, while, at the same time, being resigned to God’s holy will. I’m sure our blogging community will want to promise their own prayers of petition for Martin’s intention. Our Lady of Lourdes, Health of the Sick, pray for Martin!
Comments (21)
I’m really taken aback to discover that the cancer sufferer we’ve been praying for is Athanasius. Without a moment’s hesitation, I pledge my prayers over Christmas for his intentions, especially his restoration to full health, a miracle cure..
Thank you, Lily, and God bless you.
Two friends of mine had throat cancer and fully recovered! One was treated in the Beatson, Gartnavel through chemo and radiography. He, in a relatively short period of time fully recovered and is now enjoying a pint and a fag! Deo Gratias!
Patlangan51
I’m quietly confident about the cure but not so sure I’ll ever smoke again. I was told that Laryngeal cancer is almost exclusively a smoker’s cancer and there’s a very high chance it could return if I smoke again. I think the wee chimney on my head will have to be sealed up permanently!!
God Bless You Martin I know for one thing Lack of Faith will not fail you .
The Smoking is Hard to Give up so is The Bevvy.
Speaking with Experience on Both.
Take Care . James. D.
My most sincere good wishes and prayers for Athanasius as he goes through his treatment programme. His attitude of resignation bodes well, and I’m sure he’ll be granted a reprieve to defend the faith for many more years on this blog!
Athanasius / Martin,
Please be assured of the prayers of myself and my family for a good and quick recovery.
And we will also pray that you manage to maintain your cigarette abstinence – as someone who used to smoke myself, I know how difficult that can be!
I am pleased to hear that the prognosis is good and hope that this brings some comfort and will allow you to enjoy the Christmas period as much as possible.
You probably know that St Peregrine is the Patron Saint of cancer sufferers. This link offers a choice of 3 novenas to him, to ask for a cure from cancer:
https://www.catholicdoors.com/prayers/novena.htm
Know that you are in our thoughts and prayers. Take care!
Gabriel Syme
Thank you for the all-important promise of prayers and for the novena links to St. Peregrine. Of course you do realise that I’ve been burning St. Peregrine’s ears for about 5 weeks now! I didn’t have a novena prayer as such, so thanks for those 3 options.
I’m not long in from my daily radiotherapy visit to Edinburgh’s Western General Hospital – the visits are every weekday for 6 weeks and I’m actually getting addicted to being nuked! I was just joking with the nurses this morning that I have several chocolate moments in my day and now I can cite one Chernobyl moment as well. They did laugh quite heartily.
I want to thank all of you for your charity, your prayers are invaluable to me and I have felt the strength of people’s prayers right from the beginning. The tumour in question is very small and is located on the left larynx – there’s no spread to lymph nodes, lungs or chest. I was surprised by this as I’ve had the hoarseness of voice for around 9 months. I couldn’t get a doctor’s appointment over that period due to COVID restrictions – kept getting people called “clinicians” on the phone telling me I had rhinitus and prescribing me antihistimines and steroid nasal sprays. By the time I finally got to the CT scan stage I felt sure the cancer must have spread to other areas. It hadn’t! That, for me, is already a miracle from God. The upshot of it all is that the specialist reckons they can cure this with 6 weeks of radiotherapy, though he cautions that nothing is guaranteed when it comes to cancer.
I’m reliably informed that over the next few weeks things are going to get very uncomfortable for me. The side effects of RT build up in and around the throat will cause everything to swell up and there will be a lot of radiation burn around the neck and chest. Everyone reacts differently to the side effects but in general there’s almost complete loss of voice, loss of taste, badly swollen throat and a few other delights!
God is indeed good, He never permits these trials unless for the good, even with weak vessels like me. If I can just attain to that genuine spirit of sacrifice, offering all of this minor inconvenience to Our Lord in reparation for so many outrages committed against Him, then the experience will be a happy one. That’s where your prayers come in most of all, to obtain for me the grace to see this through with that real Catholic spirit of offering all to Our Blessed Lord.
I have to add that as I write I feel absolutely great, no ill health whatsoever. In fact, I’ve never felt ill with this. Can’t say the same about the nicotine withdrawal, though. I’d sell my granny into slavery right now for a smoke!!!
God bless you all for your kind thoughts and prayers.
I will keep Athanasius in my prayers through Christmas and beyond for a good and quick recovery.
And as Gabriel Syme says I will also pray that you manage your cigarette abstinence. I remember my parents both smoked cigarettes too before overcoming the habit. If they could then you can with the help of all our prayers.
Theresa Rose
Thank you for your kind promise of prayers for a quick recovery. I’m sure I will break the smoking habit if I just resist long enough for the physical addiction to go, which I think is about a week. I’m now 4 days off and I do think the craving has lessened slightly. The first day was the worst – I could have ended up in a rubber room!
Comment deleted – idiocy writ large.
Martin, I’m adding you to my daily Rosary intentions!
RCAVictor
I always know I can count on your prayers – just hope you’re still reciting 100 rosaries per day!
Athanasius
I shall add you to my daily recitation of the Divine Office along with my daily Rosary intentions.
In Christ
Michael
Michael Brady
God bless you.
Martin,
Be assured of prayers in our family rosary too.
Thank you, Catherine, I really appreciate that.
Editor
I thought I should just post a word or two of thanks to you also for your own promise of prayers and your great support throughout. God bless you.
Athanasius,
My pleasure – since the cheque arrived 😀
Editor
Glad you received it. They say these rubber cheques are so much more flexible!