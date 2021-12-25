A Very Happy & Holy Christmas To One and All!

25Dec

A Very Happy & Holy Christmas To One and All!

Editor writes…

Wishing all bloggers and visitors to this site, a very happy and holy Christmas.

Read this comical piece (from the pages of history) about a large family in the USA preparing their own carol concert. Enjoy!

For those of you heading for Midnight Mass, safe journey to and fro.  Please remember to pray for the grace of enlightenment for all those trapped in totally unnecessary fear at this holy time.

And click here to read Dr Taylor Marshall’s commentary on the claim that Our Lord was not born on 25 December – note I’ve not watched this video yet, but I will, in due course… In the meantime, I’ll be interested to read your thoughts…

Happy Christmas, everyone!

    Happy Christmas to one and all!

    Keep well and here’s praying and hoping that the madness of this time will dissipate in 2022.

    Editor,

    I haven’t listened to Marshall yet and have heard that Jesus wasn’t born specifically on the 25th, but I recall reading that the Church in Her wisdom chose the 25th December date because that was a day pagans celebrated their many gods major “feast” day.

    December 25, 2021 at 12:22 am
      Warydoom,

      Lecturers in seminaries and teacher training colleges have been saying for years that it was the practice for missionaries to use the pagan feast days to build on the Christian festivals… And of course, that is used as a stick with which to beat the Church, as if somehow that discredits the Church. Not true, of course, but I’ll be interested to hear Taylor Marshall on the subject.

      Happy Christmas to all of you Down Under!

      December 25, 2021 at 6:39 am
    I wish all our bloggers and readers a blessed Christmas and an equally blessed New Year. I have a very good feeling about the year ahead – don’t know why, it’s just an intuition.

    December 25, 2021 at 3:21 am
      Athanasius,

      I do hope you are right about the year ahead. I really do.

      Merry Christmas!

      December 25, 2021 at 6:42 am

