A Very Happy & Holy Christmas To One and All!

Editor writes…

Wishing all bloggers and visitors to this site, a very happy and holy Christmas.

Read this comical piece (from the pages of history) about a large family in the USA preparing their own carol concert. Enjoy!

For those of you heading for Midnight Mass, safe journey to and fro. Please remember to pray for the grace of enlightenment for all those trapped in totally unnecessary fear at this holy time.

And click here to read Dr Taylor Marshall’s commentary on the claim that Our Lord was not born on 25 December – note I’ve not watched this video yet, but I will, in due course… In the meantime, I’ll be interested to read your thoughts…

Happy Christmas, everyone!

Share this article: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



WhatsApp

Email



