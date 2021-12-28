Ideas To Mark The Feast of the Holy Innocents…

From Aleteia

Three days after Christmas, the Church celebrates a feast day for the Holy Innocents. What does that mean?

Well, the day commemorates all the babies and toddlers who were put to death by King Herod in his attempt to get rid of the baby Jesus. He heard that Jesus was supposed to be the Messiah and King, and he didn’t want anything to threaten his rule.

It is hard to imagine the pain and terror of someone showing up at your door and killing your child because the current ruler finds him a threat. But many of us have experienced the pain of the loss of our own innocent child.

If you or someone close to you has lost a baby through miscarriage, stillbirth, or abortion, today is a good day to remember those babies.

The shock of losing a baby whom you haven’t gotten to know yet, who was alive one day and then dead the next, is unexpected and hard to understand. You can’t grieve in the same way as you would if you had lost a child post-womb. So, it is important to make time to grieve, and a feast celebrating the lives of babies taken too soon is a perfect opportunity.

Editor writes…

Click here to read 5 ways to make the day a special time of remembrance for anyone who has lost an unborn baby, and then share your thoughts.

