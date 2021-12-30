Covid in Scotland – End of Year Reflection…editor
As we approach New Year’s Eve – and the end of 2021 – it’s interesting to reflect on Covid in Scotland, this past year and more…
Neil Oliver is one of the few Scotsmen willing to publicly criticise The Dear Leader, while the Catholic clergy – (so-called) traditionalist and modernist alike – remain as subservient as ever…
Reflect.
With apologies, folks, due to unforeseen circumstances the January newsletter is going to be very late. I’m working to get it to the printers’ asap, but it won’t be falling on doormats next week, as is usually the case at the beginning of the due month. Thus, the March edition will become the April edition – and thereafter normal service will, hopefully, be resumed. Sorry!
Thanks for Your Blog throughout the Year Ed . I seen that Video and even though they may have disagreed at least Neil was allowed to have his say , which is certainly not on I don’t suppose with the Rotten M.S.M. and particularly the Rotten BBC . Although not being a License Payer am banned from watching it ( Lucky Me ) . Of course this so called WOKE View has even spread into the General Public where especially its Vaccines Boosters, Vaccines Boosters. and no say even for the Good Medical People who are throwing up Red Flags now on a Daily Basis. It’s just shut them up and Sack the lot of them.
I read on a Belfast Newspaper ( online) that the Vaxer Mobs are thinking of going Door to Door , now theirs a Surprise, I don’t think.
FOOF,
Thank you for YOUR contributions to this blog throughout the year – much appreciated.
You really should be on the stage – you know how to make us all laugh a hearty laugh 😀
And, of course, you make excellent, thoughtful points in you comments. You are the proverbial STAR!
Neil Oliver hit the nail on the head when he said Sturgeon wants to control us – that’s her reason for being.
At some point in the life of every politician, though, there comes “The End”. I only hope Sturgeon’s is sooner rather than later.
Michaela. Unfortunately for us waiting in the wings seems to be the Equally Horrible Human Being that goes by the Name of Swinney.
Also as someone said the Terrible Wummin that is Sturgeon seems to do no wrong in lots of Idiotic Peoples Minds . Far from being Woke they just seem to be sleeping their way into Nightmares for the rest of us . As the ED pointed out on another TOPIC. If Sturgeon more or less says ” Follow Me” The Masses would it seems see this Awful Terrible Wummin as a sort of Pied Piper.
I still get Haunted by Sturgeon Marching through Glasgow at the Head of One of those Terrible Pride Affairs. In fact Photos were taken with Sturgeon standing next to 2 Transgender Lesbians.
Now that’s enough to even try and get your Head Around. If you get my drift.
[Gosh] Devolution was the worst thing that ever happened to Scotland.
Michaela,
I agree with Neil Oliver – Mzzzz Sturgeon definitely wants to control us, and so far, she’s managing to do exactly that, with very few raising an eyebrow to question her. Incredible.
It looks like Sturgeon is facing trouble in the new year, as her failure to deal with drugs is coming to haunt her.
https://www.msn.com/en-gb/news/uknews/nicola-sturgeon-s-war-on-drugs-deaths-hit-by-resignation-of-key-advisers/ar-AAShPcs?ocid=msedgntp
Laura,
She’ll wangle her way out of that passing problem, as well. Be assured. Remember, every statistic in the book, regarding the NHS, Education, you name it, reveals a failing SNP Government, and yet she’s still treated like the one politician in the world who is infallible. I can’t see an end in sight…