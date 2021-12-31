A Very Happy – And Free – New Year, 2022!

31Dec

A Very Happy – And Free – New Year, 2022!

Papacy, Pope Francis, Real Presence, Politicians, Traditional Latin Mass, Ireland, Bible, The Catholic Church, Scotland, Pro-life, China, Morals, Fatima, Abortion, Vatican, Vatican II, Scottish Government, Miracles, Climate Change, Ecumenism, Novus Ordo Mass, England, Bishops, Apparitions, Modernism, Sin, Europe, Westminster Parliament, Wales, Euthanasia, Australia, Brexit, Hierarchy, Science, Russia, Health, Magisterium, Priesthood, Supernatural, Politics, South America, Tradition, Socialism, USA, Communism, Marxism, United Kingdom, Liturgy, International , , 2 Comments

Editor writes…

Share your thoughts on all related issues, as well as your favourite stories, songs and jokes to welcome in the new year.

At Catholic Truth, we wish all our bloggers, readers and visitors to this site, a very happy – and free – New Year, 2022.

God bless!

Comments (2)

  • Lily Reply

    Happy New Year, everyone!

    December 31, 2021 at 11:07 am
  • Josephine Reply

    Happy New Year to one and all at CTS.

    Lots of people are planning to cross the border to see in the New Year this Hogmanay. Nicola is none too pleased, they say! She tries hard to have total control but that’s not happening tonight, LOL!

    December 31, 2021 at 11:26 am

Join the discussion

Related Posts

14Feb

Climate Change: Pupils Protest – Are They Not Taught Critical Thinking?

Tomorrow, pupils across the UK are walking out of school, on... read more

10Aug

Fatima: U.S.A., North Korea & The Prophesied Annihilation of Nations

Comment:  Father Gruner, RIP,  tirelessly pointed out that the only part of... read more

25Jun

English Catholics Challenge Lockdown in Court – Praying to St Thomas More!

Editor writes... One of our English readers has been emailing to inform... read more

23Jan

Does God Speak To Us In Dreams?

There's a very good reason why we are often advised to... read more

22May

Should Catholic Faith & Spirituality Protect Against Poor Mental Health?

There's hardly a day goes by, but the mainstream media do... read more

13Sep

A Great Darkness Surrounds Rome…

Below, an article by American writer Christopher Ferrara... Antonio Socci is one... read more

06Apr

8th April: Start of Greatest Revolution in Church in 1500 Years – Cardinal Kasper

As we prepare  for the release of the Pope's post-synodal Exhortation on Friday... read more

10Nov

COP26: Pope Francis’ Letter to the Catholics of Scotland on Climate – Beware God’s Judgement!

Pope Francis has written a letter to the Catholics of Scotland... read more

18Aug

Preaching Social Justice is Un-Biblical…

Comment: The constant preaching about so-called social justice in parishes is one... read more

28Mar

Name the Patron Saint of Snitching …

From MSN - News... If there’s one thing that runs to the... read more

%d bloggers like this: