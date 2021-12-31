A Very Happy – And Free – New Year, 2022!editor
Editor writes…
Share your thoughts on all related issues, as well as your favourite stories, songs and jokes to welcome in the new year.
At Catholic Truth, we wish all our bloggers, readers and visitors to this site, a very happy – and free – New Year, 2022.
God bless!
Comments (2)
Happy New Year, everyone!
Happy New Year to one and all at CTS.
Lots of people are planning to cross the border to see in the New Year this Hogmanay. Nicola is none too pleased, they say! She tries hard to have total control but that’s not happening tonight, LOL!