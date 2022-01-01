Should Those Responsible For The Covid Conspiracy Be Awarded National Honours?

The former prime minister said it was “an immense honour” and he was “deeply grateful to Her Majesty the Queen”. Click here to read more…

Editor writes…

Isn’t it a tad premature to be awarding honours to people in science and medicine who, arguably, have been wrong more than they’ve been right in their predictions and policies throughout this public health “crisis”? Shouldn’t such honours be delayed until we have some hard and fast documentary proof that this entire 2 years (and counting) of living under restrictions on our God-given freedoms was really necessary? Or, maybe you think the entire honours system ought to be abolished?

Those of us who believe that “the virus” is being used to accustom us to a totalitarian form of governance believe that these honours are going to men and women who have formed part of that very conspiracy – i.e. to bring about governance by diktat. And it seems to be working nicely thanks to our scarily compliant population. Is it likely to end in 2022, or is the new year ahead going to bring “business as usual” – only now it will be “Sir” Chris Whitty et all, calling the shots, not just plain old Professor…

Oh, and, about “Sir Tony Blair”… words fail.

Our Lady of Fatima, pray for us!