Should Those Responsible For The Covid Conspiracy Be Awarded National Honours?editor
From the BBC…
Prof Chris Whitty and Prof Jonathan Van-Tam, who became household names during the Covid-19 pandemic, have been knighted in the New Year Honours list.
Both men – who will now have “Sir” before their name – have regularly briefed the nation from Downing Street.
Dr Jenny Harries [far right in above photo] chief executive of the UK Health Security Agency, and Dr June Raine, head of the vaccines regulator MHRA, are both made dames.
And Tony Blair is knighted, being appointed to the Order of the Garter.
Unlike the main New Year Honours list, which is advised on by the prime minister’s office, the Order of the Garter is a royal appointment.
The former prime minister said it was “an immense honour” and he was “deeply grateful to Her Majesty the Queen”. Click here to read more…
Editor writes…
Isn’t it a tad premature to be awarding honours to people in science and medicine who, arguably, have been wrong more than they’ve been right in their predictions and policies throughout this public health “crisis”? Shouldn’t such honours be delayed until we have some hard and fast documentary proof that this entire 2 years (and counting) of living under restrictions on our God-given freedoms was really necessary? Or, maybe you think the entire honours system ought to be abolished?
Those of us who believe that “the virus” is being used to accustom us to a totalitarian form of governance believe that these honours are going to men and women who have formed part of that very conspiracy – i.e. to bring about governance by diktat. And it seems to be working nicely thanks to our scarily compliant population. Is it likely to end in 2022, or is the new year ahead going to bring “business as usual” – only now it will be “Sir” Chris Whitty et all, calling the shots, not just plain old Professor…
Oh, and, about “Sir Tony Blair”… words fail.
Our Lady of Fatima, pray for us!
Join the discussion