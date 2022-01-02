8 January, 2022: Glasgow Green Freedom Rally

Catholic Truth supporters plan to attend the Freedom Rally at Nelson’s Monument, Glasgow Green, on Saturday, 8 January, 2022.

We hope to pray the Rosary as we march and to distribute Fatima leaflets which are winging their way to us in the post, thanks to the kind efforts of our London blogger, Westminster Fly.

Hopefully, there will be a very good turnout, and we encourage our bloggers and readers to join us next Saturday, 1pm, at Nelson’s Monument, Glasgow Green.

Our Lady of Fatima, pray for us! Immaculate Heart of Mary, pray for us!

