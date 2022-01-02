8 January, 2022: Glasgow Green Freedom Rally

02Jan

8 January, 2022: Glasgow Green Freedom Rally

Papacy, Pope Francis, Politicians, Bible, The Catholic Church, Scotland, China, Fatima, Vatican, Scottish Government, Miracles, England, Bishops, Westminster Parliament, Wales, Hierarchy, Science, Devotions, Health, Magisterium, Priesthood, Supernatural, Politics, Tradition, Socialism, Communism, Marxism, United Kingdom, International , , 1 Comment

Catholic Truth supporters plan to attend the Freedom Rally at Nelson’s Monument, Glasgow Green, on Saturday, 8 January, 2022.

We hope to pray the Rosary as we march and to distribute Fatima leaflets which are winging their way to us in the post, thanks to the kind efforts of our London blogger, Westminster Fly.

Hopefully, there will be a very good turnout, and we encourage our bloggers and readers to join us next Saturday, 1pm, at Nelson’s Monument, Glasgow Green.

Our Lady of Fatima, pray for us!  Immaculate Heart of Mary, pray for us!   

Comment (1)

  • editor Reply

    And for those of you who may be thinking that we really don’t need a Freedom rally in Glasgow, take a few minutes to watch the police in action in a pub in Glasgow on Hogmanay, of all days/evenings of the year…

    January 2, 2022 at 4:28 pm

Join the discussion

Related Posts

30Jun

Archbishop Viganò: Catholic Hierarchy at Highest Levels Now the Enemy of God…

The following powerful letter from Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò was published... read more

23Aug

Abortion-Tainted Vaccines & The “Classic Sidetrack”… The Fallacy of Moral Equivalence

Extracts below from the Tradidi Quod et Accepi blog... One of the... read more

10Dec

OmicroNicola Ramps Up Fear – Scotland Facing “Potential Tsunami of Infections”… So, Stay Scared!

From YouTube Platform... 1: Frighten the population 2: Convince them a temporary sacrifice... read more

25May

Vatican: Enemy of TLM To Be Prefect for Liturgy Congregation? No Kidding?

From Gloria TV... Francis will appoint the anti-Catholic Archbishop Arthur Roche, 71,... read more

06Sep

Covid-19: Is the Pandemic Panic Dying?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OuVMmrkaMh0 Comment... Does the optimism in the above video, hopeful that the end... read more

22May

Should Catholic Faith & Spirituality Protect Against Poor Mental Health?

There's hardly a day goes by, but the mainstream media do... read more

24Sep

Anti-Brexit Lobby Wins in the Supreme Court – Prorogation “Unlawful”…

Comment: The woman behind this court case, Gina Miller, was all smiles... read more

05Apr

Bishop John Keenan – Enemy of the Faith

Sunday, April 23, 2017, 4:00 PM Location: St. Mirin's Cathedral, Paisley Pause For... read more

11Nov

NET Groups: Destined To Fail?

Casting the NET    — AMANDA CONNELLY explains how NET MINISTRIES hopes that its... read more

02Jan

Pope Francis & “Team Bergoglio” …

Rome, Dec. 6, 2014:  Since the news that the new book... read more

%d bloggers like this: