The Death of the Mass in Once-Catholic Ireland

The Death of the Mass in Once-Catholic Irelandeditor
From the YouTube Platform, comment written 6 days ago…
The blindness of the prelate overseeing that show, can only be explained as “diabolical”. Yes? No? What, then? And how many Catholics are still attending such “shows”, imagining themselves to be attending Mass? Why are they so blind? Notice the dedication to getting the health rules right – the dancing masks, for example. Is it too strong to describe what we have just witnessed as “blasphemy”? I don’t think so – if not blasphemy, then what?
Comments (3)
Especially appalling that the Primate of All Ireland leads this cabaret/mass and that the state broadcaster RTÉ pumped this sacrilege into Irish homes across the land.
There isn’t much hope in the short term. The seminaries are empty (except for the dreadful Neocatechumenal Way group that’s imported men from overseas). The FSSP, ICKSP, SSPX , and Silverstream Priory offer actual Catholicism but are tiny in number and under scrutiny by the modernist church and covidist authorities.
Pray for Ireland. Pray for the Church.
Editor,
Definitely blasphemous and emasculated!
Notice the ploy to allow women to have a big role in the NOM. Along with the dancers, the choir is also made up solely of females with very wimpy songs (I won’t bother calling them hymns) and that’s one of many reasons why only four men have entered the priesthood.
OT My very idealistic and conservative nephew entered the NOM seminary last year to try to change the world by becoming bi-ritual and encourage the laity to attend the TLM which is all fine and dandy but IMHO it won’t work in the way he wants it to. It’s either all or nothing.
Without the TLM, it is a very sorry world we live in. I live in absolute amazement at the way I’ve seen the TLM changes people lives for the better when they attend it exclusively.
Catholic Ireland is off the cliff and in a free fall now . Some of the bishops are compromised as their hands are tied. Since they had authorised to waive away Sunday mass obligations during Covid lockdowns. Numbers weren’t the same since they reopened their churches last year.
What happened to the Catholic Church as they used to be countercultural. Instead they sided with the establishment, the govt and the politicians as they have lost their complete moral authority.
Once you see the Catholic Church stood with the establishment, then you know that the Catholic Church won’t support you nor back you up if it needs arise re pushback. Govt and Catholic Church are together now as one. The Catholic Church became too politicised with their sound bites.
It’s of their own making as they brought it all to themselves, not us re demise of their church. They used to think that they are the church. Hence their unchecked power with no accountability in moral, fiscal and legal responsibility.
Another way of stopping their tracks is to withhold the monies until they change their behaviour. Money talks a lot in the highest Catholic Church circles especially the Vatican, and also in some dioceses such as Down and Connor.