Canada: What’s Going On At The Fatima Center?

I’ve been aware for some time now that that the Fatima Center website in Canada has been missing something which I would have expected to be centre-stage – i.e. the link between the removal of our freedoms, the switch to totalitarian-type governance across the world, and the Fatima warning that Communism would spread to every nation in the world, unless Russia is consecrated to Our Lady’s Immaculate Heart.

Instead, the Fatima Center website contains lovely articles on the spiritual life, with one of the last articles on Fatima that I can find – The Central Focus of the Fatima Message – dated 3rd October, 2019 (on homepage – the article itself is dated August, 2019),

My emails to the Center asking about this, have remained unanswered.

I had the privilege of meeting Father Nicholas Gruner RIP (“The Fatima Priest”) several times, including when – to our delight – he agreed to come to Scotland to address our Conference on 12 September 2009. This was a huge success. I am confident that he would see what is going on in the world right now in the light of the Fatima warnings about the spread of Communism. He was keenly aware of the urgency of the Fatima prophecies. Yet, this is not the message coming from those running the Fatima Center today. Indeed, I’ve selected one of Fr Paul McDonald’s short videos, addressing the question “Is it possible for popes who disobey Our Lady, to be saints?” Click here to listen to his – in my view – highly unsatisfactory response…

Maybe I’m missing something, of course, so I look forward to reading the thoughts of our bloggers on this important subject. What do you think is going on at the Fatima Center?

