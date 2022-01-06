From the YouTube Platform…

Dr. Robert Malone, co-inventor of the mRNA vaccine is being systematically silenced and deplatformed for giving the people ALL facts regarding C19 and treatments.

This is a short excerpt from the recent interview with Dr. Robert Malone on the Joe Rogan Podcast. ▹ Special thanks to the Joe Rogan Experience 👉🏽 https://www.joerogan.com/ ▹ Watch the full interview with Dr.Malone on the Joe Rogan Experience 👉🏽 https://open.spotify.com/episode/3SCs…

Editor writes…

Why on earth would the medical profession and scientists NOT want people to be in full possession of all the facts, in order to give their informed consent to the vaccines? What’s that saying, again… knowledge is power? That the powers-that-be don’t want us to have all necessary knowledge about the vaccines should be a red alert… OR are they right to protect us from misinformation? IS Dr Robert Malone a danger to our health?

