Dr. Robert Malone, co-inventor of the mRNA vaccine is being systematically silenced and deplatformed for giving the people ALL facts regarding C19 and treatments.
This is a short excerpt from the recent interview with Dr. Robert Malone on the Joe Rogan Podcast. ▹ Special thanks to the Joe Rogan Experience 👉🏽 https://www.joerogan.com/ ▹ Watch the full interview with Dr.Malone on the Joe Rogan Experience 👉🏽 https://open.spotify.com/episode/3SCs…
Editor writes…
Why on earth would the medical profession and scientists NOT want people to be in full possession of all the facts, in order to give their informed consent to the vaccines? What’s that saying, again… knowledge is power? That the powers-that-be don’t want us to have all necessary knowledge about the vaccines should be a red alert… OR are they right to protect us from misinformation? IS Dr Robert Malone a danger to our health?
Having listened to the video there is one glaring omission from Dr. Malone’s story: the mRNA vaccines for which he is responsible have never been successfully tested on animals, let alone humans. Correct me if I’m wrong, but I believe a grand total of zero animals have survived lab tests with this experimental gene therapy.
Perhaps he has pointed that out elsewhere, I don’t know. Meanwhile, to quote Bugs Bunny:
“What’s up, Doc?”
RCA Victor,
I’ve not followed Dr Malone’s history but others here have posted a lot of his stuff, so someone will be sure to answer your question in due course.
I don’t see how Dr Malone is any great shakes. He’s not warning against taking the vaccines, he actually says the vulnerable should be first, then everyone else. He’s just proof that it’s not allowed to criticise Big Pharma in any way. I don’t know why he’s treated as if he’s a hero of the “anti-vax” camp. He’s no such thing.