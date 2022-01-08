Why Does The Case Of Novak Djokovic Matter?

Why Does The Case Of Novak Djokovic Matter?

From the YouTube Platform…

  1. Thank you Nigel for speaking to Novak’s family and getting accurate details of what’s happened. Truly shocking! Worse than I thought.
  2. “If they can treat the world’s number 1 tennis player like this imagine what they might do to you” and that there, is exactly the type of fear they want to instil in us.

Editor writes…

I’m not interested in sport – ever since I lost the egg & spoon race at school, I couldn’t care less.  However, I do care about freedom, personal liberty etc. and, as Nigel Farage says above, if they can treat the world’s number 1 tennis player like this, just imagine what they might do to the rest of us…

The Australian hierarchy, like the rest of the world’s Catholic hierarchy, is remaining silent through all that is happening in the name of Covid-19 and its variants.

Why?  After all, if they can treat the world’s number 1 tennis player like this, imagine what they will do, in due course, to Catholic clergy and religious.

  • Lily Reply

    I think the case of this tennis player matters because it confirms that Australia is an out and out totalitarian state. It really is. I am appalled at the way they are treating Novak Djokovic, as it’s just more evidence of the lunatic approach to this non-deadly virus.

    I was delighted to see this doctor telling Sajid Javid that he’s not taking the vaccine. The hospital posted a cowardly note at the end, of course.

    January 8, 2022 at 8:56 pm
    • editor Reply

      Lily,

      It’s disgraceful to see the way Sajid Javid dismisses this doctor’s comments about the vaccine, underlining the fact that only the chosen few “experts” (who are no such thing) are allowed to have their “science” taken seriously.

      January 8, 2022 at 10:44 pm
  • Josephine Reply

    Australian is a totally tyrannical country now, and the people don’t seem to have any problem with it! It’s just amazing.

    I’m not sure the tennis player is telling the full truth though – there seems to be another side to the story, although I have no trust in the BBC. They have a different take on what has happened to Djokovic.
    https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-australia-59896771

    January 8, 2022 at 10:54 pm
  • Theresa Rose Reply

    In this interview Bishop Athanasius Schneider presents the Catholic view of this vaccine.

    https://remnantnewspaper.com/web/index.php/articles/item/5786-teetering-on-the-cliff-of-religious-exemption

    I would agree with Lily that Australia is an out and out totalitarian country. How many other countries are also following down the road of totalitarianism?

    January 9, 2022 at 1:32 am

