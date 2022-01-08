Why Does The Case Of Novak Djokovic Matter?

From the YouTube Platform…

Thank you Nigel for speaking to Novak’s family and getting accurate details of what’s happened. Truly shocking! Worse than I thought. “If they can treat the world’s number 1 tennis player like this imagine what they might do to you” and that there, is exactly the type of fear they want to instil in us.

Editor writes…

I’m not interested in sport – ever since I lost the egg & spoon race at school, I couldn’t care less. However, I do care about freedom, personal liberty etc. and, as Nigel Farage says above, if they can treat the world’s number 1 tennis player like this, just imagine what they might do to the rest of us…

The Australian hierarchy, like the rest of the world’s Catholic hierarchy, is remaining silent through all that is happening in the name of Covid-19 and its variants.

Why? After all, if they can treat the world’s number 1 tennis player like this, imagine what they will do, in due course, to Catholic clergy and religious.

Share this article: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



WhatsApp

Email



