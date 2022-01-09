Glasgow – 8 January: Freedom Rally

Glasgow – 8 January: Freedom Rallyeditor
From the Daily Record…
HUNDREDS of anti-vaxxers ignored arrest warnings from cops for endangering public safety during a protest march.
A large crowd with placards opposing vaccines, passports, mask wearing, and lockdowns gathered at Glasgow Green [yesterday]. Click here to read more
Editor writes…
As you will hear in the video embedded in the Daily Record report, Police Scotland issued a warning to both organisers and participants that they may be arrested for joining this “unplanned” march. My immediate – common sense – thought was, why on earth did the organisers not seek permission, given that the Orange Order gets permission every year for a number of marches throughout the city. They can’t say “we didn’t ask because we wouldn’t get” permission – that’s plain silly. They should have asked and then the City Council would have had a case to answer.
There was one priest in the crowd, with people all around thanking him for being present. At last! Some sign of concern and energy from the Catholic clergy. Deo gratias!
I think society, me, you us, them have lost the plot. Herewith an excellent rticle from First Things:
https://www.firstthings.com/article/2022/01/men-are-at-war-with-god
Crofterlady,
I’m halfway through that article, which makes extremely interesting reading.
In the meantime, I’d be interested in your thoughts about the uprising in Glasgow yesterday – i.e. the freedom rally and procession.
I am relieved to see that the Scots are also getting serious about this totalitarian technocracy which is being forced on the world. The resistance is happening on a global scale.
There will be another freedom rally in London later this month as well, and I am pleased to say that there is an active group from Tyburn Convent which regularly attends these marches under a banner of Our Lady (among others). They join the rally from Marble Arch after a time of adoration of the Blessed Sacrament, and go with Mother’s blessing.
What we are witnessing in our nations is the imposition of the United Nations’ “Agenda 21”, which is being pushed by the global elites under the auspices of the World Economic Forum. “Covid” and “Climate Change” are the events/strategies which they are exploiting to impose massive social and economic change with ultimate goals to bring about total societal control and population reduction. Resisting the vaccine passports/digital ID’s is one of the practical things that we can do at the local level to prevent their takeover coming to pass.
A very good analysis of the WEF’s plans is presented in the video below. It sounds a bit “tin-foil hat conspiracy theory”, but all the strategies discussed are taken from publicly available UN and WEF literature. If you find it useful, please share it around to wake people up to what is going on. The young man being interviewed is a Christian of some sort and it is interesting to hear him set this all in the context of the undermining of the family, morality and the Church, and the attempt to eliminate Christianity from the Western World:
https://odysee.com/@millennialwoes:4/MYMarcMalone:3
(P.S. if you think I am a wacko conspiracy theorist, I will not be offended. I have been wrong about things before – at least once, anyway! 😉 )
The organisers should have said it was a BLM march. They would have had no police opposition – in fact, they would have had support. Amazing how the police – who are not medics or clerics – have been co-opted into taking sides on moral / medical issues in which they have little or no knowledge and certainly no jurisdiction.
WF,
I managed to have a conversation with two male police officers, who were very polite and reasonably receptive to the few points I put to them. Not so, the female officer with whom I spoke shortly afterwards. She said she hadn’t a clue what I was talking about. Poor soul. Must be awful to be so out of touch with reality 😀
Deacon Augustine,
That the Tyburn nuns take part in the freedom processions in London, with a banner has made us think here – maybe we’ll give that some more thought. However, we’d need to get in touch with the organisers to suggest some improved “customer service”, since there was a marked lack of communication yesterday, at Glasgow Green. Long story, won’t go into it, but, first up, we would need to be sure that we had official permission and then everything else would fall into place: “For the children of this world are wiser in their generation than the children of light.” (Luke 16:8)
Stay tuned!
PS As for being a conspiracy theorist – as someone on GB News pointed out recently, it’s not so long ago that vaccine passports were dubbed a conspiracy theory. So it’s a great label to have these days because it means “someone who is ahead of the game”!
What angers me is those Toilet Rolls that pass of as Newspapers keep saying Anti Vax . None of us are Anti Vax as these Mengele Injections we know are NOT vaccines. We are certainly Anti Cannibalism as Bishop Schneider pointed out.
Just watched Neil Olivers latest Video where He talks about the Parrots . Trudeau. Macron. Boris Etc all saying the same garbage. Trudeau has said that those who don’t take the Mengele Injections are Racist and Women Haters. Macron has said that anti Mengele Injection People aren’t now French Citizens and Boris has said we’re all Mumbo Jumbo.
The 3 of them wouldn’t get into a Real Mans Club. Probably that’s How their all of the Special Handshake Squad.
FOOF,
I saw that Neil Oliver monologue, which was great, but I can’t find it on YouTube. However, Neil went on, in the same show (dated yesterday, 8 January) to interview Dr Mike Yeadon, and it is very interesting, indeed. See below…
Excuse me, folks, but I’ve just stumbled across this parade on YouTube – today, it seems, in Glasgow – can you believe. Obviously, Glasgow City Council gave THEM permission; there are no police announcements threatening arrests, so – as I have already said – the organisers of any freedom rallies really MUST seek permission and if refused, take the Council to court under discrimination legislation.