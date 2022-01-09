Glasgow – 8 January: Freedom Rally

From the Daily Record…

HUNDREDS of anti-vaxxers ignored arrest warnings from cops for endangering public safety during a protest march.

A large crowd with placards opposing vaccines, passports, mask wearing, and lockdowns gathered at Glasgow Green [yesterday]. Click here to read more

Editor writes…

As you will hear in the video embedded in the Daily Record report, Police Scotland issued a warning to both organisers and participants that they may be arrested for joining this “unplanned” march. My immediate – common sense – thought was, why on earth did the organisers not seek permission, given that the Orange Order gets permission every year for a number of marches throughout the city. They can’t say “we didn’t ask because we wouldn’t get” permission – that’s plain silly. They should have asked and then the City Council would have had a case to answer.

There was one priest in the crowd, with people all around thanking him for being present. At last! Some sign of concern and energy from the Catholic clergy. Deo gratias!

