Why Are The States In Such A State?

10Jan

Why Are The States In Such A State?

From the YouTube Platform…

  • Well stated and it must be repeated and emphasized until all who can finally get it. Without having a perspective based in reality on the many current issues this country is facing we cannot have successful outcomes for “WE THE PEOPLE”! Getting through all of the lies and make believe is essential. I hope we can do it!
  • Thank You Steve Hilton as that sheds light upon everything. Maybe when all is said and done, the Democrats will finally realize that Trump isn’t the Problem.

Editor writes…

At least in the USA there are some plain-speaking commentators like Steve Hilton, calling out the liars in politics for what they are: liars.  And there are lay Catholics unafraid to heckle and boo unfaithful prelates – click here to see/hear for yourself.

Listening to Steve Hilton’s commentary, it’s easy to grasp why the United States of America are in such a state of demise. Unless you happen to disagree with Steve’s analysis?

  • RCAVictor Reply

    All I can say is, “BRAVO, STEVE HILTON!” I’m actually shocked that Fox actually allowed this much truth on the air. Fox, after all, is one of the main pieces on the faux-conservative chessboard.

    He left out one point: who is the father of all these liars? (Something Chris Salcedo over at Newsmax would not hesitate to point out….Newsmax: another faux-conservative outlet…. ) Perhaps 2022 will mark the miracle of a mainstream commentator like Hilton or Tucker Carlson pointing out that the origin of this calamity is spiritual.

    As for Cupich, speaking of liars….and compromised prelates….

    January 10, 2022 at 10:28 pm

