Vaccine: Priest Criticises Complicit Hierarchy

Vaccine: Priest Criticises Complicit Hierarchyeditor
From the YouTube Platform…
REAL COVID CRISIS: Church Silent While Unvaxed Persecuted
Fr. Nolan’s homily on the Feast of the Holy Family – censored by YouTube. Watch the unedited version of the homily: https://rumble.com/vsbrwp-the-real-co…
Selected Comments…
Outstanding insight and applied synergy with Church teaching, current facts and history. Thank you father.
I wish more Catholic priests would speak out on these and other issues. Grateful to hear Fr. Nolan.
Must have hit a sore point when this Homily was censored. Shame on those who hide behind all the lies. God Bless you Father.
Editor writes…
Father Nolan is in the minority of conscientious clergy who are speaking out at this time of trial. Notably, most of these conscientious clergy are in the category of “novus ordo priests” and most are in the United States of America, to boot. The so-called traditional priests, bishops, district superiors and priors, remain silent. Indeed, the silence from clergy across the United Kingdom is, to not coin a phrase, deafening. Those with any idea as to why this is the case, please enlighten the rest of us – just don’t try “prudence”. Won’t work.
Comments (3)
Excellent sermon – what a great priest. There’s no other explanation for the silence of the rest except “diabolical disorientation” as prophesied by Our Lady at Fatima.
They will have to answer for that silence at their judgment, for sure.
Some individual local priests here (FSSP and SSPX) have been speaking out to their congregations. The hierarchies even of these traditional groups have been weedy and complicit. As for our diocese’s novus ordo priests, they’ve become jab salesmen who are seemingly incapable of critical thought. Seemingly not a moral compass between them.
Andrew Q,
Unfortunately, we don’t know where “here” is, in your comment, whereas we know that “here” there is a very loud silence from all the “traditionalist” clergy. And yes, the novus ordo clergy here – with only one exception of which I am aware, personally – are keeping a very low profile. And that particular novus ordo priest offers the TLM as often as possible.
There’s a definite shortage of moral compasses – that’s for sure!