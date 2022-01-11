Vaccine: Priest Criticises Complicit Hierarchy

From the YouTube Platform…

REAL COVID CRISIS: Church Silent While Unvaxed Persecuted

Fr. Nolan’s homily on the Feast of the Holy Family – censored by YouTube. Watch the unedited version of the homily: https://rumble.com/vsbrwp-the-real-co…

Editor writes…

Father Nolan is in the minority of conscientious clergy who are speaking out at this time of trial. Notably, most of these conscientious clergy are in the category of “novus ordo priests” and most are in the United States of America, to boot. The so-called traditional priests, bishops, district superiors and priors, remain silent. Indeed, the silence from clergy across the United Kingdom is, to not coin a phrase, deafening. Those with any idea as to why this is the case, please enlighten the rest of us – just don’t try “prudence”. Won’t work.

