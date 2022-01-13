Final Battle: Catholics Prepare For Martyrdom!

From the YouTube Platform…

Sister Miriam gives powerful New Year talk about the need for Catholic families to be extraordinary in order to survive the devil’s vicious final attack on the Family!

Editor writes…

Is Sister Miriam correct in her analysis of the state of marriage and family life today? Is she right about the need for Catholic marriages and families to be heroic, in order to survive what many commentators describe as the Devil’s final battle – a battle which he is currently waging against the traditional Christian family?

