Is Prince Andrew Guilty As Charged… And Is Virginia Giuffre Really An Innocent Victim?
Normally when a jury returns a verdict, that’s the end of it. But not in the Ghislaine Maxwell case. If anything, when it comes to this extraordinary tale of power and perversion, the plot appears to be thickening.
The latest revelations come from a key witness in the recent trial, Carolyn Andriano, whose testimony helped secure four of the five guilty verdicts against Maxwell.
This weekend she gave an exclusive interview to The Mail on Sunday’s sister paper, the Daily Mail, in which she threw light on Virginia Giuffre’s allegations of battery and sexual assault against Prince Andrew.
She claims that not only did Giuffre text her excitedly from London in March 2001 to say she was having dinner with the Prince, she also claims that when she got back to Florida she showed Andriano that snap of her with him and gushed: ‘I got to sleep with him.’
According to Andriano, Giuffre didn’t seem remotely upset about the experience. On the contrary, ‘she thought it was pretty cool’ … Read more here
Editor writes…
Never condoning sexual activity outside of marriage – a grave sin – but these days, with children in nursery school being effectively groomed by the State for future sexual activity (as long as it’s their “choice”) I’m taken aback at the alleged public outcry over this case where Prince Andrew is accused of sexual involvement with a 17 year old girl. There are very important facts reported in the above Mail Online report – information which I’ve not heard in all the TV babble in news segments for days on end. It’s reinforced my gut reaction to Giuffre’s allegations which is to query whether or not this really is a case of “trafficking” and/or “sex abuse of a minor” – or is there something else going on here?
In any event, is it fair to expect people who have been raised in a Godless environment to keep to Christian standards of sexual morality when all around them they are being brainwashed with permissiveness? Having thus brainwashed people, including those in high places, is it then right to destroy their lives by demanding those same Christian moral imperatives which “society” has long rejected? It seems clear to me: if there is no God (and by definition, a secular state is one in which Godlessness reigns, excuse the pun) then why would anyone have to abide by Christian morality – sexual or otherwise? It’s only God’s moral law which requires us to cherish sexual intercourse for the purpose He intended – marriage and procreation. Ditch that moral imperative, and anything goes. Just ask Prince Andrew.
We live in confusing times, that’s for sure. But what’s the answer unless to restore Christian sexual morality and make sex outside marriage totally socially unacceptable again. Then the Prince definitely would have a case to answer. But right now, based on society’s sexually permissive standards, does he, do you think, have a case to answer?
Comments (2)
A very good Topic Ed and what you have written is of course an Honest Assessment of the Times. First off am a Man and am certainly not going to throw Mud at Andy for something I most probably would have done myself given the chance.
Not that I have any love for the Royal Mob but one also has to ask . What Else are they to do . As for the 17 Year Old She just certainly sees many $ Signs in all of this and was Definitely not Pressured in anyway to have Sexual Relations with Andy. In fact when you see the Photo of them together they seem to make a Happy Couple .
I once ( when I had a TV ) listened to some Royal many years ago about how hard Her life was . The interview was done at Royal Ascot when I used to take an interest in Horse Racing. This Woman went on about how Hard and How Hectic Her life was around this time of the year. Her comments went something like this. “People just don’t understand the Pressure we are under.” I mean we have to Shop for different outfits all of the Week Royal Ascot is on . Phoning around and making sure our outfits which costs £1000s don’t clash with anyone else. Then after Royal Ascot there is Wimbles again we have to Shop around and make sure our outfits don’t clash. I should of course have mentioned the Boat Race and all the Parties around that time. I mean ordinary People just don’t understand and this more or less goes on all throughout the Height of Summer. The pressure we are under is intense.”
So more or less looking at the Pressure Andy would also have been under. A couple of Months on Epstein Island every Year am sure relieved lots of the strains in life He would have been under.
As a PS. I read Andy was thinking of selling some of His property to pay for Expensive Lawyers. Is there any chance that We on Here could do the Christian Good and set up a Go Fund Me Page For Him ?
It’s a difficult one isn’t it? I have no regard for Prince Andrew but I can’t help feeling that he is being judged as guilty (by withdrawing his military positions and HRH title) before any trial, if one ever takes place. Clearly the royal family do not accept his protestations of innocence but are concerned to protect themselves. Prince Charles has been active in all this but his own history is not exactly Snow White. And again, Miss Guiffre was not actually a child at the age of 17 though she could of course have been influenced by powerful men and money.
It’s a mess.
Christian moral teaching seems to be less and less relevant these days and we can all see the sad results of this in society: family breakdown, corruption of children, free and unnatural sex etc etc
However while we have a royal family who claim certain standards, and expect to be revered, then it is right to expect them to uphold these standards. And so I think Andrew must step back into the obscurity that is appropriate for him.