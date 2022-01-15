Partygate Marks End of Trust in Politicians, As Deliberate Needless Fear-Mongering Exposed…

Editor writes…

Once again, Neil Oliver speaks the truth about this contrived pandemic and all that goes with it. He’s made the point before – and he’s in a minority of one, as far as I can tell – that those who condemn Boris and his staff for their “hypocrisy” by breaking the Covid rules and ignoring the restrictions, are missing the real point. Totally.

That they may be hypocrites is neither here nor there. Who cares? We’re all hypocrites in one way or another, so you are 😀 No, that’s not the issue. The real message of Partygate and all the rest of the rule-breaking by the “great and the good” reveals something much more important than the hypocrisy of individuals. It reveals that those engaging in these events know perfectly well that there was and remains nothing to fear, nothing to worry about, just as Matt Hancock and his girlfriend knew perfectly well that their illicit clinches were nothing to worry about – at least, not until their respective spouses saw the video.

Several key questions remain:

When will the majority of the population grasp the fact that there is nothing to fear from the Covid virus that requires the removal of our freedoms and a switch to dictatorial governance, and that the people peddling the propaganda know this? Have known it all along? When will they ditch their idiotic masks and stop co-operating with this nonsense? Will politicians ever regain the trust of the people? When will Churchmen take the lead in waking up the population to the fact that our freedoms come from God, not from any Government, and Partygate proves it, so to speak? Add your own questions and thoughts in the comments below…

