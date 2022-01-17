Newborn Baby Fed Up With Life Already!editor
Editor writes…
I laughed heartily when I saw the above clip, asking myself what on earth might that lovely baby be thinking?
“Is this it?” “Talk about boring!” And a few other possibilities ran through my mind.
So, since we’re overdue some light relief, I decided to post the clip here and ask bloggers for their ideas about why this beautiful baby looks so fed up, he having just arrived in this world…
And for those of you more comfortable with serious conversation, you might take this opportunity to tell us what kinds of things make you fed up with life. As long as your responses remain within the bounds of charity, they are sure to generate an interesting discussion.
What a little doll! I had a good laugh at his depressed look, like he’s thinking things better look up because if this is all there is to it, I don’t want to be here, LOL!
Like most other people, what is making me fed up and depressed right now is these never-ending restrictions. If we ever get shot of them, I’ll be fine!