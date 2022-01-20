Poland: SSPX Priest Arrested For Covid Offences

From The Remnant Newspaper…

Laudetur Iesus Christus.

I would like to inform you that on 10 January, the Warsaw regime arrested Fr. Łukasz Szydłowski, SSPX. The information, with a serious delay, was made known yesterday to all the faithful in SSPX chapels in Poland.

Fr. Szydłowski is accused of violating the norms of the Covid sanitary regime. According to the information given, Fr. Szydlowski is currently in custody in Poznan.

I ask all Catholics of the Tradition to pray fervently for Fr. Lukasz.

Christ Reigns!

(Polish Correspondent’s Name Withheld by The Remnant)

[Remnant] Editor’s Note: I encourage all of our readers to keep Father in their prayers and to share this information far and wide. The world is witnessing once again how far faithful Catholic priests will go to protect and defend their flocks. All of us are called to do the same, but if our priests do not stand up to this regime today, tomorrow our churches will be closed and our children will be used for transhumanist experimentation or something worse. It has all happened before. The Rabbits of RavensBruck were not so long ago, and neither were Fathers Kolbe, Dillard, Neururer, Gapp, Lichtenberg, Pro, etc., all of whom had families and flocks to look after, too, and yet who, in the end, rightly defied the Godless regimes of their day so that their flocks could live to see evil vanquished. Father Łukasz is walking in the footsteps of priestly giants, going back to the martyrs of the Colosseum. May God bless and Mary keep this good priest beneath her protective mantel. – Michael J. Matt

Catholic Truth Editor writes…

It goes without saying that we must pray for this priest, and I second Michael J. Matt’s exhortation for us to share this information far and wide. Click here to read this report at source, which includes an embedded video. Then share your thoughts; we’d especially like to hear from those of you who still believe that this is all only about a virus…

Immaculate Heart of Mary, pray for us!

