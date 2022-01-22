The Traditional Rite of Baptism – Marvellous

The Traditional Rite of Baptism – Marvellouseditor
Father Alexander Wiseman, professor at St. Thomas Aquinas Seminary [looks] at the Traditional Rite of Baptism. As you’ll see, it is so much more than simply pouring water, and saying a few words of the formula. The Church has filled the ritual with exorcisms, symbolism, and graces for the benefit of the new Christian being Baptized. We’d like to say a special thank you to those who graciously shared pictures of their children’s and grandchildren’s Baptisms for use in this episode. It helped to make Fr. Wiseman’s descriptions even more clear.
Modernists have removed the exorcisms in the rite of Baptism for a specific reason.
It’s not hard to connect the dots 😉
Thank you for these wonderful instructions. I am a convert to Catholicism 37 years ago and am learning so much.
Father, don’t worry about being too elementary. Many of us were raised on the Novus Ordo and are only recently attending the TLM. We are literally understanding our Faith for the first time.
Wonderful and clear instruction regarding baptism. Thank you.
Can someone clarify – I’ve been told one should go to Confession before receiving the Holy Eucharist for the first time, but would that still be necessary since you’re being baptized before receiving any other Sacrament?
If receive a valid baptism, all of your sins are forgiven. If your communion is shortly afterward, you should not go to confession. Nor should you confess sins committed before baptism subsequently. That would effectively be to place the efficacy of baptism (and so of Christ’s passion) in doubt. If however you sin after baptism, but before communion, you may go (if they were venial sins) although it is not necessary, and you must go (if you fell into mortal sin). In Christ, Fr. P. Franks
What happens to baptised Catholics who later renounce the Faith, would they still carry “the mark” of the Faith ?
There have been reports of people rejecting the Faith, “handing in” their Baptismal Certificate to the diocese – here’s one report of Catholics seeking to be “de-baptised”… Just when you think you’ve heard it all…
Share your thoughts on the issues raised in the above video and comments, and if you’ve attended a Baptism in the traditional rite, what did you think? I’m always deeply touched by its beauty, but, again, maybe you disagree, preferring the exorcism-free modernist form of the Sacrament? Norra a joke, to quote Joe Biden. After all, if you recall, some years ago we reported on the elderly woman attending a public rosary in Glasgow (to mark the Feast of our martyr, St John Ogilvie, ironically) who disapproved of Our Lady showing the three Fatima child-seers the vision of Hell. Shouldn’t have terrified them in that way, this woman opined, so goodness knows what she’d think of so many mentions of the Devil in the presence of a baby! Who knows, she might decide to hand back her Baptismal Certificate, since she would certainly have been baptised in the traditional rite.
I was originally ‘christened’ as a baby in the Anglican church in 1961. 24 years later I was received into the Catholic Church. My spiritual director and confessor at that time (an old school Jesuit RIP) was concerned how the C of E was increasingly progressive even back in the 1960’s and he entertained doubts as to whether the baptism was validly performed. There was no way of making enquiries, because the Anglican vicar had long since died. I think my spiritual director consulted a bishop and I was conditionally baptised in the presence of a witness. I never felt there was anything wrong in that. I understood perfectly well that I could only be baptised once, and understood that the conditional baptism was in case of some defect in the original baptism.
I have been to a few new rite Catholic baptisms (grim) and more recently have attended a traditional baptism and the difference is most striking. Particularly the emphasis on exorcism and removal of original sin and being made a member of the Mystical Body of Christ. The new rite seems to be all about becoming a member of the ‘community’ and giving the baby a name.
PS I meant to say that some baptisms performed in the Catholic Church are invalid now. I’ve read of ‘gender inclusive’ baptisms that won’t use the words ‘Father’ and ‘Son’. I can’t remember the exact words used but it was something like ‘I baptise you in the name of the Creator, the Redeemer and the Spirit of Love’ or words to that effect. Whatever the exact words, such a formula would be invalid.
I attended a Baptism in The Traditional Rite when a Child was Baptized before our T.L.Mass the Difference was of course for all to see.
I read the Piece of the so called Catholics wanting their Baptisms cancelled. It looks to me really as if they just want to hand their Souls to Satan. Also regarding Abuses Sexual or otherwise there are more much more Abuses, we know in other Faiths and Institutions than our own. Of course one abuse by one Priest is 1 to many. But I personally believe that Many Good Holy Priests were wrongly accused.
As for some of the ones wanting their Baptisms cancelled. I think the quote from the Young Women about Our Catholic Faith not Embracing Sodomy said it really all for Her.
Am no theologian but She obviously supports or takes part in a Sin that Cries out To The Heavens for Vengeance. Rather Her than Me at Judgement Day.