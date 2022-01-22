The Traditional Rite of Baptism – Marvellous

From YouTube Platform…

Father Alexander Wiseman, professor at St. Thomas Aquinas Seminary [looks] at the Traditional Rite of Baptism. As you’ll see, it is so much more than simply pouring water, and saying a few words of the formula. The Church has filled the ritual with exorcisms, symbolism, and graces for the benefit of the new Christian being Baptized. We’d like to say a special thank you to those who graciously shared pictures of their children’s and grandchildren’s Baptisms for use in this episode. It helped to make Fr. Wiseman’s descriptions even more clear.

Modernists have removed the exorcisms in the rite of Baptism for a specific reason.

It’s not hard to connect the dots 😉

Thank you for these wonderful instructions. I am a convert to Catholicism 37 years ago and am learning so much.

Father, don’t worry about being too elementary. Many of us were raised on the Novus Ordo and are only recently attending the TLM. We are literally understanding our Faith for the first time.

Wonderful and clear instruction regarding baptism. Thank you.

Can someone clarify – I’ve been told one should go to Confession before receiving the Holy Eucharist for the first time, but would that still be necessary since you’re being baptized before receiving any other Sacrament?

Reply: SSPX – English

If receive a valid baptism, all of your sins are forgiven. If your communion is shortly afterward, you should not go to confession. Nor should you confess sins committed before baptism subsequently. That would effectively be to place the efficacy of baptism (and so of Christ’s passion) in doubt. If however you sin after baptism, but before communion, you may go (if they were venial sins) although it is not necessary, and you must go (if you fell into mortal sin). In Christ, Fr. P. Franks



There have been reports of people rejecting the Faith, “handing in” their Baptismal Certificate to the diocese – here’s one report of Catholics seeking to be “de-baptised”… Just when you think you’ve heard it all…

Share your thoughts on the issues raised in the above video and comments, and if you’ve attended a Baptism in the traditional rite, what did you think? I’m always deeply touched by its beauty, but, again, maybe you disagree, preferring the exorcism-free modernist form of the Sacrament? Norra a joke, to quote Joe Biden. After all, if you recall, some years ago we reported on the elderly woman attending a public rosary in Glasgow (to mark the Feast of our martyr, St John Ogilvie, ironically) who disapproved of Our Lady showing the three Fatima child-seers the vision of Hell. Shouldn’t have terrified them in that way, this woman opined, so goodness knows what she’d think of so many mentions of the Devil in the presence of a baby! Who knows, she might decide to hand back her Baptismal Certificate, since she would certainly have been baptised in the traditional rite.

