Does the Church Need A Modern Day St Peter Damian To End Homosexual Infiltration?

Editor writes…

This shocking video report about a fake Carmelite monastery – produced by Church Militant, the American group whose dislike, if not hatred, of the Traditional Latin Mass is thinly disguised – arrived in my inbox today. Although we have no time for Church Militant (CM), the evidence for this report appears to be, as my correspondent wrote “cut and dried”. Key documents are linked underneath the above video. It prompted me to launch this thread about the deepening crisis of homosexual priests, including in Scotland, where, I’m reliably informed, at least half of the priests in the Archdiocese of Glasgow, are actively homosexual, with quite a few formed into an association of sorts known as “The Daisy Chain”. I make no comment on any other Scottish diocese because no priests from any of them has contacted me with any concerns. Read into that what you will…

We are increasingly concerned about the speed with which the Church in Scotland has become infested with the grave sin of homosexual activity. In my opinion, we need a modern day Peter Damian to clear out these fake clergy, for, as you will see if you read the Vatican Instruction on vocations below, they should never have been admitted to seminary, let alone ordained, in the first place. They need to go. Yet, instead of such a long overdue clear-out, the Diocese of Motherwell is about to ordain [yet another] known homosexual man. I published an article on this subject in the current, January, newsletter, which is reproduced below – you can read it at source here on p.2

Rome’s Gain is Oscott’s Loss

Diocese of Motherwell Set To Ordain An Actively Homosexual Man…

Some years ago, I contacted the Rector of the Scots College in Rome regarding one Christopher Morris, a seminarian known to be pursuing what is euphemistically termed “the gay lifestyle”. I had a pleasant enough telephone conversation with Christopher at that time and—aware that I was prepared, if necessary, to publish the information which had been handed to me—he agreed (to paraphrase) that he’d be better off joining the Legion of Mary rather than continuing his studies for the priesthood. In any event, he left the Scots College and yours truly was duly “credited” with having had him “thrown out” – this is how the case is covered on blogs across the internet, although I humbly decline the honour. Rome gained in the sense that they had managed to see off one of their “gay” students, since Holy Mother Church explicitly prohibits the ordination of homosexual men, for very sound reasons – click on the link to read the Instruction Concerning the Criteria for the Discernment of Vocations with regard to Persons with Homosexual Tendencies in view of their Admission to the Seminary and to Holy Orders

St Mary’s College, Oscott, however turned out to be the loser. Rome’s gain became Oscott’s loss, since—incredibly—Morris was eventually accepted into Oscott, the seminary in Birmingham, England.

My initial reaction to this news was to wash my hands; this guy knows that he’s blatantly defying the Church’s prohibition on homosexuals entering seminaries, but then I thought better of it because this time he’s already been ordained deacon and before we know it, he’ll have been ordained a priest for the Diocese of Motherwell. Bishop Toal, I’m reliably informed, has no problem with Morris’s forthcoming ordination. Not surprising. After all, he has no problem with the LGBT+ activist priest Fr Paul Morton, PP in St Bride’s Cambuslang, so he’s hardly likely to suffer sleepless nights worrying about a notorious, by all accounts, sexually active new addition to the LGBT+ cohort under his paternal care. Indeed, the only priest with whom Bishop Toal seems to have any problem is Father Matthew Despard, who had the temerity to expose the reality of the homosexually infested clergy pool in Motherwell in his book Priesthood in Crisis. Makes you wonder…

In one report, the Bishop addresses

Fr Despard as follows:

“…statements by parishioners and Fr Brian Lamb, of neighbouring St Joseph’s, show that those offended by you find it very difficult to hold you in any esteem as their parish priest.”

However, the members of Fr Despard’s support group refuted this claim by immediately publishing statistics to show that Mass attendance had dropped since Fr Despard’s departure. (Priest in book row quits his parish role, The Newsroom, Glasgow World, 14/12/16).

Interesting, though, that the Bishop should mention Fr Brian Lamb. For the purpose of writing this report, I emailed Fr Lamb because I wanted to let him know that his name is linked with Christopher Morris and to offer him the opportunity to confirm or deny his own “cheerful” orientation, so to speak. Could it be that Fr Despard was

correct in his assessment of Motherwell as a Home for Homosexuals, in a manner of speaking? Whatever, I’m still awaiting a reply from said Fr Lamb, who, parishioners tell me, in his own version of the gift that keeps on giving, sings along with the choir/congregation as he distributes Holy Communion, if that IS what he distributes (see

p.4 How Do The Sacraments Work? )



Similarly, I emailed the Rector at Oscott to seek Morris’s email address but, despite giving permission to forward my message directly to the star of the show, I heard nothing back. I think “brazen” is the word. And the bishops are in on it, which is why I didn’t bother notifying Bishop Toal that he is to enjoy yet another leading role in this humble newsletter. The other reason why I didn’t bother my pretty little head contacting Bishop Toal is because he received the very same information about Christopher Morris and his priest partners which I received, so nothing here will be breaking news at the New Year’s Eve dinner parties across Motherwell Diocese. Yes, the bishops are in on it. For example…

Here’s an extract from an Open Letter to the Bishops of England & Wales, sent by Fr David Marsden SCJ, a priest who was fired from his job as Formation Tutor at both Oscott and St Patrick’s, Maynooth (Ireland), for trying to do something about the homosexual activity in both seminaries:

One of the spiritual directors at Oscott Seminary has admitted to being sexually attracted to young men. It is highly inappropriate that such an individual hold such a post. The rector is aware of this fact but seems unable to confront this individual. He even noted that the friends who accompany this individual for holidays each year are also homosexual. Another of the spiritual directors in the seminary thinks that homosexual priests are a great idea as they can minister to the gay Catholic community.

The archbishop of Birmingham and the archbishop of Westminster have both been informed of these issues and seem to prefer to ignore them. Why do we continue to have such passive and feeble-hearted clerics in such high places of leadership in the Church? Why are they afraid to speak out on topics such as homosexuality in the clergy and the toxic gender ideology sweeping through our schools? Click here to read entire letter.

The administrator of the Buckley Blog in Ireland is the “go-to” outlet for at least one senior Scots priest, and said administrator kindly keeps me informed. Hence, the email sent to both Bishop Toal and me begins with the misleading line… “… Here is a rather sketchy history of Deacon Christopher Morris…”

As I ploughed through it, I couldn’t help reflecting that if this is the “sketchy” history, I’d need a year off to read the full version. Well known priests in Scotland are named in this “sketchy history” and so, if this ordination goes ahead, Bishop Toal is 100% to blame for the damage which lies ahead. He is blatantly disobeying the Church’s prohibition on ordaining homosexuals. And note, everything contained in the Buckley document has been confirmed to me by a reliable independent source.



Apparently, the priests of Motherwell Diocese strongly object to the Morris ordination, but, given their hostile reaction to Fr Despard’s exposé of the homosexual state of that diocese back in the day, I doubt it. Let’s see if the alleged threats to boycott Morris’s ordination and to ban him from placements in their parishes, come to anything. I can’t see it. Crucially, and I’ll finish with this, the priest-author of the Buckley report concludes with this stark warning about deacon Christopher Morris:

“He’s a safeguarding concern. He’s a danger to young men. He must be stopped for his own sake, for the sake of the Church, the priesthood and for the people of God; he’s a scandal waiting to burst. He must be stopped. We are genuinely fearful he will be ordained.” Ends.

Finally…

What do you think… Is it this infestation to which Pope Benedict referred when he spoke of “the filth in the Church”? And don’t forget to answer the key question: are we likely to find a modern day Saint Peter Damian any time soon, to end the ongoing (at breakneck speed) infiltration of Holy Mother Church?

And definitely finally…

Please do not come here to post the names of priests or anyone else employed by the Church, whom you think should be named. We only do that after due process and this thread is NOT to be used for idle gossip or speculation about individuals. Please and thank you…

Share this article: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



WhatsApp

Email



