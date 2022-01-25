Does the Church Need A Modern Day St Peter Damian To End Homosexual Infiltration?editor
Editor writes…
This shocking video report about a fake Carmelite monastery – produced by Church Militant, the American group whose dislike, if not hatred, of the Traditional Latin Mass is thinly disguised – arrived in my inbox today. Although we have no time for Church Militant (CM), the evidence for this report appears to be, as my correspondent wrote “cut and dried”. Key documents are linked underneath the above video. It prompted me to launch this thread about the deepening crisis of homosexual priests, including in Scotland, where, I’m reliably informed, at least half of the priests in the Archdiocese of Glasgow, are actively homosexual, with quite a few formed into an association of sorts known as “The Daisy Chain”. I make no comment on any other Scottish diocese because no priests from any of them has contacted me with any concerns. Read into that what you will…
We are increasingly concerned about the speed with which the Church in Scotland has become infested with the grave sin of homosexual activity. In my opinion, we need a modern day Peter Damian to clear out these fake clergy, for, as you will see if you read the Vatican Instruction on vocations below, they should never have been admitted to seminary, let alone ordained, in the first place. They need to go. Yet, instead of such a long overdue clear-out, the Diocese of Motherwell is about to ordain [yet another] known homosexual man. I published an article on this subject in the current, January, newsletter, which is reproduced below – you can read it at source here on p.2
Rome’s Gain is Oscott’s Loss
Diocese of Motherwell Set To Ordain An Actively Homosexual Man…
Some years ago, I contacted the Rector of the Scots College in Rome regarding one Christopher Morris, a seminarian known to be pursuing what is euphemistically termed “the gay lifestyle”. I had a pleasant enough telephone conversation with Christopher at that time and—aware that I was prepared, if necessary, to publish the information which had been handed to me—he agreed (to paraphrase) that he’d be better off joining the Legion of Mary rather than continuing his studies for the priesthood. In any event, he left the Scots College and yours truly was duly “credited” with having had him “thrown out” – this is how the case is covered on blogs across the internet, although I humbly decline the honour. Rome gained in the sense that they had managed to see off one of their “gay” students, since Holy Mother Church explicitly prohibits the ordination of homosexual men, for very sound reasons – click on the link to read the Instruction Concerning the Criteria for the Discernment of Vocations with regard to Persons with Homosexual Tendencies in view of their Admission to the Seminary and to Holy Orders
St Mary’s College, Oscott, however turned out to be the loser. Rome’s gain became Oscott’s loss, since—incredibly—Morris was eventually accepted into Oscott, the seminary in Birmingham, England.
My initial reaction to this news was to wash my hands; this guy knows that he’s blatantly defying the Church’s prohibition on homosexuals entering seminaries, but then I thought better of it because this time he’s already been ordained deacon and before we know it, he’ll have been ordained a priest for the Diocese of Motherwell. Bishop Toal, I’m reliably informed, has no problem with Morris’s forthcoming ordination. Not surprising. After all, he has no problem with the LGBT+ activist priest Fr Paul Morton, PP in St Bride’s Cambuslang, so he’s hardly likely to suffer sleepless nights worrying about a notorious, by all accounts, sexually active new addition to the LGBT+ cohort under his paternal care. Indeed, the only priest with whom Bishop Toal seems to have any problem is Father Matthew Despard, who had the temerity to expose the reality of the homosexually infested clergy pool in Motherwell in his book Priesthood in Crisis. Makes you wonder…
In one report, the Bishop addresses
Fr Despard as follows:
“…statements by parishioners and Fr Brian Lamb, of neighbouring St Joseph’s, show that those offended by you find it very difficult to hold you in any esteem as their parish priest.”
However, the members of Fr Despard’s support group refuted this claim by immediately publishing statistics to show that Mass attendance had dropped since Fr Despard’s departure. (Priest in book row quits his parish role, The Newsroom, Glasgow World, 14/12/16).
Interesting, though, that the Bishop should mention Fr Brian Lamb. For the purpose of writing this report, I emailed Fr Lamb because I wanted to let him know that his name is linked with Christopher Morris and to offer him the opportunity to confirm or deny his own “cheerful” orientation, so to speak. Could it be that Fr Despard was
correct in his assessment of Motherwell as a Home for Homosexuals, in a manner of speaking? Whatever, I’m still awaiting a reply from said Fr Lamb, who, parishioners tell me, in his own version of the gift that keeps on giving, sings along with the choir/congregation as he distributes Holy Communion, if that IS what he distributes (see
p.4 How Do The Sacraments Work? )
Similarly, I emailed the Rector at Oscott to seek Morris’s email address but, despite giving permission to forward my message directly to the star of the show, I heard nothing back. I think “brazen” is the word. And the bishops are in on it, which is why I didn’t bother notifying Bishop Toal that he is to enjoy yet another leading role in this humble newsletter. The other reason why I didn’t bother my pretty little head contacting Bishop Toal is because he received the very same information about Christopher Morris and his priest partners which I received, so nothing here will be breaking news at the New Year’s Eve dinner parties across Motherwell Diocese. Yes, the bishops are in on it. For example…
Here’s an extract from an Open Letter to the Bishops of England & Wales, sent by Fr David Marsden SCJ, a priest who was fired from his job as Formation Tutor at both Oscott and St Patrick’s, Maynooth (Ireland), for trying to do something about the homosexual activity in both seminaries:
One of the spiritual directors at Oscott Seminary has admitted to being sexually attracted to young men. It is highly inappropriate that such an individual hold such a post. The rector is aware of this fact but seems unable to confront this individual. He even noted that the friends who accompany this individual for holidays each year are also homosexual. Another of the spiritual directors in the seminary thinks that homosexual priests are a great idea as they can minister to the gay Catholic community.
The archbishop of Birmingham and the archbishop of Westminster have both been informed of these issues and seem to prefer to ignore them. Why do we continue to have such passive and feeble-hearted clerics in such high places of leadership in the Church? Why are they afraid to speak out on topics such as homosexuality in the clergy and the toxic gender ideology sweeping through our schools? Click here to read entire letter.
The administrator of the Buckley Blog in Ireland is the “go-to” outlet for at least one senior Scots priest, and said administrator kindly keeps me informed. Hence, the email sent to both Bishop Toal and me begins with the misleading line… “… Here is a rather sketchy history of Deacon Christopher Morris…”
As I ploughed through it, I couldn’t help reflecting that if this is the “sketchy” history, I’d need a year off to read the full version. Well known priests in Scotland are named in this “sketchy history” and so, if this ordination goes ahead, Bishop Toal is 100% to blame for the damage which lies ahead. He is blatantly disobeying the Church’s prohibition on ordaining homosexuals. And note, everything contained in the Buckley document has been confirmed to me by a reliable independent source.
Apparently, the priests of Motherwell Diocese strongly object to the Morris ordination, but, given their hostile reaction to Fr Despard’s exposé of the homosexual state of that diocese back in the day, I doubt it. Let’s see if the alleged threats to boycott Morris’s ordination and to ban him from placements in their parishes, come to anything. I can’t see it. Crucially, and I’ll finish with this, the priest-author of the Buckley report concludes with this stark warning about deacon Christopher Morris:
“He’s a safeguarding concern. He’s a danger to young men. He must be stopped for his own sake, for the sake of the Church, the priesthood and for the people of God; he’s a scandal waiting to burst. He must be stopped. We are genuinely fearful he will be ordained.” Ends.
Finally…
What do you think… Is it this infestation to which Pope Benedict referred when he spoke of “the filth in the Church”? And don’t forget to answer the key question: are we likely to find a modern day Saint Peter Damian any time soon, to end the ongoing (at breakneck speed) infiltration of Holy Mother Church?
And definitely finally…
Please do not come here to post the names of priests or anyone else employed by the Church, whom you think should be named. We only do that after due process and this thread is NOT to be used for idle gossip or speculation about individuals. Please and thank you…
Comments (17)
ED as far as am concerned Homosexuality is without a Doubt the Biggest Problem not just in Our Catholic Church but in Society as a Whole. I as you probably know am in the Diocese of Motherwell and most certainly have no Time for Mr Toal. He was certainly quick off the Mark cancelling our TLMass.
I also remember without going into Internet Details the Horrible Morton Squealing on the Good Glasgow Priest who had a Benediction and Rosary at the same time as Morton’s TIES
( Pardon the Pun ) to The Reprobate Pride March. That Toal gave Morton His Blessing certainly put Toal off of my Christmas List.
I watched the Horrible Arthur Roche on MMatts Remnant Video saying that we Catholics who prefer the TLMass better watch what we say as it could become Very Serious Very Serious indeed. It’s a Pity that the Swich Roche who preferred Dancing on Ice to standing behind an Altar didn’t make the same Serious Statement about Homosexuality and The Lavender Mafia. As for that Homosexual Mob in the C.M. Video I watched it last week. Believe it or not in one of the Comments . Their was a Person who couldn’t see anything wrong in a so called Head of The Monastery, Sitting in His underpants either giving out work orders or interviewing young Priests.
I wonder if Bergoglio will shut them down ,or is that Jimmy Martin Bridge to Far.
We absolutely DO need a Saint Peter Damian but where will we find one? This is one of the “phobes” – you’re a homophobe if you think there is anything wrong with men being homosexually active. It’s no longer allowed to offer a view and debate different takes on an issue. You have to just accept whatever “society” tells you to accept, and keep any views to ourselves, that go against the accepting narrative.
It’s dreadful to think that around half the priests in Glasgow archdiocese are gay. How can they possibly bring down Christ at the Consecration or give true absolution in Confession if they are not recognising certain sins, as sins? It’s truly awful, but, as I said at the start of this comment, I can’t see anyone in the role of Saint Peter Damian coming along in the near future.
There have been two openly homosexual priests ordained in the UK last year to my certain knowledge, one in Westminster, one in Leeds. All this is common knowledge on the internet and they have been publicly named already. There was a third one connected to the Ordinariate – again in Westminster I think, but I’m not sure if that ordination went ahead. If the 1961 Vatican document Religiosorum Institutio https://adoremus.org/1961/02/religiosorum-institutio – which was a binding document – had been observed by bishops and religious superiors, maybe this wouldn’t have happened, or perhaps at least to a much lesser degree, because I think the rot started before 1961 – hence the need for the Vatican document in the first place. There were many communist infiltrators in the Church prior to the 1960’s (think of Bella Dodd’s admissions) and what better way to ’empire build’ than to recruit weak, compromised men who were easily open to blackmail. Of course, once a homosexual gets to a position of authority, he will then pull his own kind up the ladder with him. And the tragic results of all this are what we are left with today. I don’t know if we will be granted a modern day St Peter Damian. We ought to fervently pray for one. There are still some brave priests and laymen who speak out against this problem, but they generally meet with ridicule and the priests are punished by their bishops – such are the times we live in. I can’t remember which saint said it (St John Eudes maybe?) but I remember reading that he said that when God is angry with his people, He permits them to be sent bad priests. When you think of Pope Francis downwards – God must be MIGHTY angry with us at the moment.
Westminster Fly,
That Adoremus link which you posted is full of really important points. I started to copy one, then another, and in the end decided just to thank you for it as it helps to understand so much about what is going on in the religious life. The point was made that religious who are unfaithful and want to leave, try to blame their superiors, saying they should not have been accepted in the first place, but the author of the document points out that this shows them transferring their present state of mind and behaviour back to when they first entered, not recognising the gradual change in themselves. I find that very convincing, as it shows evidence of Satanic influence on the part of the failed religious.
God is bound to be angry with us – the Church has been dropped in the sewer by those who are disobedient to God’s law, especially by indulging strong sexual appetites. I would not want to be in Pope Francis’ shoes on judgment day.
The video of the fake Carmelite monastery is horrifying. How can those men be praying in the traditional Latin liturgy while behaving in the most scandalous way outside of the liturgy?
As for the bishop of Motherwell. I’m sorry, but there is only one conclusion to draw if he is permitting an LGBT+ activist priest in post, ordaining another known gay to the priesthood yet leaving Father Despard suspended from ministry because of his expose of homosexual activity in the diocese.
The sooner we find a modern day St Peter Damian the better, but I take Westminster Fly’s point that God must be very angry with us at this time and so we may have to wait a bit.
Laura
I think the answer to your question in paragraph one, has to be “they’re not praying”. No man who is truly praying and believes in God’s divine revelation could possible do the things those monks are doing, well some of them are doing. It was a relief to hear the young ex-novice say not all, but those must leave – how can they stay and support the lie that there is a Catholic religious life being lived in that house?
It is nothing short of disgraceful that the Vatican’s rules on entry to seminary are being so blatantly disobeyed by bishops and seminary rectors. When there are legal cases claiming abuse etc in the years to come, these bishops will have to face the music.
As for that Church Militant video on the “Carmelite” monastery – that is one of the worst examples I’ve seen of apostasy at work within the Church. Those men do not even believe in God, let alone worship him “in spirit and in truth”. They are using the Church and the good name of the Carmelite Order to ply their evil trade.
This is an awesome sermon which the Deacon Morris and Bishop Toal really need to hear.
Bernie,
That really is an awesome sermon – it wants to be shared far and wide. If only all priests would take on this topic, that would help correct the ignorance in the pews were we only get the woke version of morality.
Bernie,
A terrific sermon – many thanks for posting. I would have used it in the introduction if I’d seen it in time.
As an outsider or a lurker of this blog, I’m starting to realise that a Bishop for instance, Bishop Toal are unto law themselves. Same can be said for other bishops in Scotland as well. Quite frankly, it’s a sorry state that they are in but not lot worse than Ireland. Some Monasteries in Ireland had been exposed especially double lives of a certain abbot, another abuser abbot et al. I felt sorry for Despard when he was quite severely reprimanded for outing some priests in his book. Where are his rights but it seems to me that fr Despard has no rights. That’s shocking offensive and an affront to any like minded decent Catholics. These bishops were far too brazen, and power hungry, dismissive of the Catholic laity as opposed to Christ like traits. What I couldn’t understand was that fr despard didn’t ask for an transfer out. I sincerely hope that the job for Archbishopric post of Glasgow may go to an outsider of Glasgow.
I’m impressed with Fr Alan Maria’s sermon – it’s a gem.
Editor, I would be interested to find out what you mean by saying (in the intro) that Church Militant dislikes or even hates the Latin Mass. I’m surprised at that.
MM,
Here are two quotes from Michael Voris from his Twitter feed – although he is known for his animosity towards the SSPX, he is not fond of the FSSP either, as CM presumed the guilt of an FSSP priest accused of “porn” crime… Still, it seems the real reason for his animosity to these traditional groups is based on his obvious disdain for the TLM….
Michael Voris, Twitter…
1) “These SSPX cult members use filthy sexist and racist terms in attacking people – and then go to LATIN Mass on Sunday thinking they are superior and Holy. Please. Talk about a reason for Francis to blow up their idol of the Latin Mass. They are spiritually diseased. (July, 2021)
2) It’d be very curious to see what SSPX followers would say if it was their family member sexually assaulted. Would they finally open their eyes – or remain bowing before their idol of the Latin Mass being offered by a Nazi Pedophile cult. (10 October 2020)
Note: right under that second tweet, the well-known blogger, Father John Zuhlsdorf (Fr Z – 10 October 2020) replies:
Way. Too. Far.
You can see some of the above in the video posted in the introduction to one of our previous blog topics. See link below…
https://catholictruthscotland.com/2021/11/16/church-militant-guilty-of-blackmail/
Take note, that Voris uses the insult “their idol of the Latin Mass” at least twice, and a year apart (October 2020 and July 2021) so this entirely un-Catholic hatred of the Mass of the saints and martyrs is obviously deeply embedded in his soul. We should pray for him.
And yet Michael Voris employs far-right poster boy and textbook narcissist Milo Yiannopolous? Milo was ‘engaged’ to a man and I remember seeing this big drama queen video of his ‘conversion’ to Catholicism and how he dropped his £150,000 ‘engagement ring’ into the sea while knocking back a bottle of vodka with his earrings on etc, which was splurged all over the ‘gay’ and anti-Catholic media. Look at the CM website:- http://www.churchmilitant.com Scroll down and look at the right hand side – Resistance Boot Camp with Milo and Voris? That’s one gig I won’t be attending . . . also despite his ‘conversion’ – on the CM website Milo is still going for the matinee idol image, complete with trendy sunglasses and hairdo. Please, give us a break. Church Militant might get it right on occasions, by virtue of the massive amount of information they receive, but they are not to be trusted because of that, but then I’m sure CT readers won’t be shocked by this opinion. Having said that, I think that the ‘Carmelite Monastery’ mentioned above have some big questions to answer because of the Church Militant video and accompanying reports.
WF,
Er… am I right in seeing Voris’ blonde hair as (more likely than not) out of a bottle? I almost typed “straight out of a bottle”, silly me…
And yes, CM is to be congratulated on the phony Carmelite monastery investigation – and other similar success stories, but, generally speaking, there are, increasingly, more questions than answers about the organisation and the two leading lights, Voris & Niles, a pair of comics cast in the mould of Morecambe & Wise of very happy memory 😀
There are within C.Militant staff ones who attend the TLMASS .But Michael Voris Himself seems to think that we who do attend the Mass of Ages seem to think that the Clergy who say the Latin Mass are beyond reproach. He also at times gets a Dig into us that we are Holier than Thou which of course is true. Only Kidding Michael ,if by 1000 to 1 chance your reading this.
And yes Mr Voris Himself actually reads other Blogs and comments. He has said so Himself.
FOOF,
After watching this update video on the way Restoring the Faith is being persecuted by Church Militant for their attempts to defend Father James Jackson against possibly false allegations, I’m wondering if it’s Catholic Tradition itself and not just the TLM which Voris hates… Maybe his statements about disavowing his previous homosexual behaviour contain a clue. I must try to listen/view that again, one of these (less busy) days…
I greatly admire the young man who runs RTF – he is head and shoulders above Michael Voris and Christine Niles in terms of personal integrity.