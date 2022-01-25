Office of National Statistics Forced To Admit ACTUAL Number of Covid Deaths – Only 17,341!editor
From the YouTube Platform…
We’ve seen again and again, estimates of how bad this crisis could be that are nearly always massively over-exaggerated, but this has really made me sit up and think.’ Nigel Farage reacts to the amount of people who have died purely of Covid since the start of the pandemic.
Selected comments on the above video from the YouTube Platform…
- It’s not a statistical quirk, it was MP’s deliberately trying to justify their nonsensical policies.
- Don’t pretend you didn’t see this coming…. Us ‘conspiracy theorists’ have been banging on about it for two years.
- The time for “debate” is over – NOW is the time for holding the people who have used blatantly misused statistics as a method of coercion to be held to account
Editor writes…
The figure of 150,000 deaths bandied about in the media day in and day out, has, in fact, been a lie all along, then? Now, there’s a surprise – not… In the context of the UK population (67 million recorded in 2020) even 150,000 wasn’t a lot, but 17,000? Gimme a break.
So, what about the pontiff, bishops and priests who are still stupidly wearing face masks and imposing restrictions on church-goers, including, shockingly vaccine passports, to segregate the unvaccinated from the virtuous-vaxxed in their churches. Do they, I wonder, feel as foolish as they clearly were to fall for the propaganda instead of paying attention to the (amazingly prophetic) “conspiracy theorists”. I find myself agreeing with the above commentators, but especially with # 4 – what about you?
Unfortunately, the pontiff, bishops and most priests are True Believers in the Covidist Religion. I see no evidence that they are waking up. They’ve fully embraced the sacraments (clot shots) and sacramentals (face nappies) of the new cult while denying faithful Catholics access to Our Lord and His Church. Praise God for the heroic Trad priests who actually believe and uphold the Catholic Faith. That’s why they’re persecuted.
A friend told me that a recently published statistic showed that the amount of deaths worldwide – for any cause at all – has not increased since before covid. With the minor variations one would expect year upon year, the global death rate has remained stable. I’ll try and see where he got that info from and publish a link if I can.
WF that is untrue as of last year their were Approximately 4000 excess Deaths from Young Men aged between 30 and 50 in England with Heart Defects. Of course none of them were tied to the Chinese Fabricated Gain of Function Disease Mengele Gates Injections. They ( whoever They actually are ) are now saying that IF you have been Injected Twice and Have caught the Fabricated Disease then your now Super Duper Immune ,the Lies just never stop.
Then their is us who say that the Mengele Injections will not do anyone any good. Am afraid Billy Gates wouldn’t agree with that as it’s estimated this Reprobate made $60Billion give or take a few $Billion Here or there to the Rotten M.S.M. and of course not forgetting The Godfather . Who as we know but M.Matt was spot on that Bergoglio was the Link and go between with Gates. Schwab and the Chinese Communist.
Av already said but worth saying again. My Neighbors Son in Law who’s 50 and was as Fit as a Fiddle a Year ago . Has now had to retire from work as His Heart is now only working at 30% . I suggested to Her that it may have been the Injections. She is a Lovely Person and said to me .
” Surely they wouldn’t give us Something that they knew would Harm us “. There’s that THEY Mob popping up again.
The truth about the numbers just doesn’t make any difference at all, to the brainwashed. Here’s a report in The Herald (formerly Glasgow Herald) about the rage on show since the BBC invited unvaccinated people to apply to join the audience for a future edition of Question Time – a supposedly discussion programme, broadcast weekly. At one time, I wouldn’t have missed it. Haven’t bothered tuning in since the Covid Con began…
https://www.heraldscotland.com/politics/19868816.bbc-question-time-face-furious-backlash-anti-vaxxer-appeal/
Editor,
“Truth being irrelevant to the brainwashed” is for me one of the hardest things to accept (hmmm….maybe I’m brainwashed myself and can’t accept this truth!). Since this whole nightmare originated in the diseased, depraved minds of the New World Order oligarchs, and the NWO is a death cult, it makes perfect sense to promote the fear of death among the brainwashed (or, as a theosophist once wrote, referring to Christians, “the invincibly ignorant.”).
Let’s hope the international lawsuit underway by the German-American lawyer (Fuellmich?) makes its way speedily through the halls of justice – if there are any of those halls left.
Meanwhile, here’s a little something to put causes of death into perspective:
https://www.armstrongeconomics.com/international-news/disease/your-chances-of-dying/
Speaking of which, did anyone notice that deaths from the flu were a grant total of ZERO in – I believe – 2020? That’s because all flu deaths were counted as COVID deaths. Since when has the flu produced zero deaths in its long history? (I’m sure Fauci the Faker could deliver a mealy-mouthed explanation for that one). Another interesting note: having just completed a week-long bout with COVID myself (so said the PCR test….), I was surprised to notice that the symptoms were identical to the winter flu I used to get frequently when I was younger.
This video is short and to the point, showing the fear narrative collapsing. I apologise for the F word which comes at the very end.
Only one thing wrong at the End where the Reserve Mafia were Counting their Money $100Bills that would have stacked to the Moon.
There is no way on this Earth that Big Big Pharma mostly owned by Gates and Co and Bergoglio. The Real Mafia, Could count the Money that THEY have made off of this Man Made Disease.
ONLY 17,341. ONLY?
I had a nephew (God rest him) who died from it and maybe he was the ONE in the figures but I can tell you that the word only is an insult to everyone who died. Use that word to the bereaved families and you might be lynched. NIMBY, right enough.
My nephew`s family, including the grandchildren whom he saw, loved and pampered every day, are still heartbroken after almost a year,
It seems to me that if someone had forecast a death rate of 80%, then a final rate of
ONLY 70% it would have been a cause for a jamboree.
Mind you, he was ONLY a relatively young man with a business to run, so I suppose it
is nothing to get upset about.
Context is everything. When you are being told that we are all at risk from a virus that kills people and so you should stay at home, keep washing your hands and, by the way, your cancer treatment is cancelled, then you find out that the number who died was only (yes, only) 17,341 out of a population of 67 million, you realise we’ve all be had for fools.
No intelligent person interprets that as suggesting that those who died don’t matter. That’s a ridiculous jump to make. But this has obviously not been as bad as we have been led to believe – and if Boris had thought it was, he wouldn’t have been holding parties, not even a birthday party for himself early on in the lockdown, 2020. That’s really what you should be angry about, not that some people died from the virus, but that we were lied to about how bad the virus was. They deliberately fiddled the figures, put Covid on death certificates when it wasn’t the cause of death at all, and are probably still doing so.
A question for you. Would you relatives be OK if someone just said “did you know that a total of 17,341 people out of our population of 67 million died from Covid?” Would they only be insulted if the question was “”did you know that only 17,341 people out of our population of 67 million died from Covid?” Saying “only this number” is totally different from saying “only these people” which is how you have chosen to interpret it.
Frankier it’s impossible for me to say or feel your Families Grief and I know not when your Nephew Died ,I also know that I can still catch this Man Made Disease. But their are Countless
1000s who NEVER and are still not Receiving Especially Life saving Cancer Treatment myself being one of them . Although I pray to God that this other Blood Test is clear.
Where the Peoples anger who have lost loved ones should be aimed at is our so called Doctors who ( if I knew ) then they certainly knew the first line of defense in this terrible Fabricated Disease.
One Dr in Israel who had over 2000 COVID patients of all ages never lost one and you know the amount of Deaths in Israel. This Disease was all about Money Power and Money and Power again.
For a so called Top Scientist IE Dr Fauci to carry out Gain of Function with Viruses is Surely the 20th Centuries worst Crime against Humanity.