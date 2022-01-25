Office of National Statistics Forced To Admit ACTUAL Number of Covid Deaths – Only 17,341!

From the YouTube Platform…

We’ve seen again and again, estimates of how bad this crisis could be that are nearly always massively over-exaggerated, but this has really made me sit up and think.’ Nigel Farage reacts to the amount of people who have died purely of Covid since the start of the pandemic.

Selected comments on the above video from the YouTube Platform…

